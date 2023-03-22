Volpara Health Technologies with Proactive at the ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Volpara Health Technologies Ltd
Volpara Health Technologies Ltd (ASX:VHT) CEO Teri Thomas speaks with Proactive from the ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference March 2023. He says healthcare providers use Volpara to better understand cancer risk, empower patients in personal care decisions and guide recommendations about additional imaging, genetic testing and other interventions.
Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/volpara-health-technologies-with-proactive-at-the-asx-small-and-mid-cap-conference-803331936