Volpara Health Technologies (ASX:VHT) shareholders have endured a 50% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT) shareholders. Sadly for them, the share price is down 50% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 21% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Volpara Health Technologies made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Volpara Health Technologies saw its revenue grow by 32% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 15% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Volpara Health Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 24% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. Before spending more time on Volpara Health Technologies it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

