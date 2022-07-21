U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,985.89
    +25.99 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,919.23
    +44.39 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,024.15
    +126.50 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,821.37
    -6.58 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.97
    -2.91 (-2.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.20
    +11.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    18.71
    +0.04 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0185
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    -0.0760 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1955
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8930
    -0.3470 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,046.52
    -791.56 (-3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    520.04
    +13.07 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.51
    +6.20 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

VoltaGrid Closes Revolving Credit Facility to Advance its Carbon Reduction Power Generation and Fuels Platform

VoltaGrid LLC
·3 min read
VoltaGrid LLC
VoltaGrid LLC

HOUSTON, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoltaGrid LLC ("VoltaGrid" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has entered into a senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Facility"). The Facility provides the Company immediate access to USD 60 million, and up to USD 150 million under certain conditions.

The Facility is expected to be used primarily for capital expenditures, working capital, and other general corporate purposes. The Facility contains customary representations, warranties, covenants (affirmative and negative, including maximum consolidated total leverage ratio and minimum consolidated interest coverage ratio covenants), and events of default, the occurrence of which would permit the lenders to accelerate the maturity date of amounts borrowed.

“We deeply appreciate the support from BMO Capital Markets and Export Development Canada (EDC), a Canadian Financial Crown Corporation, on our new credit facility,” said Nathan Ough, President and CEO of VoltaGrid. “Securing this new credit facility and having the flexibility to grow to USD 150 million is an important milestone in our company’s life and provides us with the necessary capital to support our customers and their growth plans.”

“BMO is committed to supporting our clients as they pursue opportunities created by the global shift in production and consumption of energy,” said Aaron Engen, Vice Chair Investment & Corporate Banking and Co-Head, Energy Transition Group at BMO Capital Markets. “VoltaGrid provides its customers practical decarbonization solutions with its unique product offering, and we are pleased to support the Company’s growth with our capital through this Facility.”

“At EDC, we believe one of the most important contributions we can make in the transition to a low carbon economy is by supporting the development and adoption of innovative cleaner technologies,” said Guillermo Freire, Senior-Vice President, Mid-Market, and responsible for EDC’s cleantech practice. “This is why we’re pleased to support VoltaGrid as it scales up and expands the reach of its solutions, which are helping their customers in resources and industrial-based sectors to measure and lower their emissions and contribute positively to the energy transition.”

BMO Capital Markets is acting as administrative agent for the Facility.

About VoltaGrid

VoltaGrid is an advanced energy management and generation company that has developed an innovative platform to provide power, alternative fuels and emissions reductions for the pressure pumping, remote mining, utility, and distributed generation market. VoltaGrid’s fully integrated artificial intelligence platform provides live emissions tracking, asset carbon intensity, automated back-office management and ESG reporting on a centralized database.

For more information contact:

Nathan Ough
President & CEO
VoltaGrid LLC
E: Nathan.Ough@VoltaGrid.com

Robert Norris
Chief Financial Officer
VoltaGrid LLC
E: Robert.Norris@VoltaGrid.com

Export Development Canada

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians.

For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.

Media Contact
Export Development Canada
1-888-222-4065
media@edc.ca


Recommended Stories

  • Carnival Cruise Line holds stock sale to raise funds

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors report that Carnival Cruise Line is set to sell $1 billion in stock.

  • Why It's Time for a More Positive Outlook on IBM

    Investors reacted negatively to the second-quarter earnings report from International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM). While revenue and cash flows continue to improve, investors balked as cash flows failed to meet expectations. Investors also balked as IBM said it would generate $10 billion in free cash flow for 2022.

  • AT&T CFO: 'We’re still going to get paid' in a recession

    AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, cash-flow guidance, recessionary risks, inflation, phone subscribers, and the outlook for growth.

  • Tesla surpasses Q2 earnings estimates, sells 75% of its bitcoin

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Tesla.

  • AT&T Stock Drops Despite Adding Subscribers. Here’s Why.

    AT&T reported postpaid net additions, or customers who pay a monthly bill, of almost 1.1 million, including 813,000 phones.

  • AT&T Falls Most in 20 Years After Overdue Bills Hit Cash Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. fell the most in 20 years after saying some customers are starting to put off paying their phone bills, which contributed to the wireless carrier cutting its forecast for free cash flow this year by $2 billion.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022ECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV Inve

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • Dow (DOW) Q2 Earnings Trounce Estimates on Higher Local Prices

    Dow (DOW) benefits from higher prices, strong demand in Packaging & Specialty Plastics and disciplined execution amid headwinds from cost inflation in Q2.

  • 5 Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On

    As has been the case for about six years, gold-mining stock SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) is my largest holding by a significant amount. Originally, I owned shares of Canadian gold-mining company Claude Resources, but Claude was acquired by SSR in a cash-and-stock deal in 2016. Like most precious-metal mining companies, SSR has had its challenges.

  • 2 Oversold Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Investors who buy stocks benefiting from secular demand trends could see tremendous gains over the next five years.

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • AT&T Stock Plunges As Dividend-Paying Telecom Lowers Free Cash Flow Outlook

    AT&T stock plunged after the company added more wireless postpaid phone subscribers than expected in Q2 but lowered its full-year free cash flow outlook.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Beat

    Contributions from natural gas pipelines and products pipelines primarily aid Kinder Morgan's (KMI) second-quarter earnings.

  • Carnival Stock Tumbles After New Share Sale. What the Market Is Worried About.

    The cruise line operator is raising $1 billion in shares for general corporate purposes, which may include settling maturing debt.

  • Why the stock market still hasn’t priced in a full recession

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova discusses Wall Street sentiment amid the bear market for stocks.

  • Danaher (DHR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Danaher (DHR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 17.45% and 6.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Beyond Meat’s Pepperoni Problem Threatens Its Fast-Food Future

    (Bloomberg) -- In February 2021, Beyond Meat Inc. promised to bring fake meat to Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell. More than a year and millions of dollars later, none of the restaurants has permanently added a faux-meat menu item in the US, leaving Beyond struggling to expand past its flagship burgers and sausages.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022ECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point H

  • Americans Are Getting the Stock Market Really Wrong

    A reason more people consider real estate to be a better investment than stocks, bonds, gold, cryptocurrency or a bank account is the value of an average American home grew by more than 20% between the summer of 2021 and 2022. For the third time in four years, a Bankrate survey found that real estate is what Americans consider the best investment. The stock market was preferred by 26% while cash investments and gold followed with 17% and 9%.

  • Could The Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in Himax Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HIMX ) have power over the company. Generally speaking...

  • AT&T stock in danger of worst slide in two decades after earnings

    AT&T shares were sinking Thursday despite an earnings beat in a quarter with a lot of moving parts due to recent business divestments.