U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,664.43
    -28.80 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,302.09
    -288.32 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,850.21
    -17.72 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,658.25
    -21.34 (-1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.89
    -1.85 (-2.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.50
    -24.10 (-1.46%)
     

  • Silver

    18.34
    -0.57 (-3.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9609
    -0.0079 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8900
    +0.1930 (+5.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0663
    -0.0193 (-1.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7370
    +1.4170 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,166.48
    +171.87 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.92
    +6.82 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Volkswagen, Umicore venture shows the circular EV battery economy is heating up

Jaclyn Trop
·2 min read

Volkswagen is partnering with a Belgian technology group to produce battery materials in Europe, the latest in a spate of industry-wide deals to create a circular battery economy that can meet that can meet production targets as automakers shift toward EVs.

The $3 billion joint venture between Volkswagen Group’s battery business PowerCo and Brussels-based Umicore aims to produce cathode material to power 2.2 million EVs by the end of the decade. The partnership underscores a fledgling effort to establish sustainable supply chains as automakers prepare to scale EV production amid supply shortages and rising costs for battery materials.

The number of EVs on U.S. roadways is expected to increase fifteenfold by 2030, to 26.4 million vehicles, according to utility trade organization Edison Electric Institute. But the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine have made raw materials such as cobalt, lithium and nickel scarcer and more expensive, prompting the need for closed-loop, industrial-scale supply chains that produce new batteries from recycled materials.

Volkswagen and other automakers anxious to mitigate the fallout are pursuing deals to bring more of the battery lifecycle in house.

"A supplier industry for battery materials on the scale required does not yet exist today,” PowerCo Chief Procurement Officer Jörg Teichmann said in a statement.

Activity in the nascent industry is starting to boom. General Motors announced Friday a partnership with a Canadian battery recycler to produce new batteries from recovered battery materials. Redwood Materials has partnerships with Ford, Toyota, Volvo, and Volkswagen to collect and repurpose battery components.

The joint venture between Volkswagen and Umicore focuses on cathode materials, which account for roughly half the cost of an EV battery. The partnership will supply the six European battery plants Volkswagen plans to build by the end of the decade, starting in 2025 with its Salzgitter, Germany site.

“Immediate and long-term access to extensive capacity is thus a very clear competitive advantage,” Thomas Schmall, Group Board Member for Technology at Volkswagen AG and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PowerCo SE, said in a statement.

Volkswagen said the name and production site for the joint venture, which remains subject to regulatory approval, have not yet been decided. Under the terms of the agreement, both partners will equally share costs, investments, revenues and profits.

Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen teams up with Umicore on battery materials

    Volkswagen announced on Monday a $2.9 billion battery parts joint venture with Belgian materials firm Umicore, becoming the latest European automaker to bring battery supplies closer to home in the shift towards electric vehicles. While raw materials - among them lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese - will still be largely sourced from across the world, cathode production for batteries will take place in Europe under the joint venture, most likely at Umicore's Poland plant.

  • Volkswagen Ramps Up Battery Materials Production Via New JV

    Volkswagen AG's (OTC: VWAGY) new battery company PowerCo and Belgian circular materials technology group Umicore have formed a joint venture to produce battery precursor and cathode material in Europe. The parties will invest €3 billion ($2.9 billion) in the joint venture and equally share costs, investments and profits. The partners aim to produce cathode material and their precursors for 160 GWh cell capacity per year. From 2025 onwards, the joint venture will supply PowerCo's European battery

  • UFC 281 official poster: Israel Adesana meets familiar foe Alex Pereira

    Check out the official poster for UFC 281 that was chosen by fans, and the options that did not make the cut.

  • EV Battery Deal With Volkswagen Sends This Stock Higher

    A joint venture shows Citi analyst Ranulf Orr that Umicore is a long term winner in the materials that go into electric vehicle batteries.

  • General Motors (GM) Partners Lithion & Toledo to Spur EV Game

    General Motors (GM) announces strategic investment in Lithion and Toledo Systems to strengthen its position in the EV domain. It will bring it closer to its goal of producing 1 million EVs by 2025.

  • Howey: 'The most dangerous period' since Soviet Union breakup

    In a prerecorded address to the Russian people, Vladimir Putin issued a threat that, while aimed at a domestic audience, jangled nerves in the West

  • Why Investors Need to Know How to Calculate Dividend Per Share

    Dividend per share allows investors in a business to determine how much dividend income they will receive per share of their common stock. Dividends are the portion of profit that a company distributes to its investors. Many investors, such as … Continue reading → The post How Dividend Per Share Is Calculated appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Hurricane Ian forms, continues track towards Florida

    Hurricane Ian strengthened overnight and is forecast to become a major hurricane on Tuesday.

  • 10 Best Biotech Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we will look at the 10 best biotech stocks under $10. If you want to explore similar biotech stocks with promising prospects that you can get for under $10, you can also take a look at 5 Best Biotech Stocks Under $10. The Global Biotech Industry According to an industry analysis report […]

  • Porsche IPO poised to price at top end of range - bookrunners

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Porsche AG shares are poised to price at the top end of the previously announced range, potentially valuing the sports car brand at up to 75 billion euros ($72 billion) in one of Europe's biggest ever listings. Several bookrunners involved in the deal said Porsche's books were covered multiple times ahead of the company's market debut on Sept. 29. Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker and Porsche's owner, said earlier this month it would price preferred shares at 76.50-82.50 euros, giving a valuation of up to 75 billion euros.

  • Prime Day is Coming Back (!)—Here are the Beauty Sales to Shop Now

    We rounded up the best 2022 Prime Day beauty deals, from skincare discounts to makeup deals to hair tool and haircare sales. Check out the promos, here.

  • Solar Panels Don’t Power Your Home and Other Insights From an Energy CEO

    Generac is the leader in home standby power generation. CEO Aaron Jagdfeld wants to turn his company into a provider of smart home energy systems.

  • Dollar Tree names Advance Auto Parts exec Michael Creedon as COO

    Dollar Tree Inc. on Monday named Michael Creedon as its new chief operating officer, coming to the job from Advance Auto Parts Inc. , where he served in a number of roles. Creedon joined Advance Auto in 2013 and was executive vice president for U.S. stores since March of 2021. Before that, he was president of U.S. stores from 2020 to 2021, as well as division president for the company's North Division, including Autopart International, from 2017 to 2020 and president, Autopart International, a w

  • US Starts Criminal Probe Into PG&E Role in California Wildfire

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal officials have initiated a criminal investigation into PG&E Corp.’s potential role in starting California’s largest wildfire of the year.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks Fall; Pound Drops as BOE Fails to Reassure: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysOn Sept. 24,

  • Porsche to race onto German stock exchange with mega IPO

    Luxury sports carmaker Porsche will this week race onto the Frankfurt stock exchange in what is set to be one of Europe's biggest listings in years, seeking to defy recent market turbulence.

  • Volkswagen Warns of Production Shift From Germany Over Gas Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is exploring ways to help its broad supplier network in Europe counter a shortage in natural gas, including making more parts locally and shifting manufacturing capacity. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks Fall; Pound Drops as BOE Fails to Reassure: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice for

  • AMC Stock Slides After Theater Chain Files to Sell 425 Million APEs

    The combined value of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and its APE units ticked down around 2% in midday trading. The cinema chain [disclosed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday](https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1411579/000110465922102833/tm2226350-1_424b5.htm#tTHOF1) that it could issue 425 million AMC Preferred Equity Units, known as APEs. The company said it would use proceeds from any sale to repay debt or make other investments. It’s a familiar tactic--the co

  • Down 85%, Is There Any Hope for This Struggling Vaccine Stock?

    In the early days of the pandemic, if there was one coronavirus vaccine stock investors were betting on, it was Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 as it developed its vaccine candidate. In the same timeframe, Pfizer shares hardly budged.

  • Stock market: Here's one veteran strategist's guess at a bear market bottom

    The selling in stock markets looks poised to continues, warns veteran strategist Sam Stovall.

  • Why AMC Stock Is Dropping Today

    Shares of theater owner AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) plunged 6% early Monday on news related to its recently created AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE: APE) units. Investors holding out hope for a recovery in AMC's business were originally excited when the company issued the new equity units to existing shareholders as a special dividend. AMC Preferred Equity units (APEs) began trading on the New York Stock Exchange just over a month ago, on Aug. 22.