U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,564.00
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,635.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,530.75
    -14.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.00
    -4.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.09
    -0.56 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.74 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0380
    -0.0910 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,531.11
    -2,228.83 (-3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,470.45
    -34.70 (-2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,946.61
    -159.40 (-0.55%)
     

Voltage Regulator Market to Grow by USD 10.21 billion | Rapid Growth of IoT to Accelerate Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The voltage regulator market is set to grow by USD 10.21 billion at almost 8% from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The voltage regulator market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Attractive Opportunities in Voltage Regulator Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Voltage Regulator Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Unlock more information on factors influencing the potential growth variance, Download FREE Sample Report

The report identifies the rapid growth of IoT as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the small size and low cost of voltage regulators will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the US-China trade war may impede voltage regulator market growth during the upcoming years.

The voltage regulator market is segmented by end-user segment and geography. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The voltage regulator market covers the following areas:

Voltage Regulator Market Sizing
Voltage Regulator Market Forecast
Voltage Regulator Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Analog Devices Inc.

  • Eaton Corporation Plc

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

  • Microchip Technology Inc.

  • ON Semiconductor Corp.

  • Ricoh Co. Ltd.

  • ROHM Co. Ltd.

  • STMicroelectronics NV

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Distribution Automation Solutions Market by Solution, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Low-Voltage MOSFET Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Voltage Regulator Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 10.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.57

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Analog Devices Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voltage-regulator-market-to-grow-by-usd-10-21-billion--rapid-growth-of-iot-to-accelerate-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301407711.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Trump tightens grip on social media company after SPAC deal success

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be able to retain the ownership of his newly launched social media venture even if he chooses to make another White House run or is convicted by prosecutors who are looking into his business dealings. Trump said last week that TRUTH Social would be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp. According to regulatory filings issued late on Tuesday, Trump was referred to as the "company principal," even though the exact size of his stake in the company was not disclosed.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Why some retail traders are pouring into a Trump-tied SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's new social media venture, has become a so-called 'meme stock' favorite.

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • Why CrowdStrike Holdings Jumped Nearly 5% Today

    Shares of endpoint security leader CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) were up as much as 5% today, but were up 2.2% as of 12:55 p.m. EDT. As for the reason for today's big jump, CrowdStrike announced a deepened relationship with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS). Specifically, CrowdStrike's Cloud Security Assessment now works with CloudEndure Disaster Recovery on AWS to help prevent and mitigate ransomware attacks (when data is held hostage).

  • AMD Stock In Record High Territory As Data-Center Sales Drive Q3 Beat

    Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices late Tuesday beat analyst targets for the third quarter and pointed higher for the current period.

  • Why Facebook Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) sank 3.9% on Tuesday, following the release of the social media giant's third-quarter results. Facebook's revenue jumped 33% year over year to $29 billion, driven by continued growth in its core digital ad business. Facebook's monthly active users of 2.91 billion and average revenue per user of $10 also fell short of consensus estimates of 2.93 billion and $10.15.