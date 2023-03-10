Voltalia enters the SBF 120

Voltalia

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, today announces that it has been included in the SBF 120 index, one of the main indices of the Paris Stock Exchange, comprising the top 120 stocks listed on Paris Euronext in terms of liquidity and market capitalization.

This decision, taken by the Scientific Council of Euronext indices on March 9, 2023, following the quarterly review of the Euronext Paris indices, will be effective from March 17, 2023 after market close.

“The entry into the SBF 120 illustrates the progression of Voltalia's stock market status. Its capitalization and liquidity have grown strongly over the years since the 2014 IPO, and particularly in 2022. Voltalia has already entered several other indices, such as the Euronext Tech Leaders last June, highlighting its growth profile and its position as an innovative player in renewable energy. All of these developments reflect the long-term operational progress of our company, made possible by the involvement of more than 1,550 Voltalians in a mission: improve global environment fostering local development," said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia

Next on the agenda: FY 2022 results, on March 23, 2023 (before market opening)

