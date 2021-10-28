U.S. markets open in 6 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,551.25
    +6.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,443.00
    +54.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,615.25
    +28.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.50
    +7.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.01
    -0.65 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.60
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.98
    +1.00 (+6.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5330
    -0.2770 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,061.21
    -1,888.34 (-3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,421.86
    -52.46 (-3.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Volta Finance Limited - Annual Report and Accounts / Notice of Annual General Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Volta Finance Limited
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

28 October 2021

Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS)
Legal Entity Identification Code: 2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80

Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts
(the “Accounts”) for the financial year ended 31 July 2021 and
Notice of the Annual General Meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO
THE UNITED STATES

*****
Guernsey, 28 October 2021

Volta Finance Limited has published its results for the financial year ended 31 July 2021. The 2021 Accounts are attached to this release and will be available on Volta Finance Limited's website (www.voltafinance.com).

Notice of Volta Finance Limited forthcoming Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) on 8 December 2021 may be found at pages 83 and 84 of the Accounts.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary and Portfolio Administrator
BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch
guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com

+44 (0) 1481 750 853

Corporate Broker
Cenkos Securities plc
Andrew Worne
Daniel Balabanoff
Will Talkington
+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

For the Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers Paris
Serge Demay

serge.demay@axa-im.com

+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

*****
ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta’s home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta’s investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company’s approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

*****
ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with 767 investment professionals and €866 billion in assets under management as of the end of June 2021.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Explaining Bitcoin's drawback and the rise of Shiba Inu

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss recent cryptocurrency price action.&nbsp;

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • Twilio stock dives 13% after weak earnings guidance, COO’s announced departure

    Twilio reported a third-quarter loss of $224.1 million, or $1.26 a share, on sales of $740.2 million, up from $448 million a year ago. After adjusting for stock compensation and other factors, Twilio reported a profit of a penny a share, worse than adjusted earnings of 4 cents a share a year ago.

  • Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Fell Today

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) was an underperforming stock on Wednesday, and it wasn't hard to discern the reason why. The company's latest quarterly figures came in below analyst expectations, and investors punished the shares by driving them down by nearly 5% on the day. For its third quarter, the results of which were unveiled that morning, Teva earned revenue of $3.9 billion.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Hertz partnering with Uber, Carvana to offer Tesla rentals

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick&nbsp;breaks down the benefits to Hertz's partnership with Uber and Carvana.

  • Men Who Take Six Months of Parental Leave Are ‘Losers,’ Says VC

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Lonsdale, a founder of Palantir Technologies Inc. and a prolific venture capitalist, stoked a debate on Twitter about parental leave, saying any prominent man who takes six months off with his newborn is “a loser.”Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe comment was made in response to a tweet about Pete Buttigieg, the U.S.

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Robinhood (HOOD) customers have been clamoring for the investing app to add Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), the newest meme coin which hit all time highs on Thursday.

  • Alphabet posts earnings beat, Microsoft smashes expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the latest earnings reports for Alphabet and Microsoft.

  • Exxon Mobil Will Remain a Dividend Aristocrat

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.