Volkswagen returns to profit in North and South America

Volkswagen unveils all-electric ID. Buzz, in Paris
BERLIN (Reuters) - The Volkswagen Group achieved a 16% market share in China in 2021 and the VW brand returned to profit in North and South America, the German carmaker said on Tuesday.

The Volkswagen Group could have sold significantly more cars in China in 2021 but was hindered by the ongoing semiconductor shortage, added the carmaker in a statement.

Volkswagen also said that the brand had achieved a turnaround in South America and reported a positive result for the first time since 2013, as well as returning to profitability in North America after several years in all three markets.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

  • Northvolt to build its third battery gigaplant in northern Germany

    Northvolt said on Tuesday it planned to build a lithium-ion battery plant with an annual capacity of 60 gigawatt hours (GWh) in Heide in northern Germany. Northvolt, whose biggest owner is Volkswagen AG, said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Schleswig-Holstein state and the Heide region for the development of the factory, and that it expected it to produce its first batteries in late 2025. Northvolt's first factory, in the northern Swedish town of Skelleftea, assembled its first battery cell in December.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Cryptoverse: Bitcoin's scared of commitment, Mr Biden

    When Joe Biden ordered officials to prepare reports on the role of cryptocurrencies in future finance last Wednesday, bitcoin leapt as much as 9% and ether 8%, as many crypto fans hailed a potential milestone in mainstream acceptance. "The real importance of it is that the president of the United States is talking about crypto," said Jack McDonald, CEO of Standard Custody, a firm handling digital asset custody solutions for institutional investors. Some industry watchers see bullish signs for bitcoin, saying the presidential announcement could presage U.S. regulations on crypto that will draw far more institutional money from the likes of pension funds and insurance firms.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • Elon Musk: Ditch dollar, buy stocks — but I'm not selling my bitcoin

    Tesla boss tweets the impact of inflation on his firms and gjves advice on which assets he thinks are better to own in today's climate.

  • British electric vehicle manufacturer postpones start of production at Rock Hill facility

    The company will focus its electric bus production in the U.K. and intends to begin making vans in Charlotte later this year.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn halting operations could deal a blow to iPhone maker: analyst

    Apple could sees it sales clipped as China has moved to stem a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • USD/CAD Gains Ground As WTI Oil Gets Back To The $100 Level

    USD/CAD settled above the 20 EMA and is testing the next resistance level at 1.2760.

  • Warren Buffett Runs Berkshire Hathaway Like It’s the 1960s. That’s Not a Bad Thing.

    Berkshire Hathaway compensation levels for CEO Warren Buffett and board members remain at levels of decades past. Top executives are paid entirely in cash. There is no stock-based compensation.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Ford to sell Explorer SUVs missing rear climate controls due to chip crunch

    Ford is taking an interesting, maybe even innovative move here to battle the ongoing semiconductor crunch afflicting global automakers.

  • Gas prices are probably still headed much higher

    The pullback in gas prices may only be temporary.

  • CVS creates confidential reporting avenue after firing employees over harassment

    CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch has announced plans to create a company Office of Workplace Assistance after revealing on Friday that a regional manager, as well as other employees who didn’t take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously enough, had been fired. The new function will help employees confidentially raise concerns about workplace behavior, Lynch told 450 senior leaders on a call. The 2021 incident that led to the firings involved two female employees in a New Jersey CVS store who said that the regional manager, who was in charge of hundreds of stores, had harassed or inappropriately touched them at work, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Markets: ‘Seeing fear and risk-off at a maximum at this point,’ analyst says

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech stocks facing supply chain pressures following China's COVID lockdown, semiconductors, commodity pricing in gas prices and energy markets, ESG investing during Russia-Ukraine, and inflation expected in the upcoming travel season.

  • Oil falls over 5% on Russia-Ukraine talk hopes, China lockdowns

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than 5% on Monday to the lowest in nearly two weeks amid hopes for progress toward a diplomatic end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - a development that would boost global supplies - while a pandemic-linked travel ban in China cast doubt on demand. Brent futures fell $5.77, or 5.1%, to settle at $106.90 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $6.32, or 5.8%, to settle at $103.01. Both benchmarks have surged since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and are up roughly 36% so far this year.

  • Oil Hedges Go Out of Style as FOMO Grips Drillers Amid $100 Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves through the oil market, U.S. shale producers—financially fit again and egged on by investors looking for more commodity exposure—had been exiting their price hedges for months.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks i

  • Drillers Awaken in Canada as War Leaves World Begging for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s slumbering oil industry is beginning to stir.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: U.S. Warns China Over Support for Russia’s WarPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Ukraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetFor years, the country’s drillers, like those in the shale fields of West Texa

  • Older Americans head back to the workforce amid inflation and volatile stocks

    In January, 2.8% of retired workers made the decision to return to work, marking the highest percentage to date during the pandemic.

  • Petrol to hit £2.50 per litre and diesel £3, experts warn MPs

    Petrol prices could hit as high as £2.50 a litre in the UK and diesel could soar to £3 per litre as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine keeps pushing oil prices, MPs have been told.