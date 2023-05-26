Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT) Annual Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT) last week reported its latest yearly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at NZ$35m, statutory losses exploded to NZ$0.04 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Check out our latest analysis for Volpara Health Technologies

After the latest results, the dual analysts covering Volpara Health Technologies are now predicting revenues of NZ$42.4m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 21% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 40% to NZ$0.023. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of NZ$40.1m and losses of NZ$0.0098 per share in 2024. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Volpara Health Technologies even after this update; although they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a sizeable expansion in per-share losses.

The consensus price target stayed unchanged at AU$1.20, seeming to suggest that higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the valuation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Volpara Health Technologies' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 21% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 40% over the past five years. Compare this to the 22 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 22% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Volpara Health Technologies' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at AU$1.20, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Volpara Health Technologies going out as far as 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Volpara Health Technologies Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here