Volkswagen will reportedly rebrand its US operation to 'Voltswagen of America'

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

All signs point to Volkswagen changing the name of its stateside operation to "Voltswagen of America," according to CNBC. Earlier today, the automaker prematurely published an incomplete press release to its website it planned to share on April 29th. VW quickly took down the announcement, but not before CNBC managed to get a good look at it.

A Volkswagen spokesperson declined to comment on the release, but a source "familiar with the company's plans" told the network the document was authentic. The release characterized the rebranding as a "public declaration of the company's future-forward investment in e-mobility." The change will reportedly see Volkswagen EVs feature a badge that bears the new Voltswagen branding and a lighter blue VW logo. Any gas-powered cars the company sells moving forward will feature only the classic VW emblem in the automaker's signature dark blue color.

Traditional automakers have been all about EV-centric rebrandings in recent months. In January, GM redid its classic logo to evoke "the clean skies of a zero-emissions future." The new design is also a visual play on the company's Ultium battery technology. For Volkswagen, the change would come at a pivotal point in its history. The company plans to offer 300 EV models by 2030 and get to a point where at least 60 percent of the cars it sells in Europe are either hybrids or battery electrics.

