U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,361.19
    -30.15 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,496.06
    -250.19 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,486.20
    -93.34 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.64
    -12.45 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.48
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.00
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3950
    +1.1800 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,171.16
    +2,289.79 (+4.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,343.45
    +1.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Volpara Health reaches new milestone with 200 peer-reviewed papers

·5 min read

Validation for Volpara's AI breast health platform reaches new height

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health is proud to have reached their 200th peer-reviewed paper milestone, making the Volpara AI breast health platform the most independently validated of its kind. Volpara has also been featured in over 200 additional scientific works including conference presentations, books, and review articles. Reaching this achievement has been a decade in the making and emphasizes the company's investment in using science and research to build evidence-based solutions that improve breast cancer detection, risk assessment and outcomes. Since the company was founded in 2009, based on technology originally from the University of Oxford, Volpara has been focused on building relationships with and supporting researchers in their quest to better understand breast cancer risk and prevention.

Volpara's robust algorithm has firmly established the company as a trusted research partner across many high-profile studies, which have already generated a number of publications. Such research includes personalized screening and optimization studies, such as the DENSE1, TOMMY2, and To-Be3 trials, and the PROCAS I/II4 and KARMA5 studies. As a prime example, the DENSE trial, led by Professor Carla van Gils from the University Medical Center Utrecht, Netherlands, relied on Volpara's TruDensityTM product to identify women with extremely dense breasts in their ongoing randomized controlled trial of supplemental MRI. The resulting reduction in interval cancers led the Dutch government to vote unanimously in favor of the addition of MRI exams for women with extremely dense breasts to the national screening program.

"Volpara is an excellent product that provides an array of breast density measures. Having access to Volpara for clinical research has allowed us to move the field of breast cancer risk prediction forward," said Dr. Karla Kerlikowske of the University of California, San Francisco.

Research has consistently demonstrated strong association of volumetric breast density with breast cancer risk, including a collaboration between Dr. Adam Brentnall and Professor Jack Cuzick (both at the Queen Mary University of London, UK, and developers of the Tyrer-Cuzick (TC) breast cancer risk prediction model), Volpara co-founder Professor Martin Yaffe (Sunnybrook Research Institute, Toronto, ON, Canada), lead investigator Dr. Jennifer Harvey (University of Rochester, NY), and colleagues. Their work demonstrated the improved risk stratification from adding Volpara's volumetric breast density to the widely used Tyrer-Cuzick (TC) breast cancer risk prediction model.

"The key improvement that Volpara brings to density reporting is an objective, reproducible density value that can be used in risk assessment models. These models are increasingly used to determine if a woman qualifies for MRI based screening, and also to decide if the risk is high enough to warrant preventive therapy to reduce risk," Professor Cuzick said.

Volpara's research collaborations span multiple disciplines, something which is only possible due to the company's diverse team of scientists who are able to provide their expertise and ensure researchers receive customized support to leverage Volpara software to its fullest potential.

"You can't go wrong with Volpara. They have a dedicated team who understand your research needs on mammographic breast density and will always respond to your questions. Notably, they are constantly improving the software and algorithm that drives Volpara," Associate Professor Adetunji Toriola of Washington University School of Medicine said.

With the goal of saving more families from cancer through optimal screening pathways for patients, Volpara research that is particularly promising right now includes:

  • Understanding the impact of automated image quality metrics on screening outcomes.

  • Refining TruDensity measures and expanding its use to other modalities — like contrast-enhanced digital mammography.

  • Improving on our understanding of breast density change to improve breast cancer risk prediction and response to drugs, such as hormone replacement therapies and risk-reducing medication

"We continue to use Volpara's quantitative density measurements in studies... looking at changes in breast density as a possible indicator of changes in breast cancer risk, for example in the evaluation of potential risk-reducing interventions. We also use Volpara density as input to an algorithm that we developed to predict masking of breast cancers in mammograms by tissue density. The goal is precision screening where women for whom there is a high risk of cancer masking can be directed to alternative or supplemental screening modalities," Professor Yaffe said.

This sentiment is echoed by Volpara's Clinical Research Lead, Ariane Chan, PhD: "There is increasing scientific, peer-reviewed evidence demonstrating that Volpara's breast health platform is transforming personalized screening and leading to real improvements in patient care."

For any sized company, this breadth and volume of papers independently validating their portfolio is significant and impressive. Volpara is committed to continue supporting and collaborating with researchers to drive innovation and clinical advancements in breast cancer screening, risk assessment and prevention.

About Volpara Health
Volpara provides an advanced AI software platform that works with a healthcare provider's expertise to enable a high-quality, optimized, and personalized cancer screening experience. From the time a patient enters a clinic to the moment they obtain key results, the Volpara Breast Health Platform collects and analyzes information to better understand a patient's breast cancer risk, while also objectively evaluating image quality and workflow-improvement opportunities. These capabilities are being extended to lung cancer screening. The Volpara Breast Health Platform is supported by numerous patents, trademarks, and regulatory registrations including FDA clearance and CE marking, and is validated by a volume of peer-reviewed publications unrivaled in the breast screening industry.

References:

1. Dense Tissue and Early Breast Neoplasm Screening
2. A comparison of TOMosynthesis with digital MammographY in the UK NHS Breast Screening Programme
3. Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Trial in Bergen
4. Predicting Risk Of Cancer at Screening I/II
5. KARolinska MAmmography Project for RIsk Prediction of Breast Cancer

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volpara-health-reaches-new-milestone-with-200-peer-reviewed-papers-301397370.html

SOURCE Volpara Health

Recommended Stories

  • Protagonist Stock Flashes This Positive Signal After FDA Lifts Hold On Blood Diseases Drug

    Protagonist said Monday the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its blood diseases drug and, in response, the biotech stock soared.

  • Protagonist Therapeutics shares soar after FDA lifts clinical hold on its experimental cancer drug

    Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. soared 87.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration had lifted a clinical hold on clinical trials of rusfertide, its experimental blood cancer treatment. The hold was put into place over concerns of skin tumors from animal research and a deeper examination of four new cancer cases that emerged during a clinical trial. No safety concerns were identified during the hold. The investigational treatment is expecte

  • Vaxart May Be a COVID Vaccine Game Changer -- but Is It Too Late?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) soared to stardom when its shares advanced 1,500% last year. The biotech company is developing a coronavirus-vaccine candidate in pill form. With 56% of Americans fully vaccinated, though, your question now may: Will Vaxart be too late to carve out market share?

  • NanoVibronix Shares Gain As PainShield Shows Effectiveness In Treating Soft Tissue Pain

    NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) has announced results from a randomized, double-blind study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the NanoVibronix PainShield. Related: NanoVibronix Launches CBD-Based Product For Pain Management. Patients in the study were being treated by an orthopedic surgeon Patients in the study were being treated for Lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) patients, swelling or tearing of the tendons in the arm. All patients had been following customary treatment guidance

  • GSK to cement split with two new headquarters

    GSK is due to be split in two in the middle of next year in its biggest shake-up in two decades with the consumer healthcare arm, a joint venture with Pfizer known for brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers, becoming a separately listed company. Headquarters for the new business, including research facilities, will be built in Weybridge, southwest of London, to house 1,400 staff from the end of 2024. However, staff will first relocate from GSK's current corporate headquarters in Brentford, west London, to temporary facilities in Weybridge when the split takes place in mid-2022.

  • ChemoCentryx Receives FDA Approval for TAVNEOS; Shares Skyrocket

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company ChemoCentryx, Inc., (CCXI) jumped 96% on Friday to close at $38.41 after the company announced that its orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, TAVNEOS, received Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval. TAVNEOS has been approved as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis and microscopic polyangiitis, which are the two main forms of ANCA vasculitis.

  • Merck Stock Slips Slightly As It Asks FDA To Authorize Covid Pill

    Merck stock inched downward Monday after the company asked the FDA to authorize its Ridgeback Biotherapeutics-partnered Covid pill.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Coronavirus: Doctor quotes Yogi Berra to urge everyone to 'let the data sort itself out'

    One doctor quoted legendary baseball philosopher Yogi Berra to urge everyone to slow down in the booster shot debate and other open questions.

  • East Bay Parkinson's drug maker to be swallowed up in potential $450M deal

    The acquisition, expected to close by the end of this year or early 2022, includes $400 million in upfront payments.

  • Merck asks FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill that reduces symptoms

    Drugmaker Merck asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its pill for treating COVID-19 in what would add an entirely new and easy-to-use weapon to the world's arsenal against the pandemic.

  • These Nestlé Products Have Just Been Recalled, FDA Says

    Whether you're a lover of Kirkland Signature products at Costco, a devotee of Aldi's many private labels, or a fan of classic American brands like Campbell's or Kraft, there's a good change you like to stick with names you know when it comes to grocery shopping. But recently, one well-known brand, the one and only Nestlé, issued a recall over four of its products, which could put consumers at risk. Read on to learn more about the new recall and what you should do if you have any of the affected

  • Are you eligible for Medicare? What to know about open enrollment

    Medicare’s open enrollment period begins Oct. 15, and Americans have less than two months to figure out what plans and coverage they’ll enroll in. Retirement Tip of the Week: Don’t wait to make changes to Medicare. MarketWatch will be discussing the options for Medicare coverage, as well as the do’s and don’ts during this enrollment period, with Ari Parker, lead adviser at Chapter, a company that specializes in maximizing Medicare coverage during a Barron’s Live podcast episode on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 12 p.m. eastern.

  • BBC Host Julia Bradbury Posts Topless Selfie Before Mastectomy

    A few weeks after being diagnosed with breast cancer, Julia Bradbury said she is ready to "say goodbye to my breast and to thank my body for all the sustenance, joy & life it has given me"

  • 5 Ways to Prevent Alzheimer's, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

    For Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent, the fight against Alzheimer's disease is personal. His grandfather developed the brain disorder when Gupta was a teenager. Unfortunately, it's an experience that will touch more and more families in the future. The World Health Organization estimates that cases of dementia (of which Alzheimer's is the most common type) will triple by the year 2050, as the population ages. Today, a focus for many health experts is how to

  • Merck seeks authorization for what would be first pill to treat COVID-19, and AstraZeneca reports positive results for antibody treatment

    The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 edged closer to 238 million on Monday, as Merck submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of what would be the first pill-based treatment for the deadly illness.

  • These 6 Foods Are the Reason You Can't Sleep, According to a Nutritionist

    Can you guess what they are?

  • Biotech Company Pasithea Therapeutics Teams Up With Evotec to Aid Mental Health Drug Discovery

    Photo by CDC on Unsplash Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTTA), a Florida-based biotechnology company, has teamed with life sciences company Evotec SE (OTCMKTS: EVTCY) as its research partner to help discover new compounds aimed at treating depression and schizophrenia. Pasithea, which trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol KTTA, wants to target the pathophysiology underlying psychiatric and neurological disorders, and the partnership with Hamburg, Germany-headquartered Evotec is an important firs

  • This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

    Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID. 1 Which Blood Type Puts

  • Turns Out, This Habit Is Significantly Better For Your Health Than Weight Loss, Says New Study

    When it comes to living a healthy lifestyle, diet, exercise, and weight loss can keep anyone in shape. While many might assume you need to keep a close eye on your calorie intake and watch what you eat, a new study has shed light on what actually helps you live a wholesome lifestyle.According to a study published in iScience, some lifestyle plans designed to combat obesity don't work and in the long run, can even lead to some individuals gaining more weight. The study showed that obese individua