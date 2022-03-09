U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,278.35
    +107.65 (+2.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,285.32
    +652.68 (+2.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,236.86
    +441.31 (+3.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.84
    +50.82 (+2.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.92
    -14.78 (-11.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.40
    -55.90 (-2.74%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    -1.00 (-3.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1071
    +0.0162 (+1.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9340
    +0.0620 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3163
    +0.0065 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8730
    +0.2090 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,027.30
    +3,439.92 (+8.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.17
    +6.82 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Volkswagen unveiled an electric successor to its iconic bus that could make the perfect gas-free camper van

Tim Levin
·3 min read
EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz.Volkswagen

  • Volkswagen took the wraps off of the ID. Buzz, an electric revival of its storied bus.

  • The ID. Buzz will come in commercial and passenger versions and hits US streets in 2024.

  • It goes on sale in Europe later this year.

After years of rumors, concepts, and teasers, Volkswagen has at long last unveiled the ID. Buzz.

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz.Volkswagen

It's the electric successor to VW's iconic Microbus, known as the ride of choice for the hippie generation.

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo.Volkswagen

The ID. Buzz will come in passenger and commercial variants, and it'll be available in long and short versions.

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo.Volkswagen

A long-wheelbase passenger model will hit US dealerships in 2024. European models go on sale later this year.

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz.Volkswagen

The ID. Buzz makes its official debut as a transition to remote work and changing travel habits fuel interest in camper vans, RVs, and van life.

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz.Volkswagen

Read more: RV makers have built more vehicles in 2021 than ever before despite supply chain disruptions

It surely won't be long before people start customizing ID. Buzz vans with mini-fridges, beds, and cooktops for a gasoline-free life on the road.

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz.Volkswagen

Read more: New, younger RV customers are pushing legacy makers to produce smaller tiny homes on wheels

VW says that, like the original Microbus, the ID. Buzz is designed to deliver "maximum space on a small footprint."

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo.Volkswagen

From the outside, it's hard to miss the influence of the ID. Buzz's ancestor on its design.

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz.Volkswagen

It gets an oversized VW logo up front and a two-tone paint job that's a clear nod to the Microbus.

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz.Volkswagen

But the ID. Buzz is unmistakably modern, featuring sleek LED lights in front and back like VW's ID.4 electric SUV.

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz.Volkswagen

Read more: I drove the $40,000 Volkswagen ID.4. Here are 6 pros and cons to consider before buying the electric SUV.

VW will release details about the US version closer to that model's launch. For now, we just know what the European models will be like.

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz.Volkswagen

The passenger ID. Buzz will be available in five-, six-, and seven-seat configurations, the last being reserved for the long-wheelbase model. There will be fold-down tables for back-seat passengers.

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz.Volkswagen

It comes standard with a 10-inch touchscreen, but the center display can be upgraded to 12 inches.

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz.Volkswagen

The interior is full of fun patterns and bold colors that match the ID. Buzz's paint scheme.

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz.Volkswagen

There are some handy cubbies, including one above the glove box and another by the steering wheel.

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz.Volkswagen

Understandably, the Cargo version comes with a more spartan cabin.

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo.Volkswagen

Read more: Meet the 7 hottest electric delivery truck and van players

It has seating for three and a partition between the cab and cargo area.

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo.Volkswagen

The ID. Buzz will debut with a 201-horsepower electric motor driving the rear wheels.

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz.Volkswagen

It'll come with an 82 kWh battery in the floor and be able to charge at a rate of 170 kilowatts, enabling it to charge from 5% to 80% in 30 minutes, VW said. More battery options will be introduced down the line.

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo.Volkswagen

Details like pricing, range, and US specs are still a question mark. But we'll learn more closer to when the ID. Buzz actually goes on sale.

EMBARGO 3/9 PM DNP: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz.Volkswagen

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • How affordable housing can help Nashville residents and businesses | Opinion

    Innovations that drive down the cost of housing and commercial spaces are imperative to help Nashville residents and small business owners thrive.

  • Joby partners with CAE for eVTOL aircraft pilot training

    CAE (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) announced today that it has partnered with Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, to develop and qualify flight simulation training devices that will be used to train the future pilots of Joby's revolutionary all-electric aircraft.

  • Boeing Stock Is Rising. A New Buy Rating Is on the Radar.

    Boeing stock is rising faster than the market after an analyst launched coverage with a Buy rating. Boeing (ticker: BA) stock is up 4.4% in early trading Wednesday. Langenberg analyst Brian Langenberg initiated coverage of the commercial aerospace giant with a Buy.

  • Why General Motors Stock Just Popped

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) stock is up 5.9% as of 12:35 p.m. ET Wednesday -- and PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) has jumped 2.8% -- after The Wall Street Journal reported that the two companies are teaming up on a program "to test the use of electric vehicles to power homes during [power] outages." General Motors will provide the electric vehicles (EVs), "equipped with cutting-edge bidirectional charging technology," for this test project, which is scheduled to begin this summer.

  • BMW Hit by News That Could Slow Its Efforts Against Tesla

    German high-end vehicle manufacturer BMW is going off the road as it tries to win against Tesla in electrification.

  • Ford Has a Good Problem That Tesla and GM Will Envy

    This is where Ford currently finds itself in in the war for vehicle electrification. Like most dauphins, the company led by Jim Farley is not satisfied with this position and wants to dethrone the big favorite and current champion, Tesla . Farley has just carried out a radical reorganization for the 118-year old company, by creating two distinct divisions: one specialized in electric vehicles, Ford e, and Ford Blue which is devoted to vehicles with internal combustion engine or gasoline cars.

  • Volkswagen Pulls Out an Unexpected Weapon Against Tesla

    Volkswagen and Tesla will be squaring off in Germany as both companies recently unveiled plans to operate electric vehicle manufacturing plants 140 miles away from each other. Volkswagen just said it would spend some $2.2 billion to build a new manufacturing facility for its Trinity electric vehicle that will be built near its main plant in Wolfsburg. Construction is to begin as early as spring of 2023, Volkswagen said, with the net carbon-neutral Trinity model rolling off the assembly line from 2026.

  • Modern design technique gives 60-year-old B-52s new lease on life

    The B-52's current engines, which date back to the early 1960s, are soon reaching the end of their life spans and must be replaced.

  • BMW Recalls 917,000 Vehicles. The Stock Pops.

    The German auto maker has identified a potential electrical short in six models. A recall usually doesn't punish a stocks unless it's large, costly, or dangerous.

  • California pilot program turns GM's EVs into roving battery packs

    This summer, General Motors and PG&E will team up for a pilot program using the automaker's electric vehicles as roving battery packs for the state's power grid.

  • Why Your Tesla, Lucid, or Rivian Might Soon Cost More

    The Russia-Ukraine war is having an inflationary impact in many areas, and electric cars may be one of them.

  • Volkswagen officially unveils its ID.Buzz EV, the hippie bus reborn

    75 years after the debut of the Type 2 aka the Bus, VW is re-releasing the emblematic people mover — this time as a full EV.

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine adds to Boeing's widebody worries

    The company says it has closed its engineering, flight training and customer operations in Moscow as well as a facility in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid war and sanctions. The operations support Boeing's already-troubled 777X and 787 Dreamliner programs.

  • Tesla tells U.S. lawmakers Autopilot requires 'constant monitoring'

    Tesla Inc defended the safety benefits of its advanced driver assistance system Autopilot and its Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability but acknowledged they require "constant monitoring and attention of the driver." Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey wrote Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk on Feb. 8 raising "significant concerns" about the electric-car maker's Autopilot and FSD systems which have prompted scrutiny from safety regulators. In a previously unreported March 4 letter to the senators, Tesla's senior director, public policy and business development Rohan Patel, said the features enhance the ability of its customers "to drive safer than the average driver in the U.S."

  • If You Hear This on Your Flight, It May Be an Emergency, Pilot Warns

    Bad flight experiences can come in many different forms. Some involve sitting next to an overly talkative seatmate. Others come at the hands of a dreaded delay or cancelation. But fortunately, experiencing an actual emergency that puts your safety in jeopardy on an airplane remains an exceedingly rare situation in the skies. Even anxiety-inducing bumps and jostles on board are something that both cockpit and cabin crews are well prepared to deal with or avoid entirely. However, if you hear a pil

  • World’s largest plane destroyed in Ukraine, footage confirms

    Rumours of iconic cargo plane’s destruction began last week

  • How sanctions against Russia are battering the global aviation industry

    Russia's size and close integration into the global aviation industry since the end of the Cold War means sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine are having outsized consequences relative to earlier freezes on Iran and North Korea. Manufacturers, lessors, insurers and maintenance providers to Russian carriers like Aeroflot, S7 Airlines and AirBridgeCargo are among those outside Russia that are hit directly by sanctions. Foreign airlines, meanwhile, are reeling from higher oil prices and longer routes needed to bypass airspace over Russia that are expected to drive up ticket prices and air freight rates.

  • Here's What Happens When Rock Climbing in a New Bronco Goes Wrong

    "Not much you can do at the top of an obstacle that's all go or nothing when the engine dies..."

  • EVs: How the recent surge in commodities will impact electric cars

    According to Morgan Stanley, the surge in the price of nickel could raise the input cost for an electric vehicle by as much as $1,000.

  • Volkswagen reimagines classic camper for the electric age

    Seventy years after its first model rolled off the factory line, Volkswagen is reinventing the VW bus, symbol of the hippy movement, for today's climate-conscious generation -- but some of its former afficionados remain to be convinced.