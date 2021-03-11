U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,956.31
    +57.50 (+1.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,635.01
    +337.99 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,413.83
    +345.00 (+2.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,325.45
    +39.76 (+1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.87
    +1.43 (+2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.80
    +2.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    26.16
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1976
    +0.0050 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    +0.0100 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3975
    +0.0042 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4730
    +0.0780 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,745.82
    +457.13 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,130.26
    +19.56 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.96
    +11.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,211.64
    +175.08 (+0.60%)
     

Volta Finance Limited - Net Asset Value as at 28 February 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Volta Finance Limited
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Volta Finance Limited (VTA / VTAS) – February 2021 monthly report

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

*****
Guernsey, 11 March 2021

AXA IM has published the Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta Finance” or “Volta”) monthly report for February. The full report is attached to this release and will be available on Volta’s website shortly (www.voltafinance.com).

PERFORMANCE and PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Volta has continued to perform well with +1.0% in February, following +3.9% in January. This is despite headwinds in equity and public credit markets which were hesitating in front of growing uncertainty regarding the appropriate level for mid to long-term yields. As Volta is predominantly invested in floating rate instruments, the negative impact of rising long-term rates was largely avoided.

The monthly asset class performances** were: -0.7% for Bank Balance Sheet transactions, +1.5% for CLO equity tranches; +0.6% for CLO debt; +16.7% for Cash Corporate Credit deals (this bucket comprises funds that have a one-month delay in publishing their NAV); and 0.0% for ABS. The strong performance of the Cash Corporate Credit bucket reflects a sharp upwards revision to the valuation of illiquid and credit-sensitive positions in one US loan fund in which Volta has been invested since 2006. The main driver for this outperformance is the sharp monetary and fiscal stimuli currently in place in the US. However, the impact was not material for Volta as this bucket represents only 2% of Volta’s NAV.

In terms of fundamentals, in February, trailing-12-month defaults rates declined in loan markets (for the 4th consecutive month). As at the end of February default rates were 3.2% and 2.1% respectively for US and European loans, way below the 13% and 10% rates that were originally forecasted by rating agencies for Q1 2021 when trying to measure the consequences of the Covid-19 crisis back in Q2 2020. Defaults are expected to continue materializing in loan markets through 2021 and 2022 but at a pace (probably between 2 and 4%) that is manageable for CLOs and should not trigger any cash flow diversions from the CLO equity positions held by the company.

A major theme for Volta in 2021, will be the refinancing (where only the most senior debt tranches are called to be re-issued at lower spread) or reset (where all the debt tranches are called and re-issued and the deal is extended) of several CLO positions. When looking across all our CLO Equity positions (circa 65% of the assets including the CMV), roughly two-thirds of the related CLOs are good candidates for refi/reset. The resultant gain to the equity tranche and thus Volta could be substantial. We estimate that these operations may lead to extra capital payments that may represent 1.5 to 2% of Volta’s NAV per annum and the projected return of Volta’s overall portfolio may increase accordingly by 1 to 1.5% per annum. We are already working on one refi and one reset and we anticipate more to come along during the year.

In terms of cash flows, February is structurally a weak month for Volta. Interest and coupons received totaled the equivalent of €1.3m. On a 6-month rolling basis, Volta received the equivalent of €20.6m at the end of February (an increase of €0.2m since the end of January), representing a 16.1% annualised cash flow yield, based on the end February NAV. We expect overall cash flows to continue to increase in the coming months/quarters.

In February we purchased one US CLO equity position in the secondary market for a total of €1.9m. On average and under standard assumptions, the projected yield for this purchase was close to 14% (not including potential upside in case of refi/reset).

This combination of advantageous factors for our CLO Equity positions, which account now for a total of 65% of the NAV means that the outlook for 2021 and beyond is favorable for Volta. We are still optimistic that the NAV can reach €7.50 per share in the medium term. This, combined with an estimated dividend close to 8% of NAV represents an attractive return stream, especially when considering the discount to NAV at which the shares are still trading.

As at the end of February 2021, Volta’s NAV was €256.1m or €7.00 per share.

The month-end cash position was €8.6m.

*It should be noted that approximately 10.3% of Volta’s GAV comprises investments for which the relevant NAVs as at the month-end date are normally available only after Volta’s NAV has already been published. Volta’s policy is to publish its NAV on as timely a basis as possible to provide shareholders with Volta’s appropriately up-to-date NAV information. Consequently, such investments are valued using the most recently available NAV for each fund or quoted price for such subordinated notes. The most recently available fund NAV or quoted price was for 9.1% as at 31 January 2021, 0.1% as at 31 December 2020 and 1.1% as at 30 September 2020.

** “performances” of asset classes are calculated as the Dietz-performance of the assets in each bucket, taking into account the Mark-to-Market of the assets at period ends, payments received from the assets over the period, and ignoring changes in cross-currency rates. Nevertheless, some residual currency effects could impact the aggregate value of the portfolio when aggregating each bucket.

CONTACTS

For the Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers Paris
Serge Demay
serge.demay@axa-im.com

+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

Company Secretary and Administrator
BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch
guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com
+44 (0) 1481 750 853

Corporate Broker
Cenkos Securities plc
Andrew Worne
Daniel Balabanoff
Will Talkington

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

*****
ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta’s home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta’s investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company’s approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

*****

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with 753 investment professionals and €858 billion in assets under management as of the end of December 2020.

*****

This press release is published by AXA Investment Managers Paris (“AXA IM”), in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager (within the meaning of Directive 2011/61/EU, the “AIFM Directive”) of Volta Finance Limited (the "Volta Finance") whose portfolio is managed by AXA IM.

This press release is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or inducement to acquire shares in Volta Finance. Its circulation may be prohibited in certain jurisdictions and no recipient may circulate copies of this document in breach of such limitations or restrictions. This document is not an offer for sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States or to persons who are “U.S. persons” for purposes of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or otherwise in circumstances where such offer would be restricted by applicable law. Such securities may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration from the Securities Act. Volta Finance does not intend to register any portion of the offer of such securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of such securities in the United States.

*****

This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”) or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). The securities referred to herein are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

*****
This press release contains statements that are, or may deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "anticipated", "expects", "intends", "is/are expected", "may", "will" or "should". They include the statements regarding the level of the dividend, the current market context and its impact on the long-term return of Volta Finance's investments. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Volta Finance's actual results, portfolio composition and performance may differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. AXA IM does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements.

Any target information is based on certain assumptions as to future events which may not prove to be realised. Due to the uncertainty surrounding these future events, the targets are not intended to be and should not be regarded as profits or earnings or any other type of forecasts. There can be no assurance that any of these targets will be achieved. In addition, no assurance can be given that the investment objective will be achieved.

The figures provided that relate to past months or years and past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance or construed as a reliable indicator as to future performance. Throughout this review, the citation of specific trades or strategies is intended to illustrate some of the investment methodologies and philosophies of Volta Finance, as implemented by AXA IM. The historical success or AXA IM’s belief in the future success, of any of these trades or strategies is not indicative of, and has no bearing on, future results.

The valuation of financial assets can vary significantly from the prices that the AXA IM could obtain if it sought to liquidate the positions on behalf of the Volta Finance due to market conditions and general economic environment. Such valuations do not constitute a fairness or similar opinion and should not be regarded as such.

Editor: AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS PARIS, a company incorporated under the laws of France, having its registered office located at Tour Majunga, 6, Place de la Pyramide - 92800 Puteaux. AXA IMP is authorized by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers under registration number GP92008 as an alternative investment fund manager within the meaning of the AIFM Directive.

*****

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back

    U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining about 4% to recoup heavy losses from the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped the most in almost a year, while Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp posted the biggest single-day gains in five weeks. The Nasdaq posted its biggest single-day rise since Nov. 4.

  • ETF Issuers Find Creative Workarounds to SEC’s Crypto Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. exchange-traded fund issuers are getting increasingly creative as the Securities and Exchange Commission continues to demur on approving a pure cryptocurrency fund.While the bulk of its holding will be in U.S. stocks, the Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS Bitcoin ETF (ticker SPBC) will invest up to 15% of its assets in cryptocurrencies, either “indirectly and solely” through the $34 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC), according to a Tuesday filing.The filing is the latest example of how ETF issuers are finding workarounds to the SEC’s stance on crypto, with regulators citing everything from market volatility and industry manipulation to thin liquidity in repeatedly batting down attempts. Buying shares of GBTC, which invests solely in Bitcoin, provides access to the largest cryptocurrency’s price movements without having to physically purchase the coins since it is a trust. Additionally, seeking exposure through an ETF with a set ceiling on how large the Bitcoin portion of the portfolio can grow protects investors from having to pay capital gains taxes, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.“I’m sure most will ask, ‘Well, can’t I just do this myself with two ETFs?’ but an advantage in this case is the fund rebalances for you, so you will avoid any capital gains,” said BI analyst Athanasios Psarofagis. “It’s an interesting idea, because it gets people thinking about Bitcoin as an actual portfolio allocation versus something more speculative.”Bitcoin has surged nearly 600% over the past year, taking the coin to a record $58,350 in late February. Investors rushing for access plowed into vehicles such as GBTC and the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (ticker BITW), boosting those products to absurdly high markups amid the mania.The first North American Bitcoin ETFs debuted in Canada last month. The Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC) has already amassed roughly $464 million in assets, while the Evolve Fund Group’s Bitcoin ETF (ticker EBIT) has attracted $42 million so far. While Wall Street awaits approval, funds like SPBC should gain traction with financial advisors, said Financial Enhancement Group’s Andrew Thrasher.“This fund will appeal to a lot of advisors who have had an interest in getting exposure to Bitcoin or have clients asking for crypto,” said Thrasher, a portfolio manager with the firm. “This gives the potential to have Bitcoin exposure within a traditional custodian account in an ETF wrapper, which hasn’t been done in the U.S. due to SEC resistance to approve a pure Bitcoin ETF.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.

  • AMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The Horizon

    Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) expects the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. and the blockbuster movie titles scheduled to be released in the coming months to boost sales this year, according to a report by Reuters. See also: How to Buy AMC Stock What Happened: “Our focus is no longer on survival, but now has turned instead to directing a surge in movie-going and on the recovery of AMC,” Reuters quoted AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron as saying during an earnings call on Wednesday. AMC said it expects its sales to be boosted in the coming months, as films such as the Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) “Black Widow”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “F9” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” hit its screens. About 90% of the company’s U.S. theatres are now open. The company on Wednesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter that widened from last year as revenues fell almost 89%. See Also: AMC Sees Price Target Doubled At Wedbush Amid Meme Stock Renaissance Why It Matters: AMC and other movie chains were impacted by the closure of theatres amid the pandemic due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns. However, the accelerated rollout of vaccines is expected to enable the cinema chain to reopen all its theatres and help boost revenues. However, AMC’s stock has been popular on social media amongst retail investors. Along with other heavily-shorted stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), the company’s shares skyrocketed in January as retail traders primarily belonging to the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. The shares continue to see retail investor interest in March, including from the group. Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed almost 6.2% lower on Wednesday at $9.85. Read Next: Why This Analyst Says AMC Entertainment Stock Is ‘Dramatically Overvalued' Photo courtesy: Camknows via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock MarketWhich Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Mortgage rates keep increasing — and the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill could push them even higher

    Some analysts expect the $1.9 trillion COVID package to boost inflation, which in turn would lead to higher mortgage rates.

  • Coupang IPO Prices At $35. What It’s Worth.

    SECTORFOCUS BLOG The South Korean e-commerce company Coupang has priced its initial public offering at $35 a share, valuing the company at about $63 billion on a fully diluted basis. It’s the largest U.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify.

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • Analysis: With $1,400 stimulus checks set to hit bank balances, stocks could benefit

    A chunk of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package is poised to end up in the stock market and could provide a boost for GameStop and other stocks embraced by individual investors active in online social media forums. The relief package, which is on track to be signed into law later this week, is set to provide $400 billion in direct payments of $1,400 per person, helping individuals earning less than $80,000 annually and couples making less than $160,000. The government should be able to start delivering checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the bill and Biden signs it.

  • Bitcoin Maintains Upswing As Ethereum’s All Time High Journey Sees Roadblock

    The market is tense today as there is a divergent move amongst the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remain the dominant head, the altcoins that are most correlated with the former are charting a different course for themselves today.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • "Chinese business, Out!" Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • GE proposes reverse stock split to boost price 8-fold

    General Electric Co. said Wednesday that its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, given the industrial conglomerate's "significant transformation" over the past several years. The split would effectively multiply GE's stock price by eight, while reducing the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization," GE said. The company said the timing of the reverse split will take place, at the board's discretion, before the one-year anniversary of its 2021 annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 4. Separately, GE said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 25 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 25 cents. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $80.4 billion implies 1.0% growth, while free cash flow is expected to be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to surround the FactSet consensus of $3.6 billion. GE also confirmed a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GECAS, with AerCap Holdings N.V. . GE's stock has rallied 58.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 34.5%.

  • Oil ticks up on global economic outlook, plummeting U.S. fuel inventories

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday on an upbeat forecast for global economic recovery and as U.S. gasoline inventories plummeted, but prices were limited due to a surge in crude oil inventories in the aftermath of last month's Texas winter storm. U.S. gasoline stocks dropped by 11.9 million barrels last week and distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 5.5 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said, sharper than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.5 million-barrel drop each.

  • JPMorgan To Launch Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket With 11 'Bitcoin Stocks' Including MicroStrategy And Square

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is planning to launch a new product that will give investors exposure to cryptocurrency through eleven Bitcoin proxy stocks. What Happened: According to a filing with the SEC, the new product is a debt instrument titled JPMorgan’s Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket (Mar 2021), which contains an “unequally weighted” basket of reference stocks that either own cryptocurrency or operate business linked to it. The debt instrument allocates 20% to MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) and 18% to Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) – two companies that declared their Bitcoin investments early on. Cryptocurrency mining company Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and cryptocurrency mining chip manufacturer NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) were also given a sizable allocation of 15% each. Together these stocks make up about 68% of the Basket, noted the bank n in the prospectus. “We expect that generally the market value of your notes and your payment at maturity will depend to a greater extent on the performance of these four Reference Stocks.” Other portfolio stocks included Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), and Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI). Notably, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) that holds over $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, is not on JPMorgan's list. Why It Matters: A few weeks ago, strategists from JPMorgan endorsed a one percent allocation towards cryptocurrency in a note to clients. The analysts said that such an allocation would serve as a hedge against inflation in traditional asset classes like stocks, bonds, and commodities. Whether or not this was done as a precursor to launching more crypto-centric products, the underlying fact is that the Wall Street giant has officially made a U-turn on its previous stance on cryptocurrencies. In 2017, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon went on record to say that he would fire any trader that buys or sells Bitcoin in a second Image: Dinozaurus via Wikipedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor PortfoliosJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AMC lost nearly $1 billion in holiday season, but stock is gaining as executives see better days ahead

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. reported a loss of nearly $1 billion in the holiday season to wrap up a woeful year of closed as movie theaters, but executives sounded a hopeful note for reopening in 2021.

  • Dow ends at a record high while Nasdaq remains in correction — That hasn’t happened in 20 years

    The U.S. stock market carved out a dubious distinction on Wednesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing at an all-time high, while the Nasdaq Composite remained mired in correction territory after falling in the past few weeks by more than 10% from its record.

  • Why Crypto Experts Can't See Dogecoin Hitting $1 Despite Elon Musk, Mark Cuban Backing

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) will not find it easy to reach the $1 mark, even as the joke cryptocurrency attracts a celebrity fan following extending from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk to Snoop Dogg. Experts have their say on the matter: Reality Bites: Kadan Stadelmann, chief technology officer at Komodo, a blockchain solutions provider said on the topic of DOGE reaching $1, “we aren’t currently seeing this even with increased adoption by Mark Cuban and other NBA owners,” Cointelegraph reported. “For it to genuinely be considered ‘future money,’ the narrative of DOGE as a meme coin will have to erode.” It worth noting that Komodo recently launched a decentralized exchange dubbed DogeDEX for users to trade in the cryptocurrency without intermediaries such as brokers. Math Doesn’t Add Up: Stadelmann brought up the amount of DOGE minted each day, which is 10,000 per minute or 14.4 million per day or 5.2 billion per year. The yearly uptick represents just over 4% of the total circulating supply of 128.701 billion DOGE. The joke cryptocurrency needs $806,000 of new fiat plus existing inflow to maintain its value of nearly $0.056 at press time. DOGE co-founder Billy Markus said last month that for DOGE to reach would take market capitalization in excess of “actual companies that provide services to millions” like Boeing BA (NYSE: BA), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), and American Express Company (NYSE: AXP). DOGE Is Fun And Games: Joel Edgerton, chief operation officer of bitFlyer, a cryptocurrency exchange told Cointelegraph that DOGE is more for fun rather than solving real-life problems and its value remains unproven. “Any asset can reach a certain price target if people are willing to pay for it. However, that type of momentum investing, without underlying value, is pure speculation,” said Edgerton. Some Contending Thoughts: Musk said last month that DOGE actually has an advantage over Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as even though the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency seems inflationary it is “not meaningfully so (fixed # of coins per unit time).” Pointing to BTC, Musk said it was “deflationary to a fault.” BTC traded 3.75% higher at $55,946.09 at press time. Cuban, whose Mavericks basketball team has started accepting DOGE as payment for tickets and merchandise thinks DOGE has an educational role to play as it can teach people the economics of supply and demand. See Also: Such Doge, Not Much Wow! Mark Cuban 'Making A Mistake' With Dogecoin Payments, Says Long-Time Crypto Bull The “Shark Tank” investor said this week if enough Mavericks merchandise is purchased by fans, the currency could hit the mark. KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu said that DOGE could be used to transact in hotels, restaurants, or cinemas in the future, according to Cointelegraph. “Compared to Bitcoin, DOGE is more suitable to be futures money for higher supply, lower price, and faster transactions. It’s tailored for daily payment, and its community culture can easily resonate with the general public.” Photo by Dogeloverforever on Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy This Theta Coin Has Spiked Over 900% This YearSuch Freedom, Much Wow! Dogecoin Can Now Be Traded Without A Centralized Broker© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • Why Shares Of General Electric Are Down By 6% Today?

    The stock gained strong downside momentum on Investor Day.

  • Raymond James: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 50%

    In a recent note on the state of the stock markets, Raymond James equity strategist Tavis McCourt points out a series of policy factors that are playing a role in the current market volatility; the situation is more complex, perhaps, than most of us have been willing to admit. McCourt notes permutations of the SLR rule, political dynamics on the Senate Banking Committee, and the regulatory atmosphere towards potential capital return are all influencing the Fed’s moves and the market reactions. “We believe the Fed will do everything they can to ensure orderly trading in US Treasuries and does not want to see the volatility and liquidity concerns that have occurred in the last week/over the course of the pandemic. We also believe that the Fed is not interested in having a spike in yields as Treasury seeks to finance the next round of stimulus," McCourt opined. The strategist added, "While the SLR conversation is a political and market issue for the Fed, we believe that any Treasury and/or equity market sell-off tied to the debate is transitory and overblown. We are more focused on the improving economic environment, vaccine distribution, and reflation." Bearing this in mind, our focus turned to three stocks backed by Raymond James, with the firm’s analysts noting that each could soar over 50% from current levels. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each boasts a Moderate or Strong Buy consensus rating. Orasure Technologies (OSUR) We’ll start in the medical industry, a field that has seen gains through the pandemic year. Orasure, through its subsidiaries, is a producer of medical diagnostic tests, and is known for developing rapid test kits for HIV, HEP-C, and Ebola. In the past year, the company created over 150 jobs at its Bethlehem, Pennsylvania facilities as part of an effort to develop fast, at-home, COVID test kits. The company’s product line has a wide range of uses, and is marketed to clinical labs, hospitals, physician practices, and public health agencies world-wide. As can be imagined, Orasure has seen a quick recovery from a 1H20 revenue dip followed by strong gains. Q4 top-line revenues hit $62.9 million, for a 27% year-over-year gain. This was driven by product and services revenues, which grew 28% to reach $60.4 million. EPS was positive, at 3 cents per share, which was a good turnaround from negative results in the first half of the year – but was down 25% from 4Q19. For the full year, Orasure reported $172 million in net revenues, an 11% yoy gain. Of this total, $50 million came from sales of oral fluid collection devices (mouth swabs) for COVID-19 test kits. In addition, the company reported continued progress on its COVID-19 rapid antigen test, and plans to submit prescription self-tests and professional-grade tests for EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) by the FDA by the end of the first quarter. Analyst Andrew Cooper, in his coverage on the stock for Raymond James, saw plenty to like, ticking off the factors by the numbers: “What we liked: 1) Almost every revenue result. Orasure topped consensus sales estimates by 10%... 2) Concrete antigen EUA submission timeline. There is no misunderstanding an expected submission this month, with studies completed and only more administrative type work remaining... 3) More capacity expansion. Existing capacity timelines are on track, but management now intends to add another 50M of annual antigen capacity...” To this end, Cooper puts a $16 price target on the stock, implying a 52% one-year upside, and rates OSUR an Outperform (i.e. Buy). (To watch Cooper’s track record, click here) A solid reputation in the field, and clear path forward are sure to attract positive sentiment – and three Wall Street analysts have put Buy ratings on Orasure, making the analyst consensus a Strong Buy. Shares are priced at $10.49, and the $18.67 average price target is even more bullish than Coopers, suggesting a 78% upside for the next 12 months. (See OSUR stock analysis on TipRanks) Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) Sticking to the medical field, we’ll switch focus to a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. Sol-Gel is a biopharma with an interesting niche, developing topical medications for the treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline includes two proprietary formulations based on benzoyl peroxide, both creams: Epsolay, which is a treatment for papulopustular rosacea, and Twyneo, a treatment for acne. Both medications had their NDAs (New Drug Applications) filed with the FDA, and final approval decision is expected in April and August of this year, respectively. Sol-Gel has, in addition, three other drug candidates in early stages of the pipeline process. Two are still in the research phase, while SGT-210 is in Phase I trial, with results due in 1H21. SGT-210 is a potential treatment for palmoplantar keratoderma, a thickening of the skin on the palms of the hands and feet which is sometimes seen as a symptom of several rare conditions. Furthermore, Sol-Gel is working in collaboration with Perrigo as the US manufacturer of generic labels of that company’s brand-name products. In 2020, the two companies signed four agreements, and now have 12 total collaboration projects. Among the fans is Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur who writes, "Given the large market opportunity in key pipeline products, coupled with recent acceptance of NDA submissions, we maintain our Strong Buy rating on SLGL shares, as we remain optimistic surrounding near-term growth prospects and financial positioning." The Strong Buy rating comes with a $23 price target, suggesting SLGL has room to grow an impressive 156% in the year ahead. (To watch Wilbur’s track record, click here) Small-cap biopharmas don’t always get a lot of analyst attention – they tend to fly under the radar. However, there are two reviews on file here and both are to Buy, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. SLGL shares are priced at $9, with an average price target of $22 indicating a runway toward ~145% upside for 2021. (See SLGL stock analysis on TipRanks) PAE (PAE) Let’s switch gears, and look at government support services. It’s no secret that governments are huge users of contract service companies, and PAE is a major provider of contract services for US government and defense agencies. PAE has operations on every continent and in 60 countries, providing a range of services, including analysis and training, intelligence, infrastructure operations, management and maintenance, logistic and material support, and information optimization. Until recently, PAE was a privately held company, but in February last year it was merged with Gores Holdings III in a SPAC transaction. The transaction brought PAE shares onto the NASDAQ exchange on February 10, 2020. 2021 has started with some changes in PAE’s contracts with the US government. At the end of January, the company lost a bid to renew a $125 million contract it had held with Customs and Border Patrol since 2009 – but earlier that same month, PAE was awarded a $3.3. billion contract with the US State Department. The contract with State involve consular operations at diplomatic facilities in 120 countries. 5-star analyst Brian Gesuale, in his coverage of PAE for Raymond James, notes the change in contracts, and does not believe it should trouble PAE. “PAE’s qualified pipeline still sits around $40B and pending awards north of $6B, which when combined with the company’s 2020 recompete win rate of 93% provides us confidence that CBP contract can be adequately replaced,” Gesuale commented. Turning to specifics on the State contract, Gesuale adds, “…this contract win could add upwards to $110 to $125 million of high-margin annual revenue to the 2022 model. Overall our estimates are going higher, and we continue to view PAE as one of the more compelling opportunities in the Government IT Services space. While we expect the group will face decelerating fundamentals and a potentially meaningful re-rating lower from near historically high valuations PAE should fare differently as it accelerates organic growth…” In line with these comments, the analyst puts an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, and his $15 price target implies a 77% one-year upside. (To watch Gesuale’s track record, click here) PAE stock has a resounding “yes” on Wall Street. TipRanks analytics show that out of 3 analysts, all 3 are bullish. The average price target of $12.67 shows a potential upside of about 50%. (See PAE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.