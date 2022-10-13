U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,637.50
    +60.47 (+1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,849.57
    +638.72 (+2.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,525.75
    +108.65 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,703.67
    +15.90 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.87
    +1.60 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.30
    -6.20 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    -0.17 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9783
    +0.0074 (+0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9600
    +0.0580 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1336
    +0.0237 (+2.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1400
    +0.2790 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,112.42
    +13.32 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.22
    -1.32 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Voltalia commissions its largest solar plant

Voltalia
·2 min read
Voltalia
Voltalia

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, announces that it has completed the full commissioning of SSM1&2. Located in the Serra Branca cluster in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte, it is now Voltalia's largest solar project in the world with a capacity of 320 megawatts.

"The commissioning of SSM1-2 is a great achievement. I would like to warmly thank all the Voltalia teams, as well as the suppliers and subcontractors, who have been working together on this 320 megawatt photovoltaic project. Their work continues with the adjacent 260 megawatt SSM3-6 project, which began in March 2022," said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

The construction of the 320 megawatt SSM1-2 solar plant is finishing its final completion tests with its final works. Construction was launched in September 2021. Commissioning was progressive, with the gradual installation of solar panels and infrastructure, first production in April 20221, a crossing point of 245 megawatts at the end of June and almost 320 megawatts today.

Initially with a capacity of 32 megawatts, the size of the project has been increased tenfold thanks to new long-term power sales contracts signed with a series of buyers, including Braskem, a large petrochemical group, and Copel, one of leaders of the Brazilian electricity sector and partner of Voltalia in several operations. The long-term power sales contracts have an average duration of 16 years.

The STOA investment fund has held 33% of the SSM1-2 plant since March 20222.

Next on the agenda: Q3 2022 revenues on October 19, 2022 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of 2.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 13.6 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

With more than 1,450 employees in 20 countries on 4 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally for its customers.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr   . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11


1 Press release of April 19, 2022
2 Press release of March 15, 2022

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments

    In this article, we discuss the 10 top stock picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments. If you want to skip reading about Gavin Abram’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to the Top 5 Stock Picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments. Based out of Bethesda, Abrams Bison Investment […]

  • Why Amazon, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks All Fell Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were all diving today after the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in hotter than expected. Wall Street was eagerly anticipating the report, as the inflation number is one of the biggest factors impacting the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. With the month-over-month CPI up 0.4%, its fastest growth in three months, and the year-over-year number still high at 8.2%, it's clear that inflation continued to be a problem for the economy in September.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • Stocks plunge on September CPI print, 10-year yield jumps above 4%

    The Dow fell more than 400 points to start off the trading session on Thursday after September CPI came in hotter than expected, while the 10-year Treasury yield topped 4%.

  • Selling AMC Stock Could Be a Genius Move

    If you bought $1,000 worth of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) stock at its all-time high of $62 in June 2021, you would have roughly $100 today -- a decline of 90%. While the movie theater operator seems to be recovering nicely from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, massive levels of equity dilution could leave investors holding the bag. At the height of the crisis in 2020, AMC's revenue collapsed by 77% to $1.24 billion against the prior year, and it lost $4.59 billion.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Oil Stock Is Adding More Fuel to Grow Its Dividend

    The company is using some of its financial flexibility to boost its ability to cash in on oil prices.

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m

  • Painful week for individual investors invested in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) after 19% drop, institutions also suffered losses

    Every investor in Nikola Corporation ( NASDAQ:NKLA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can...

  • There's Reason For Concern Over NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 37x NVIDIA Corporation ( NASDAQ:NVDA ) may be sending very bearish signals...

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • FTSE and Wall Street on rollercoaster ride as US inflation hits 40-year high

    Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy components, jumped to 6.6% over the period, higher than forecast, and the highest since 1982.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — just issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters houses no member of its ‘senior leadership team’

    No one from Wells Fargo's 17-member “senior leadership team” remains based at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, the bank told me Wednesday. The senior leadership team, as outlined on the bank’s website, includes CEO Charlie Scharf and the C-suite along with other senior executives, such as the heads of several business units. As recently as February 2020, Wells had four members of its then 15-member senior leadership team based in San Francisco, where the bank (NYSE: WFC) was founded in 1852 amid the Gold Rush.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:OXY ) by...

  • Jim Cramer Says Stocks Will Climb Once Fed Signals Shift; Here Are 2 Names to Watch

    Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, is finding a silver lining in the current situation, telling investors, “

  • Market Participants Recognise McDonald's Corporation's (NYSE:MCD) Earnings

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 28.7x McDonald's Corporation ( NYSE:MCD ) may be sending very bearish...

  • Yellen Worries Over Loss of ‘Adequate Liquidity’ in Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cited concerns about the potential for a breakdown in trading of US Treasuries, as her department leads an effort to shore up that crucial market.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

    Does the October share price for Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks roar back after sinking on hot inflation data

    U.S. stocks recovered Thursday after inflation data showed that consumer prices climbed more quickly than expected.