Voltalia accelerates its growth in the UK with two solar projects totalling 90 megawatts under construction

Voltalia
·4 min read
Voltalia
Voltalia

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that it has won Contracts for Difference (CfD) for the Clifton and Higher Stockbridge projects in the recent Allocation Round 4 (AR4) auction.

In the context of a climate emergency and rising energy prices, there is an urgent need for projects that respond to the UK’s legally binding net-zero commitments and deliver energy security. This transition can be achieved by producing green energy at a competitive price. In this context, Voltalia is pleased to announce that it has been successful in the recent CfD AR4 auction securing 20-year contracts for two 45-megawatt photovoltaic projects in the 2024/2025 delivery year.

Following the contract award Voltalia has launched construction of the two 45 megawatts solar projects, Clifton Solar and Higher Stockbridge Solar. Both projects are located in Dorset, with Clifton Farm located near Yeovil and Higher Stockbridge located nearby in Sherbourne. Together the two plants will generate the equivalent amount of clean, renewable energy as is consumed by more than 50,790 inhabitants in UK a year1. The commissioning dates are planned in the last quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2024.

In the UK, Voltalia now owns a portfolio of five solar and storage facilities under operation and construction with a total capacity of 179 megawatts. Its track record in the country also includes construction and operation for third-party clients of 23 solar and storage projects totalling 195 megawatts.

"We are very pleased to have been awarded the 90-megawatt Clifton and Higher Stockbridge CfD contracts. This latest win highlights our commitment to the UK market and our support of the country’s ambition to see 95% of electricity being low carbon by 2030. These projects demonstrate that solar projects can be rapidly deployed, which can contribute to the power market re-balancing. Following the 49.9-megawatt solar power sales contract for the City of London Corporation in 2020 and the 32 megawatt / 32 megawatt-hour Hallen BESS storage power plant in 2021, these latest projects allow us to further strengthen our position in the UK, one of the leading renewable energy markets in the world," said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Voltalia’s presence in the UK

Present in the country since 2012, Voltalia has built and operated 22 solar plants for third-party customers with a total capacity of 193 megawatts. In 2017, Voltalia was also in charge of the construction of a lithium-ion battery storage unit with a capacity of 2 megawatts / 2.4 megawatts for a third-party customer.

As a renewable energy generator, Voltalia owns a series of power facilities with a total capacity of 179 megawatts under operation or construction. Voltalia was awarded a 15-year power sales contract with the City of London Corporation in 2020 which will be produced by the South Farm solar power plant, currently under construction. With a capacity of 49.9 megawatts, it is located in Spetisbury, Dorset. Voltalia also owns and operates the Tonge solar power plant which has been operational since 2016. With a capacity of 7.3 megawatts, this plant is located in Sittingbourne, Kent. In addition, Voltalia owns and operates the Hallen Battery EnergyStorage System (BESS), a 32 megawatts / 32 megawatt-hours, lithium-ion battery storage power plant located near the city of Bristol in the Avonmouth area.

Next on the agenda: First half 2022 results, on September 28, 2022 (before market opening)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,400 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr   . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11


1 https://www.statista.com/statistics/295551/average-household-size-in-the-uk/

 

Attachment


