Voltalia commissions its largest solar plant

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, announces that it has completed the full commissioning of SSM1&2. Located in the Serra Branca cluster in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte, it is now Voltalia's largest solar project in the world with a capacity of 320 megawatts.



"The commissioning of SSM1-2 is a great achievement. I would like to warmly thank all the Voltalia teams, as well as the suppliers and subcontractors, who have been working together on this 320 megawatt photovoltaic project. Their work continues with the adjacent 260 megawatt SSM3-6 project, which began in March 2022," said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

The construction of the 320 megawatt SSM1-2 solar plant is finishing its final completion tests with its final works. Construction was launched in September 2021. Commissioning was progressive, with the gradual installation of solar panels and infrastructure, first production in April 20221, a crossing point of 245 megawatts at the end of June and almost 320 megawatts today.

Initially with a capacity of 32 megawatts, the size of the project has been increased tenfold thanks to new long-term power sales contracts signed with a series of buyers, including Braskem, a large petrochemical group, and Copel, one of leaders of the Brazilian electricity sector and partner of Voltalia in several operations. The long-term power sales contracts have an average duration of 16 years.

The STOA investment fund has held 33% of the SSM1-2 plant since March 20222.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of 2.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 13.6 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



With more than 1,450 employees in 20 countries on 4 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally for its customers.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

