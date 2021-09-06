U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.29
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.90
    -9.80 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1871
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0041 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8470
    +0.1550 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,689.25
    +1,367.97 (+2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,353.41
    +55.68 (+4.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.82
    +54.47 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Volkswagen's ID.Buzz electric minivan appears as a self-driving prototype

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Volkswagen has shown its closest look yet at the ID.Buzz minivan in the form of a self-driving prototype developed in collaboration with Argo AI, TechCrunch has reported. If you disregard the mild camouflage and lidar stack on top, you can finally get a good picture of how the production ID.Buzz, due to hit the US in 2023, will look. 

The electric minivan looks a bit more practical though less fun than the original concept. The rounded lines meant to evoke the classic '70s VW van have been squared off, and the bulgy fenders are considerably less so. It also appears, though it's hard to confirm with the camouflage, that VW has changed the concept's funky rear window configuration. Still, it does bear a resemblance, especially from the front-side angle where it looks the best. Seen with a driver, one also gets a sense of the ID.Buzz's relatively small size.

Volkswagen&#39;s ID.Buzz electric minivan appears as a self-driving prototype
Volkswagen's ID.Buzz electric minivan appears as a self-driving prototype

As far as the autonomous tech goes, VW plans to use it in cities first as autonomous shuttles or for deliveries. Argo's AI system packs cameras, lidar modules, radar and an onboard computer to let it "see" up to 400 meters ahead for obstacles. 

Argo AI founder Bryan Salensky said that the system can navigate with or without GPS and can work without changes to roads and infrastructure. Its sensor array will allow it to "predict the actions of pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles, and direct the engine, braking and steering systems so that the vehicle moves safely and naturally," Argo said. 

Volkswagen&#39;s ID.Buzz electric minivan appears as a self-driving prototype
Volkswagen's ID.Buzz electric minivan appears as a self-driving prototype

We have heard this tune before, though, and there are still no real self-driving cars plying city streets and highways. Volkswagen and Argo plan to test and commercially scale the fully-electric self-driving van over the next four years at Argo's development center near Munich, with plans to develop a fleet by 2025. Argo is also working with Ford and Lyft on a 1,000-vehicle self-driving network with tests planned for cities like Miami and Austin. 

Recommended Stories

  • Smart's Mini-like EV concept shows off its larger vehicle ambitions

    Smart has unveiled "Concept #1" showing how its future EVs will be larger and more high-tech oriented.

  • BMW's 'recyclable' i Vision Circular Concept EV has a weird crystal interface

    Concept cars are often a way for automakers to present upcoming production vehicles, but at the IAA Mobility 2021 conference, BMW is taking a more eccentric path.

  • Volkswagen's ID.Life is an urban EV that will enter production by 2025

    Volkswagen has added another piece to its EV puzzle with the launch of the ID.Life concept, a front-wheel drive EV aimed at city-dwellers.

  • Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale for $180 again

    Apple's AirPods Pro are some of the best true wireless earbuds that an iPhone user can buy, and they're on sale for $180 again, at both Amazon and Best Buy. We scored them an 87 in our review when they were released almost two years ago, and while there have been a host of true wireless earbuds released since then, these are still worth a look.

  • Mercedes' latest EVs include a G-Class concept and the EQE sedan

    Mercedes has unveiled a slew of new electric vehicles, including a G-Class concept (the EQG) and a production take on the E-Class (EQE).

  • ProtonMail logged IP address of French activist after order by Swiss authorities

    ProtonMail, a hosted email service with a focus on end-to-end encrypted communications, has been facing criticism after a police report showed that French authorities managed to obtain the IP address of a French activist who was using the online service. The company has communicated widely about the incident, stating that it doesn’t log IP addresses by default and it only complies with local regulation — in that case Swiss law. While ProtonMail didn’t cooperate with French authorities, French police sent a request to Swiss police via Europol to force the company to obtain the IP address of one of its users.

  • Germany wants phone makers to offer 7 years of security updates

    Germany's government is pushing the EU to mandate seven years of security updates for phones.

  • Hitting the Books: What exactly did Jodi Foster hear in 'Contact'?

    As Naomi Pequette argues in her essay "The Sounds of Contact" as part of The Science if Sci-Fi Cinema collection, being "based on a true story" doesn't exactly mean we're getting the whole story.

  • Warren Buffet-Backed BYD Quadrupled EV Sales in August. The Stock Soared.

    Cars powered by an internal combustion engine made up just 10% of BYD's sales in August—down from 58% a year ago.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Piaggio, KTM, Honda and Yamaha set up swappable batteries consortium

    Italian scooter maker Piaggio said on Monday it had set up a consortium with Honda Motor Co., KTM AG and Yamaha Motor Co. to encourage the use of swappable batteries for electric motorcycles and light electric vehicles. The Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium (SBMC) aims to broaden the use of light electric vehicles, such as scooters, mopeds and motorcycles, and support a more sustainable management of their batteries, a joint statement said.

  • NASA starts flight testing with Joby's electric air taxi

    NASA is now flight testing Joby's electric air taxi as part of a program meant to improve mobility in the US.

  • House representatives sent a letter to Yahoo's CEO... from 2017

    House representatives have sent a letter to a Yahoo CEO who hasn't worked at the company for four years.

  • At These New Luxury Residences, the Home of the British Grand Prix Can Be Your Home, Too

    Known as Escapade Silverstone, the project at the UK's Silverstone racetrack features 60 luxury homes priced from $895,000 to $2.34 million.

  • Ryanair hints at plan to dump Boeing jets in favour of bitter rival Airbus

    Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, has that hinted Europe’s biggest airline may dump Boeing in favour of Airbus after talks with the US plane maker over a new order of jets fell apart.

  • 3 EV Stocks Under $10 That Could Double (or More)

    Detroit is seeing some stiff competition these days – and not just from Japan and Korea. The economy is shifting toward green tech, and new automotive companies are popping up to take advantage of the newly opened electric vehicle (EV) playing field. Just as a century and more ago there were scores of auto makers competing to build the best combustion engine cars, and scores of designs in the game, ranging from external combustion steam cars to rotary engine motorcycles, so today the EV field pr

  • GM Stock A Buy? Is General Motors Really Worth Less Than Rivian?

    Is GM stock a buy? Is GM stock a buy? One analyst is voicing doubts that General Motors will be an EV leader, while another sees a Tesla-like multiple.

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • China's Great Wall to launch electric car and hybrid SUV in Europe in 2022

    Great Wall Motor will launch an electric compact car and a plug-in hybrid SUV in Europe in 2022, it said on Monday, joining a growing number of Chinese carmakers trying their luck on the continent with low or zero-emission vehicles. Deliveries of the vehicle, which will have an electric range of 150 kms (93.2 miles) and will be marketed under Great Wall's WEY brand, will start in the first half of 2022. Great Wall said the compact electric car, which will fall under its ORA brand and have a range of up to 400 kms, will also come to Europe in 2022.

  • Irmo police officers barely avoid being hit while assisting motorist, chief says

    “We are very fortunate not to be waking up to an avoidable tragedy,” the town police chief said.