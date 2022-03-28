U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

Voltalia launches construction of SSM3-6, a new 260 megawatts solar power plant at the Serra Branca complex in Brazil

Voltalia
·3 min read
Voltalia
Voltalia

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, today announces today the start of construction of SSM3 to 6, taking the Serra Branca complex to a new level: 80% of its 2.4 gigawatts potential is now under construction or in operation.

Voltalia is launching the construction of the SSM3-6 (Solar Serra do Mel 3, 4, 5 & 6) solar power plant. With a capacity of 260 megawatts, the plant will begin production in the first half of 2023.

The SSM3-6 plant is backed by a 14-year power sales contract with Copel, a Brazilian Utiliy and historical partner of Voltalia:

  • Copel has been Voltalia's partner in the SMG wind farm (108 megawatts) since 2015 as a minority shareholder.

  • In 2021, Copel acquired 100% of the VSM2 and VSM4 wind farms (187 megawatts in total), which will continue to be maintained by Voltalia over the long term.

  • Copel is one of the buyers of electricity from the SSM1&2 solar park (for 270 megawatts), currently under construction.

SSM3-6 is part of the Serra Branca complex. Entirely developed by Voltalia and located in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte, Serra Branca is the largest wind and solar complex in the world with a potential capacity of 2.4 gigawatts. Voltalia is the controlling shareholder of a significant portion of the projects located in the complex, the other projects being sold to partners. In all cases, Voltalia provides all or part of the services associated with the development, construction and maintenance of the sold or retained plants.

Ownership

Technology

Status

Capacity (in MW)

Developed and owned by Voltalia

Wind

Operating

624

Developed and sold with services by Voltalia

Wind

Operating

555

Sub total

1179

Developed and owned by Voltalia

Solar

Construction

580

Developed and sold with services by Voltalia

Wind

Construction

206

Sub total

786

Under development by Voltalia

Solar and wind

Development

~500

Grand Total

~2,400

Serra Branca generates one of the most competitive energies in the country. The site enjoys exceptional levels of wind and sunshine. In addition, the two energy sources are complementary, as the wind blows mainly at night in Serra Branca. The projects in the complex also benefit from common infrastructure (grid connection and access) and operational synergies. Thus, the construction of SSM3-6 (260 megawatts) will extend the ongoing construction of SSM1&2 (320 megawatts). In a second phase, SSM3-6 will be operated and maintained by the Voltalia teams in charge of the rest of this giant complex.

"With the launch of the construction of SSM3-6, Voltalia continues to ramp up its Serra Branca complex, alone or alongside partners such as Copel. More than 80% of the 2.4-gigawatt site's potential is now in operation or under construction," said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q1 2022 revenues on April 20, 2022 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.7 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,300 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Attachment


