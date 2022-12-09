U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,958.42
    -5.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,678.97
    -102.51 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.85
    -2.15 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,805.77
    -12.52 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.64
    +0.18 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    +8.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.48 (+2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2272
    +0.0035 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4820
    -0.1480 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,157.88
    -89.73 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.70
    -2.54 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

VoltaGrid Announces the Acquisition of Pilot’s CNG Virtual Pipeline Assets and Closes New Revolving Credit Facility

VoltaGrid LLC
·4 min read
VoltaGrid LLC
VoltaGrid LLC

HOUSTON, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoltaGrid LLC (“VoltaGrid” and “Company”) and Pilot Company (“Pilot”) entered into and closed a definitive agreement for VoltaGrid to acquire substantially all assets of Pilot’s CNG compression, CNG virtual pipeline and CNG logistics platform (the “Acquisition”). Through the Acquisition, VoltaGrid will become the largest vertically integrated portable power generation and clean fuels platform in North America. The combined platform will provide a reliable and cost-effective solution to advance electric completions, remote mining decarbonization, utility grid reinforcements and hydrogen blending partnerships. The Company expects to significantly increase its footprint across the USA by developing a low carbon fuels network to decarbonize key oil & gas basins, active industrial regions, carbon intensive mining operations and the transportation market.

The Acquisition builds off a well-developed relationship that the two companies formed in 2020 in conjunction with Pilot’s investment in VoltaGrid’s low carbon power generation platform. The strength of the vertically integrated platform will significantly increase the overall asset base of VoltaGrid by creating a market leading:

  • 870,000 Diesel Gallons Equivalent Per Day of CNG Production Capacity by Q2 2023.

  • Over 160 committed CNG trailers dedicated to electric completions, dual fuel and water heating operations by Q2 2023.

  • Over 50,000 mcf per day of field gas processing and compression enabling a seamless transition between CNG and field gas for electrification.

  • A large-scale investment in a CNG & Hydrogen blending terminal in Arizona dedicated to remote mining, construction and grid electrification projects in the region.

Pilot Company Vice President of Business Development and Strategy John Tully said “Pilot is excited to continue to support the VoltaGrid platform and remains a dedicated shareholder as the company embarks on its decarbonization efforts across North America. We believe the combined entity will gain from capital efficiencies and synergies that will benefit our team members, stakeholders and customers.

Key Focus Drivers for Customer Value Generation:

  • VoltaGrid’s power generation customers can now access a reliable network of CNG, RNG and Hydrogen fuel supply as part of a turnkey package offering paired with power generation;

  • Significant cost efficiencies by cross utilizing resources between power generation and fuel deliveries

  • Seamless transitions available between field gas and CNG supply for electric power generation without having to manage multiple suppliers

  • VoltaGrid utility customers gain access to a dedicated fueling infrastructure base to efficiently supply low carbon fuels for grid reinforcement projects

  • Allows VoltaGrid to maximize capital efficiencies enabling an expedited build-out of the necessary infrastructure

In conjunction with the Acquisition, the Company has entered into a senior secured revolving credit facility (the “Facility”) that provides immediate access to USD $175 million and up to USD $250 million under certain conditions. The Facility includes support from BMO Capital Markets, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Scotiabank and Cadence Bank.

BMO Capital Markets acted as Sole Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent for the Facility and as Financial Advisor for the Acquisition.

About VoltaGrid

VoltaGrid is an advanced energy management and generation company that is developing an innovative platform to provide power, energy storage and emissions reductions for the pressure pumping, remote mining, utility, and distributed generation industries. VoltaGrid’s fully integrated artificial intelligence platform provides live emissions tracking, asset carbon intensity, automated back-office management and ESG reporting on a centralized database.

VoltaGrid recently announced the closing of an equity raise of USD $150 million USD that included strategic, follow-on investments from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”), Longbow Capital, Pilot Company and Walter Ventures.

www.VoltaGrid.com

About Pilot

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America, supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewable fuels and provides hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. Pilot Company serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus™ app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

For more information contact:

Nathan Ough
President & CEO
VoltaGrid LLC
C:1-281-636-3074
E: Nathan.Ough@VoltaGrid.com

Robert Norris
Chief Financial Officer
VoltaGrid LLC
C: (512) 917-1982
E: Robert.Norris@VoltaGrid.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • Is AT&T's 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    If you're looking to generate passive income, AT&T's stock provides a healthy dividend payment.

  • Why Tesla Stock Revved Higher on Friday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors have been having a rough week. Through close of trading Thursday, shares of the electric car stock leader fell 11% from last week's close, as multiple reports of production slowdowns in Shanghai dinged the stock -- but there's better news for Tesla today. As of 11:20 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is up 4.1%, despite more news of production slowdowns in China.

  • Kinder Morgan Plans to Send Its High-Yielding Dividend Even Higher in 2023

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) gave investors a glimpse into what they should expect in the coming year by unveiling its preliminary financial expectations for 2023. Management expects Kinder Morgan to generate $7.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA next year. Growth drivers include rising volumes at its refined product and gathering and processing businesses, higher rates as it recontracts its Jones Act tankers, and expansion projects coming into service.

  • Why Li Auto Stock Is Plunging Today

    The electric vehicle manufacturer's gross margin tanked, but it could just be a quarter-specific event.

  • 2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The stock market is down dramatically in 2022. That's great news for buyers, who can pick up fantastic stocks at bargain-bin prices these days.

  • U.S. automakers facing ‘a nightmare’ in China, analyst says

    Wedbush Senior Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the EV and auto market in China, secular growth trend for electric vehicles, and promising auto stocks.

  • DocuSign stock surges on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for DocuSign following third-quarter earnings.

  • Why Farfetch Is Plummeting 23% This Week

    Shares of online luxury brand marketplace Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) are tumbling 23.5% this morning from where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the fallout from a business update it filed with the SEC to kick off December continues to take a toll on the stock. While the numbers initially appeared encouraging, showing growth in gross merchandise value and adjusted EBITDA margins, the growth trajectory Farfetch was on has flattened dramatically, and partnerships it has undertaken aren't paying off as predicted. Part of the problem is that Farfetch's losses continue to widen.

  • A 449,000% Return: Lessons From the Most Successful Investor You've Never Heard Of

    At age 51, Anne Schieber was broke and disillusioned. She had worked for the IRS for 23 years and was regarded as one of the agency’s top auditors. But she never got promoted and never earned more than $3,150 in a year. With half her life already behind her, her retirement prospects looked bleak. But Schieber had learned a powerful secret from years of studying the tax returns of America’s richest residents. Over the next 50 years, it earned her a 449,000% return — making Schieber one of the mos

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Medical Properties (MPW) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Medical Properties (MPW). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Why Hello Group Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ: MOMO) were up 36% as of 9:31 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. While management expects another decline in revenue next quarter, the sequential improvement in earnings per share is all that matters right now.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to ConocoPhillips (COP) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Amazon

    Two of the largest companies globally are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon's e-commerce platform has become the go-to place for nearly all shopping needs. Microsoft's Office products are standard for most computers, and it has a consumer product segment offering laptops and gaming consoles.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Lucid: EV Maker Isn’t ‘Long for This World’

    CEOs of public companies rarely take public swipes at competitors, but that is what Tesla chief Elon Musk did regarding Lucid Group on Friday. Musk responded to a tweet about Lucid (ticker: LCID) offering new purchase incentives for some of its cars with a seven-word bomb: “They are not long for this world.” Tesla (TSLA) and Lucid didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about the tweet or discounts.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

    Veteran telecom stock Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) weathered the stock market's downbeat Wednesday, inching up higher while many other titles sank. The expansion of an existing partnership -- and a resulting new product offering -- was the source of investor optimism. On Wednesday morning, Lumen announced the rollout of its Lumen Solutions for Contact Center-Genesys Cloud.

  • Bitcoin miners took on billions in debt to ‘pump their stock’—leading to a crypto catastrophe

    Greed and bad decisions have left the once-booming Bitcoin mining industry reeling.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Oil is a Buy, and Energy Stocks Will Be, J.P. Morgan Says

    J.P. Morgan on Friday made a bullish case for oil prices and energy stocks in 2023, offering an analysis that points toward Brent crude finishing next year more than 20% above current levels. Their views: + The global economy, pressured by recessions in the U.S. and Europe, will grow at a "sub-par" pace next year, but the world will still experience robust oil demand growth as China and other emerging markets put Covid constraints on their economies behind them. + Mobility fuels like gasoline, d

  • Should Your Retain Your Hodlings in The Boeing Company (BA)?

    Meridian Funds, managed by ArrowMark Partners, released its “Meridian Enhanced Equity Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined -12.74% net compared to a -16.10% return for the S&P 500 Index. The portfolio strategy to mitigate capital losses helped the fund to […]