Volkswagen: to share results of mock listing exercise in June

·1 min read
Annual news conference of the Volkswagen Group at DRIVE.Volkswagen Group Forum, in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen will share the outcome of a mock listing exercise for its brands and Volkswagen Group instigated by Chief Executive Oliver Blume at a capital markets day on June 21, Blume said on Tuesday.

The carmaker intended to keep its combustion engine models competitive for as long as they are on the market but was shifting to being a technology and mobility company, Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz added.

Blume also said the carmaker was finalising a high-performance software for luxury and premium brands, which would be brought into a software architecture for the whole company in the medium term.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; editing by Matthias Williams)

