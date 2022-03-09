Volkswagen unveiled an electric successor to its iconic bus that could make the perfect gas-free camper van

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz. Volkswagen

Volkswagen took the wraps off of the ID. Buzz, an electric revival of its storied bus.

The ID. Buzz will come in commercial and passenger versions and hits US streets in 2024.

It goes on sale in Europe later this year.

After years of rumors, concepts, and teasers, Volkswagen has at long last unveiled the ID. Buzz.

It's the electric successor to VW's iconic Microbus, known as the ride of choice for the hippie generation.

The ID. Buzz will come in passenger and commercial variants, and it'll be available in long and short versions.

A long-wheelbase passenger model will hit US dealerships in 2024. European models go on sale later this year.

The ID. Buzz makes its official debut as a transition to remote work and changing travel habits fuel interest in camper vans, RVs, and van life.

It surely won't be long before people start customizing ID. Buzz vans with mini-fridges, beds, and cooktops for a gasoline-free life on the road.

VW says that, like the original Microbus, the ID. Buzz is designed to deliver "maximum space on a small footprint."

From the outside, it's hard to miss the influence of the ID. Buzz's ancestor on its design.

It gets an oversized VW logo up front and a two-tone paint job that's a clear nod to the Microbus.

But the ID. Buzz is unmistakably modern, featuring sleek LED lights in front and back like VW's ID.4 electric SUV.

VW will release details about the US version closer to that model's launch. For now, we just know what the European models will be like.

The passenger ID. Buzz will be available in five-, six-, and seven-seat configurations, the last being reserved for the long-wheelbase model. There will be fold-down tables for back-seat passengers.

It comes standard with a 10-inch touchscreen, but the center display can be upgraded to 12 inches.

The interior is full of fun patterns and bold colors that match the ID. Buzz's paint scheme.

There are some handy cubbies, including one above the glove box and another by the steering wheel.

Understandably, the Cargo version comes with a more spartan cabin.

It has seating for three and a partition between the cab and cargo area.

The ID. Buzz will debut with a 201-horsepower electric motor driving the rear wheels.

It'll come with an 82 kWh battery in the floor and be able to charge at a rate of 170 kilowatts, enabling it to charge from 5% to 80% in 30 minutes, VW said. More battery options will be introduced down the line.

Details like pricing, range, and US specs are still a question mark. But we'll learn more closer to when the ID. Buzz actually goes on sale.

