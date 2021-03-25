U.S. markets open in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,889.75
    +9.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,406.00
    +87.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,826.50
    +32.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,146.10
    +15.90 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.35
    -0.83 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.70
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    -0.17 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.20
    +0.90 (+4.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3686
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9670
    +0.2330 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,161.02
    -952.99 (-1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,059.50
    -37.01 (-3.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,712.89
    +13.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,729.88
    +324.36 (+1.14%)
     

Voltalia SA: Full year 2020 results: profitability improves sharply, 2021 objectives achieved and 2023 ambitions confirmed, long-term visibility reinforced

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Voltalia
·22 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Full year 2020 results: profitability improves sharply, 2021 objectives achieved
and 2023 ambitions confirmed, long-term visibility reinforced

Strong increase of 2020 results despite the context of sanitary crisis

  • Growth of revenues (+33%), of the EBITDA (+50%) and of the net profit, Group share (+71%)

2020 targets achieved

  • Installed capacity of 1.015 gigawatt (+50%)

  • 2.4 gigawatt-capacity serviced for third party clients (x5 compared with end 2019)

  • Normalised1 EBITDA of €101.1 million

2021 target and 2023 ambitions confirmed

  • Normalised2 2021 EBITDA target of €170 million

  • 2023 capacity ambitions in operation and under construction, already fully secured of 2.6 gigawatts, and a Normalised2 EBITDA of €275-300 million

Robust financial structure and long-term visibility reinforced

  • Contained gearing ratio (55%) and substantial cash flows at the end of 2020 (€220 million), reinforced by the Green Bond issued in January 2021

  • €6.5 billion of contracted future revenues (representing x28 the 2020 revenues)

  • Pipeline of 9.7 GW at the end of 2020 (up by 24% compared with 2019)

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today its full year 2020 results. Voltalia’s Board of Directors, which met on March 24, 2021, approved the consolidated financial statements for the 2020 fiscal year.

Voltalia will comment on its full year 2020 results and short to mid-term outlook during a live webcast starting at 8:30 AM Paris time on March 25, 2021. Connection details are available on Voltalia’s website: https://www.voltalia.com/uk/investors.

« While 2020 was marked by a global sanitary and economic crisis presenting multiple challenges, it has been a very successful year for Voltalia. Our profitability improved substantially, and we continued to secure future growth by signing a record-high level of new power sales and services agreements. Benefiting from the proven soundness of our fundamentals, a project pipeline of 9.7 gigawatts and a robust financial structure, we are all set to pursue on our strong profitable growth path », commented Sébastien Clerc, Voltalia’s CEO.

KEY FIGURES: GROWTH OF THE ACTIVITY, INCREASE IN PROFITABILITY, EBITDA TARGET ACHIEVED

In € million

2020

2019

Change
At current exchange rates

Change
At constant exchange rates*

Revenues

233.5

175.5

+33%

+55%

EBITDA

97.5

65.1

+50%

+88%

EBITDA margin

41.7%

37.1%

+4.6 pts

+8 pts

Net profit, Group share

7.9

4.6

+71%

x3,7

* Average EUR/BRL exchange rate of 5.89 in 2020 vs 4.4 in 2019.

2020 revenues amount to €233.5 million, an increase of +55% at constant exchange rates and of +33% at current exchange rates. As announced previously, activity was driven by an acceleration of new commissioning and the excellent momentum of Services with third-party clients. The share of revenues outside Brazil increased from 42% in 2019 to 52% in 2020.

Consolidated EBITDA stands at €97.5 million, a +88% increase at constant exchange rates and +50% at current exchange rates, thanks to the combined increase in profitability of the Energy sales and of Services for third-party client businesses. Fixed costs were also better amortised as a result of the Group’s growth. This resulted in profitability increasing substantially: the EBITDA margin amounts to 41.7% of revenues compared to 37.1% in 2019 (+4.6 points).

As in the first half of 2020, the second half of the year was impacted by a negative resource effect, mainly related to a below long-term average wind level in Brazil (-€3.6 million at the group’s level in H2 2020). The 2020 normalised EBITDA stands at €101.1 million, in line with the target set by the Group.

Net profit, Group share is €7.9 million, multiplied by 3.7 at constant exchange rates and a +71% increase at current exchange rates compared with the end of 2019.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Energy sales: EBITDA increases sharply despite a lower wind resource in Brazil

Financial key figures

In € million
Before eliminations of services provided internally

2020

2019

Change
At current exchange rates

Change
At constant exchange rates

Revenues

163.1

130.6

+25%

+51%

EBITDA

100.9

76.1

+33%

+62%

EBITDA margin

61.9%

58.3%

+3.6 pts

+4 pts


Operational indicators

2020

2019

Change

Load

Long-term average (Voltalia)

Factors3

Long-term
average
(national)

Production (in GWh)

2,756

2,117

+30%

Installed capacity (in MW, closing date)

1,015

678

+50%

Wind load factor in Brazil

44%

49%

-5%

51%

43%4

Wind load factor in France

28%

27%

+1%

25%

25%5

Solar load factor in France

17%

19%

-2%

20%

15%6

§ Strong revenue growth as a result of the increase in installed capacity

Energy sales revenues amount to €163.1 million, a +51% growth at constant exchange rates and +25% at current exchange rates.

This increase primarily results from the growth in installed capacity: at the end of 2020, it stands at 1,015 MW, slightly above the target of 1 GW that the Group had set, thanks to the addition of 337 MW of new projects compared with 154 MW in 2019. This strong growth, achieved in a complex sanitary context, is even more remarkable as some significant delays were recorded on the construction and commissioning of several projects.

The revenue growth also results from the full-year effect of plants commissioned in the course of 2019, the full-year consolidation of Helexia (acquired in the middle of 2019) and from the consolidation of the solar plants acquired in Jordan (four months in 2020).

With a 51% average in the long-term, the load factor of Voltalia’s Brazilian wind turbines is higher than the sector’s national average. This positive difference is also found in the other countries where Voltalia operates and results from the Group’s rigorous selectivity in choosing the sites to develop and from the expertise of the maintenance teams, recognized by the trust third-party clients place in Voltalia. However, the 2020 revenues growth was slowed down by the lower wind resource recorded in Brazil which was below the long-term average as well as at the 2019 level.

§ EBITDA grows faster than revenues

EBITDA from Energy sales is up close to €47 million in 2020 compared with the end of 2019 at constant exchange rates and +€24.8 million at current exchange rates.

In both cases, the increase is faster than that of revenues. As a consequence, the EBITDA margin increases by 3.6 points.

This improvement results from the quality of the new plants commissioned, the receipt of liquidated damages following delays in the commissioning of certain projects (€7.2 million) and efficient cost management particularly within Helexia which recently integrated the Group. The 3.6-point increase in EBITDA margin would have been significantly higher if the resource (wind, solar, hydro) had been in line with the long-term average: the resource deficit in 2020 compared with this average had a negative impact of €11.1 million on the EBITDA of which €7.5 million in the first half of 2020 and €3.6 million in the second half.

Services: continued increase in the contribution to the Group’s EBITDA

In € million
Before eliminations of services provided internally

FY 2020

FY 2019

Change
At current exchange rates

Change
At constant exchange rates

Revenues

136.5

144.2

-5%

-1%

Of which internal revenues

66.1

98.5

-33%

-31%

Of which external revenues

70.4

45.7

+54%

+62%

EBITDA

11.6

11.7

-1%

+20%

EBITDA margin

8.5%

8.1%

+0.4 pt

+1.9 pts

§ A +54% increase in external Services revenues

2020 Services revenues, internal and external, amount to a total of €136.5 million7. In the absence of new high-contributing internal projects, intra-Group revenues (eliminated in the consolidation) are down -33 % in 2020.

In contrast, revenues from Services to third-party clients total €70,4 million, up +62% at constant exchange rates and +54% at current exchange rates, highlighting the excellent commercial momentum despite the economic and sanitary crisis. The Services activity also contributed to the launch of Voltalia as an independent power producer in two new countries in 2020, Albania and Jordan, where Voltalia’s teams were already performing services for third-party clients.

Confirming the rise in external revenues, the backlog for external clients at the end of 2020 is robust and amounted to €157.8 million (i.e. 2.2 times the level of external revenues in 2020).

.

§ Development, Construction and Equipment Procurement

Development, Construction and Equipment Procurement revenues total €114.2 million (-5% at constant exchange rates and -9% at current exchange rates). They highlight a slowdown of the internal activity and the rise of activity for third-party clients, on each of the three activities of this business line. The Group sold 180 MW of ready-to-build projects in Brazil and France to emblematic partners such as the French Total-Eren and Siloé Infrastructures or the Japanese Toda, while supplying construction services for third-party clients mainly in Portugal, Burundi and in Brazil (175 MW under construction as of today). This significant level of activity generated a double-digit EBITDA margin, in line with the Group’s expectations.

§ Operation and Maintenance
Operation & Maintenance revenues amount to €22.4 million (+23.1% at constant exchange rates and +17.2% at current exchange rates). They highlight the activity’s growth internally and for third-party clients, including the contribution of Greensolver which was acquired in 2020. Although improving compared with 2019, the business line’s EBITDA margin remains below breakeven, therefore slightly reducing the Services’ overall profitability.

OTHER ITEMS OF THE INCOME STATEMENT: +71 % INCREASE IN NET PROFIT, GROUP SHARE

Change

In € million

FY 2020

FY 2019

At actual
rates

At constant rates

EBITDA before eliminations and corporate

112.6

87.9

+28%

+56%

Eliminations and corporate

-15.1

-22.8

-33%

-33%

EBITDA

97.5

65.1

+50%

+88%

Depreciation, amortisation, and provisions

-53.6

-29.5

+82%

+105%

Operating revenue (EBIT)

43.7

35.6

+23%

+73%

Financial result

-32.7

-27.8

+18%

+44%

Taxes and net income of equity affiliates

-3.8

-5.0

-25%

+9%

Minority interests

0.7

1.8

-62%

-48%

Net profit (Group share)

7.9

4.6

+71%

x3.7

Eliminations are down with internal activity declining in favour of increased sales to external customers. The contribution of Services to the consolidated EBITDA is up. Moreover, thanks to efficient cost management, corporate costs are down even though the activity increases.

The consolidated EBITDA amounts to €97.5 million, up +50% compared with 2019.The increase in EBITDA, which is faster than that of revenues, translates into a significant improvement in profitability, with the EBITDA margin representing 41.7% of revenues compared with 37.1% in 2019 (+4.6 points).

Depreciation, amortisation, and provisions stand at €53.6 million, up +82%, as a result of the amortisation of plants commissioned in 2020, the full year impact of plants commissioned in 2019 and the full year consolidation of Helexia.

The financial result stands at €32.7 million, with financial costs up +18%. They highlight the rise of project financing (projects in operation) and the full-year consolidation of Helexia. However, this rise is limited by i) the parallel depreciation of the Brazilian real against the euro and the decrease of Brazilian interest rates ii) an optimization of Helexia’s financial charges thanks to its integration into the Group.

Minority interests and taxes are down, and the net profit, Group share, stands at €7.9 million. It was multiplied by 3.7 at constant exchange rates and is up +71% at current exchange rates.

SIMPLIFIED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Voltalia’s balance sheet at the end of 2020 totals €1.8 billion, a +34% growth at constant exchange rates and +13% after taking into account the depreciation of the Brazilian Real which stood at 6.37 BRL/EUR at the end of 2020 compared with 4.51 BRL/EUR as of December 31, 2019.

In € million

31/12/2020

31/12/2019

Goodwill

80.2

86.5

Tangible and intangible fixed assets

1 273.5

1 066.6

Cash and cash equivalents

220.1

269.7

Other assets

205.1

155.0

Total assets

1 778.9

1 577.8

Equity, Group share

696.2

783.2

Financial debt

839.3

656.2

Other current and non-current liabilities

243.4

138.4

Total liabilities

1 778.9

1 577.8

The increase in the Group’s assets is essentially related to the growth of the portfolio of plants in operation and under construction, with assets up +19.4%. This growth would have been significantly higher without the depreciation of the Brazilian real against the euro.

The Group’s cash position at the end of 2020 stands at €220 million. This high level is to be compared with a total financial debt of €839 million at the end of 2020, a limited increase of +28% as a result of the Fx translation impact, the debt of Voltalia’s Brazilian plants being denominated in Brazilian Real. The gearing ratio8 remains low, at 55%.

With a very healthy financial position as of December 31, 2020 and taking into account the €200 million green bond issuance achieved at very attractive conditions in January 2021, the Group is in a strong position to pursue on its profitable and high growth journey.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS SINCE END OF JANUARY 2021

Green financing

Early January, Voltalia successfully launched its new green and sustainability-linked financing framework, with an inaugural green convertible bond issuance of €200 million. Largely oversubscribed, this issuance was made at very favourable conditions both for Voltalia and its existing shareholders9. The proceeds will be used for the financing or refinancing of Voltalia projects, including potential acquisitions.

New construction and commissioning

In February 2021, Voltalia launched the construction of Canudos 1, a 99.4 megawatts wind project located in Brazil in Voltalia’s Canudos cluster which has a total estimated potential of 1 gigawatt. A long-term power sales agreement, for a duration of 20 years, was signed with Brazilian utilities CEMIG. The wind plant will be equipped with 28 turbines G132 – 3.55MW supplied by Siemens-Gamesa. The wind farm is expected to be fully commissioned in the first half of 2022.

On March 17, 2021, Voltalia announced the commissioning of Cabanon, its first agrivoltaic plant. Located in the South of France Region the 3-megawatt plant which construction started at the end of the second quarter of 2020, combines agriculture and the production of electricity from solar photovoltaics on the same land of 4.5 hectares. The vegetable crops are planted under the solar panels which lay on specific structures. The project benefited from a participatory funding and €700,000 were collected.

Growing contracted future revenues: +31% at €6.5 billion

The Group’s long-term visibility improved again with future revenues secured by contracts amounting to €6.5 billion, i.e. 28 times the 2020 revenues. This particularly high-level results from Voltalia’s strategy which is focused on signing very long-term contracts covering the entire production of the Group’s portfolio of plants.

An expanding portfolio of project under development: +24% at 9.7 gigawatts

Voltalia’s portfolio of projects under development, to be kept or sold with construction and maintenance services amounted to 9.7 gigawatts at the end of 2020, i.e. adding close to 2 gigawatts compared with the end of 2019. Highlighting the technological and geographic diversification conducted by the Group, the portfolio of projects is broken down respectively as follows: 54.7% in Latin America, 34.1% in Europe and 11.2% in Africa. Representing 61% of projects under development, solar is dominant, followed by wind (36.1%) and other technologies (2.9%).

2021 TARGET AND 2023 AMBITIONS CONFIRMED

In 2021, thanks to the contribution of the 1 GW portfolio of operating plants, the commissioning of new power plants and the continued increase in Services for third-party clients, Voltalia confirms its normalised EBITDA is expected to reach around €170 million.

Voltalia also confirms its 2.6 GW capacity ambition in operation and under construction by the end of 2023 which is secured by the GW of installed capacity at the end of 2020 and the power sales agreements signed in 2020 for an additional 1 GW. In 2023, the normalised EBITDA is expected to reach €275-300 million.

2021

2023

Capacity

-

2.6 GW in operation or construction

Normalised EBITDA

~€170 million

€275-300 million

” Normalised”: with an average wind, solar and hydraulic resource equals to the very long-term average and an average annual EUR/BRL exchange rate of 6.3

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board of Directors approved the draft resolutions that will be submitted for Voltalia’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting which will take place on May 19, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Voltalia, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts, including the ability to manufacture, market, commercialize and achieve market acceptance for specific projects developed by Voltalia, estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements, needs for additional financing. In addition, even if the actual results or development of Voltalia are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments of Voltalia may not be indicative of their in the future.
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. Although the management of Voltalia believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, they are based largely on the current expectations of Voltalia as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Voltalia could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in Voltalia’s produced electricity selling price, the evolution of the regulatory context in which Voltalia operates and the competitiveness of renewable energies or any other risk and uncertainties that may affect Voltalia’s production sites’ capacity or profitability of as well as those developed or identified in any public documents filed by Voltalia with the AMF, included those listed in section 2.2 “Risk factors” of the 2018 document de référence filed with the French financial market authority (the Autorité des marchés financiers – the “AMF”) on March 29, 2019 under number D.19-0222. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made in this press release will in fact be realized. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be “accurate, precise and fairly presented“), Voltalia is providing the information in these materials as of this press release, and disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


Installed capacity at 31 December 2020

In MW

Wind

Solar

Biomass

Hydro

Hybrid*

31 December 2020

31 December 2019

Brazil

665.5

16.0

681.5

464.3

Egypt

32.0

32.0

32.0

Jordan

57.0

57.0

France

74.2**

87.6

4.5

166.3

129.4

French Guiana

17.1

7.2

5.4

29.7

13.3

Greece

4.7

4.7

4.7

United Kingdom

7.3

7.3

7.3

Portugal

8.8

8.8

4.7

Italy

10.2

10.2

8.1

Belgium

11.6

11.6

11.3

Spain

6.4

6.4

2.7

Total

739.7

242.7

7.2

9.9

16.0

1 015.5

677.8

*4 MW of solar and 12 MW thermal
**Including Adriers (10 MW) sold on 31.12.2020

Electricity production report

(in GWh)

Wind

Solar

Biomass

Hydro

Hybrid*

Total 2020

Total 2019

Brazil

2,272.4

45.1

2,317.5

1,833.1

Egypt

76.5

76.5

12.7

Jordan

33.8

France

134.1

101.2

6.4

241.6

199.2

French Guiana

4.3

8.9

19.6

32.8

32.5

Greece

7.2

7.2

7.1

United Kingdom

8.7

8.7

7.8

Portugal

7.3

7.3

6.2

Italy

14.0

14.0

8.8

Belgium

12.0

12.0

10.1

Spain

5.0

5.0

Total

2,406.5

249.8

8.9

25.9

45.1

2,756.4

2,117.4

*Includes the production of Oiapoque solar


Consolidated income statement (unaudited)

In € thousand

At 31 December 2020

At 31 December 2019

Change %

Revenues

233 457

175 479

57 988

33%

Purchases and sub-contracting

(31 749)

(9 574)

(22 175)

232%

External expenses

(70 759)

(67404)

(3 355)

5%

Payroll expenses

(33 828)

(30 665)

(3 163)

10%

Other operating income and expenses

343

(2732)

3 075

(113)%

Total operating expenses

(135 993)

(110 375)

(25 618)

23%

EBITDA

97 464

65 094

32 370

50%

% EBITDA

42%

37%

5%

13%

Other financial income and expenses

(7 116)

(472)

(6 644)

1 408%

Allocations and reversals of depreciation, amortisation and provisions

(46 602)

(28 986)

(17 616)

61%

Operating revenue (EBIT)

43 746

35 636

8 110

23%

% EBIT

19%

20%

(2)%

(8)%

Borrowing costs

(31 408)

(33 837)

2 429

(7)%

Other financial income and expenses

(1 336)

6 019

(7 355)

(122)%

Income tax and other taxes

(3 603)

(4 971)

1 368

(28)%

Income from companies at equity

(162)

(51)

(111)

218%

Net profit (loss)

7 237

2 796

4 441

159%

% Net profit (loss)

3%

2%

2%

95%

Group Share

7 924

4 624

3 300

71%

Minority interests

(687)

(1 828)

1 141

(62)%

Earnings per share, Group share (in euros):

Before dilution

0,0834

0.0669

0,0165

25%

After dilution

0,0830

0.0664

0,0166

25%

Consolidated balance sheet 10(unaudited)

In € thousand

At 31 December 2020

At 31 December 2019

Change

%

Goodwill

80 155

86 472

(6 317)

(7)%

Right of use

45 316

40 400

4 916

12%

Intangible assets in progress

154 889

128 559

26 330

20%

Property, plant and equipment

1 073 263

897 638

175 625

20%

Equity affiliates

2 196

3 048

(852)

(28)%

Financial assets

16 156

21 593

(5 437)

(25)%

Deferred tax assets

3 899

2 360

1 539

65%

Non-current assets

1 376 023

1 180 070

195 953

17%

Inventories and work in progress

41 252

40 951

301

1%

Due from customers

7 696

1 343

6 353

473%

Trade receivables

95 552

58 669

36 883

63%

Financial assets

6 283

5 079

1 204

24%

Other current assets

31 924

21 975

9 949

45%

Cash and net cash equivalents

220 121

269 744

(49 623)

(18)%

Current assets

402 828

397 761

5 067

1%

Total Assets

1 778 851

1 577 831

201 020

13%

Equity, Group share

640 375

731 913

(91 538)

(13)%

Non-controlling interests

55 820

51 310

4 510

9%

Equity

696 195

783 223

(87 028)

(11)%

Non-current provisions

4 827

3 431

1 396

41%

Provisions for post-employment benefits

1 378

1 172

206

18%

Deferred tax liabilities

16 015

2 687

13 328

496%

Long-term borrowings

703 974

592 561

111 413

19%

Financial liabilities

14 614

9 239

5 375

58%

Non-current liabilities

740 808

609 090

131 718

22%

Current provision

6 163

6 374

(211)

(3)%

Short-term borrowings

135 311

63 675

71 636

113%

Due to customers

13 443

1 439

12 004

834%

Trade payables and other payables

127 007

75 962

51 045

67%

Financial liabilities

26 138

15 866

10 272

65%

Other current liabilities

33 786

22 202

11 584

52%

Current liabilities

341 848

185 518

156 330

84%

Total Liabilities

1 778 851

1 577 831

201 020

13%


Next on the agenda: 2021 Q1 revenues on April 21, 2021 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 9.7 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,000 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

Voltalia
Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11




1 In September 2020, Voltalia announced a revised 2020 EBITDA target of around €100 million on a normalised basis: i.e., an average wind/solar/hydro resource in the second half of 2020 and a EUR/BRL rate of 6.3 as from September 24, 2020 (and an average annual EUR/BRL rate of 5.9).
2 “Normalised” means calculated with an average annual EUR/BRL exchange rate of 6.3 and a long-term average wind, solar and hydraulic resource.
3 Power actually generated / power that would be generated if the plants produced 100% of the time and 100% of their capacity
4 Source: Global Wind Energy Council 2019
5 Source: RTE 2019
6 Source: RTE 2020
7 This figure which is a revision of the figure published on January 26, 2021, integrates a €10.7 million reclassification in deduction of operating expenses (with no impact on EBITDA and cash)
8 Financial Debt / (Equity + Financial Debt)
9 See press release dated January 6, 2021
10 As of December 31, 2019, "Goodwill" and "Equity - Group share" were re-estimated by €23,015 thousand in order to best reflect the fair value paid in connection with the acquisition of Helexia.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • China’s $2.3 Trillion Hidden Debt Could Climb Even Further

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s local governments had 14.8 trillion yuan ($2.3 trillion) of hidden debt last year, and the figure could climb even further this year, according to a government-linked think tank.Local governments were under pressure to increase infrastructure investment and shore up growth through the pandemic, leading to a 6% rise in off-budget borrowing from a recent low of 13.9 billion yuan in the third quarter of 2019, according to Liu Lei, a senior researcher at the National Institution for Finance and Development.The hidden debt is comprised of funds raised by government-related entities for infrastructure and other public projects that carry an implicit official guarantee of repayment. Bonds sold by local government financing vehicles, or LGFVs, are one way provincial authorities raise money to increase spending without including it on their official balance sheets.China has vowed to stabilize its macro leverage ratio and lower the government debt ratio this year to rein in risks. That could be hard to achieve as on-budget spending can’t cover the investment needed to drive the economy’s targeted growth by 2035, said Liu, whose organization is under the influential state-run Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and advises the government.“Local governments will find ways to increase hidden debt because they are under pressure to expand investment,” Liu said in an interview. “In the longer term, the economy still faces lots of headwinds, including an uncertain external environment and an aging population.”Technically IllegalChina doesn’t have an official account of local governments’ hidden debt, as it’s technically against the law. Estimates by different institutions could vary significantly. One estimate by S&P Global Ratings in 2019 put the size at 20 trillion yuan, while another that same year from Rhodium Group put it at 41.2 trillion to 51.7 trillion yuan.Liu’s calculation includes bonds issued by LGFVs and borrowing by government-linked trust funds, insurers and other investment firms. It doesn’t take into account bank loans to LGFVs, which may be used on commercial projects instead of public welfare projects.Local government will have to repay a record high 2.14 trillion yuan worth of LGFV bonds maturing this year, Bloomberg calculations show.The hidden debt could have led to more than 700 billion yuan a year in extra interest payments, as such borrowing is more costly to service than government bonds, he said. It also creates risks to the stability of China’s financial system, as all kinds of financial institutions -- including banks, brokerages and trust funds -- have bought the debt, Liu added.Last year’s increase came after debt declined from a peak of 16.6 trillion yuan in 2016, as authorities transformed some of the borrowing into government bonds and moved them onto official balance sheets.(Updates with additional estimates and details on LGFV bond maturity)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Homebuyers shrug off higher mortgage rates, but refinances stop booming

    Applications rise for homebuyer mortgages, but refinancing continues to cool.

  • Goldman Files to Offer Notes Linked to an ARK ETF That May Have Bitcoin Exposure

    Payout on the notes would be dependent on the performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, an actively managed fund offered by Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management.

  • Chinese tech stocks fall as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting

    Shares in dual-listed Chinese companies fell sharply on Thursday in Asia after the U.S. securities regulator adopted measures that would kick foreign companies off American stock exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards. The move by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adds to the unprecedented regulatory crackdown in China on domestic technology companies, citing concerns that they have built market power that stifles competition. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in December, is aimed at removing Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three years in a row.

  • GameStop Loses Luster in Earnings Aftermath, Possible Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp., the roller-coaster stock championed by Reddit-based traders, tumbled Wednesday in the aftermath of disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and the possibility it may sell additional shares to take advantage of soaring demand.Shares of the video-game retailer fell 34% to $120.34 in New York Wednesday, its steepest decline in seven weeks, after reporting profit in the period ended Jan. 30 of $1.34 a share, excluding some items. That compared with an average projection of $1.43 from analysts.Though a new generation of game consoles helped spur purchases, the company didn’t get as big a bump as expected. Net sales fell 3.3% to $2.12 billion in the quarter, short of the $2.24 billion estimate. This is its 12th straight quarter of declining sales, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Still, the console surge helped lift same-store sales by 6.5%, with online revenue up 175%.GameStop shares have soared more than sixfold this year on frenzied buying by individual investors that kicked off in January. The company has been considering since then whether to sell new shares and whether to increase the size of its program under which it can sell stock at prevailing market prices, it said in its annual regulatory filing late Tuesday. Under the deal signed in December with Jefferies Financial Group Inc., GameStop can sell as much as $100 million of stock, according to a filing.The proceeds of a sale would primarily help finance the company’s push into e-commerce, it said.Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter boosted his share price target to $29 from $16, citing “excellent execution” from GameStop’s current and former management teams. He still downgraded GameStop to a sell-equivalent rating, saying the stock is disconnected from the fundamentals of the business.Read more: What analysts are saying after GameStop’s earnings resultsNew HiresGameStop also announced a trio of new executive hires to help carry out the shift to digital. It named technology veteran Jenna Owens as chief operating officer, bringing on board an Amazon.com Inc. and Google alum. It also appointed two other executives with tech experience as part of a push by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen to make the brick-and-mortar chain a digital powerhouse.The new hires were “clearly an effort to replace GameStop’s traditional retail DNA” with executives experienced in e-commerce, digital transitions and omni-channel operations, Robert W. Baird & Co. analyst Colin Sebastian said in a note.While investors were expecting more guidance from GameStop on its new strategic direction, the company declined to take questions on a call with investors late Tuesday. Cohen wasn’t on the call. And no forecasts were provided in its earnings statement.Customer ServiceChief Executive Officer George Sherman said the company will focus this year on customer service and experience -- both key components to a successful turnaround for GameStop.Despite falling for the last five sessions in New York, the stock is pricing in an “optimistic bright blue scenario (or better),” Baird’s Sebastian said, keeping GameStop at neutral.(Updates share price move in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World’s Biggest Wealth Surge Heralds Rise of India’s Next Ambani

    (Bloomberg) -- After spending two decades building a business empire centered around coal, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now looking beyond the fossil fuel to cement his group’s future. His ambitious plans are getting a boost from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Adani has emerged as India’s infrastructure king, diversifying from mines, ports and power plants into airports, data centers and defense -- sectors Modi considers crucial to meeting India’s economic goals. Investors are rewarding the pivot, betting the tycoon’s strategy of dovetailing his interests with the government’s development program will pay off.The group’s six listed units added a combined $79 billion to their market value in the past year at the height of a pandemic, capping the best 12 months in their history. That’s the most after the nation’s two biggest business empires, Tata group and Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. Blue-chip names including French oil giant Total SE and Warburg Pincus LLC have plowed money into Adani’s companies.In less than two years, Adani has gained control of seven airports and almost a quarter of India’s air traffic. He has unveiled plans to boost his renewable energy capacity almost eightfold by 2025, positioning himself to benefit as the government debates ambitious climate targets that would cut net greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century. Last week, he won a contract to co-develop a port terminal in Sri Lanka, a neighbor India is courting to check China’s influence in the region. Adani Enterprises Ltd. signed a pact last month with EdgeConneX to develop and operate data centers across India.“Adani is politically savvy and invests in mostly sensible, long-dated infrastructure projects” broadly tied to government priorities, said Tim Buckley, director of energy finance for Australia and South Asia at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, or IEEFA. “So long as India sustains strong growth, the group is likely to prosper under his leadership and witness a surge in global investor interest.”The focus on India’s infrastructure forms “the core of our ‘nation building’ philosophy” and the group has created thousands of jobs and delivered unprecedented value to its shareholders, Adani said at a JPMorgan India Summit in September. A representative for the group declined to comment for this story.After starting out as a commodities trader in the late 1980s, Adani is now richer than Jack Ma and is India’s second-wealthiest person with a net worth of $56 billion. He added $50 billion to his fortune in the past year, about $5 billion more than Ambani, Asia’s richest man, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Adani’s net worth rose more than any other billionaire’s this year.Adani shot into the international limelight when he won a coal project in Australia in 2010. Ever since, he’s come under attack from climate activists including Greta Thunberg. A “Stop Adani” campaign by environmentalists disrupted development, with pressure building on lenders to turn off the credit tap. In a 2019 interview with Bloomberg News, Adani said the project’s goals were energy security for India and jobs for locals.But back home, Adani has been at the center of another controversy that got louder especially after Modi became prime minister in 2014. Opponents of the powerful leader say Adani’s success is largely due to his closeness to Modi -- an allegation denied by the tycoon -- and his propensity to align his investments with Modi’s policy objectives.Critics point to reports that the federal government under Modi relaxed airport bidding rules, helping Adani’s group qualify despite having shown no prior experience running an airport. A lease the conglomerate won in the southern state of Kerala faced challenge in court, with a local minister last year calling the winning bid an “an act of brazen cronyism.”The Adani group rejected those claims and said it won through a competitive process. In a Jan. 21 statement, the government said Adani was the top bidder among 86 registrations, and the process was transparent. The nation’s Supreme Court is still hearing the dispute. The Adani group representative declined to comment.Old LinksLike Modi, Adani hails from the western Indian state of Gujarat. About two decades ago, Adani publicly backed Modi when a crisis threatened to end the rising politician’s career. Modi was under attack by rivals and businessmen who accused him of failing to prevent bloody sectarian riots in his home state in 2002. Adani created a regional industry lobby and helped kick off a biannual global investment summit in Gujarat in 2003 that boosted Modi’s pro-business credentials.“The connection between Modi and Adani dates back to 2003,” said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst who wrote the biography “Narendra Modi: The Man, the Times.” “Adani’s fortunes will certainly take a beating” without Modi in power. Should that happen, he will start forging close ties with the new ruling party, Mukhopadhyay said.Responding to his opponents, Modi said in a parliament speech last month that the role of private enterprise in the economy is as important as the public sector, and wealth creators are a necessity. The Adani representative declined to comment.Deft RevampBuoyant credit markets helped fuel Adani’s expansion. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. sold a 10-year dollar bond in January at a 3.10% coupon, compared with 4.375% in June 2019. Adani Green Energy Ltd. signed a $1.35 billion loan facility last week from 12 banks including Standard Chartered Plc and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., one of the biggest renewable loans in Asia.While Credit Suisse Group AG estimates the group’s gross debt jumped 29% to $24 billion in the six months through September from a year earlier, a spinoff and ring fencing of units in 2015 has provided comfort to creditors.The biggest threat Adani faces is coal. Financial institutions around the world are increasingly under pressure to avoid funding energy projects using the dirtiest fossil fuel. Adani Enterprises is India’s biggest importer and also a contract miner for 101 million tons annually. His investments of more than $2 billion in Australia are running into challenges and delays, and could pose a risk to any of the units stepping in to fund the development.Cutting ImportsAdani’s new ventures face far fewer headwinds. He has plans for defense manufacturing, heeding Modi’s calls to help cut reliance on expensive imports. He is also scaling up production of solar panels and modules, again under Modi’s “Make in India” appeal. The foray into data centers follows the government’s proposed law that requires data to be stored locally.Adani’s penchant for attracting foreign capital also jibes with the priorities of a Modi administration that doesn’t have a large enough budget to finance its infrastructure priorities. Warburg invested $110 million in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone this month, while France’s Total took its total investment in Adani Green to $2.5 billion.“All told, Adani Group is doing all the right things,” said Chakri Lokapriya, chief investment officer at TCG Asset Management Co. in Mumbai, whose fund recently sold its holdings in Adani units but is looking to buy again. “In coming years, Adani group will own controlling stakes in critical gateways to infrastructure, power generation and information technology.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mastercard battles return of $19 billion UK class action

    A specialist London court will this week re-consider allowing an historic 14 billion pound ($19 billion) class action against Mastercard to proceed, which could entitle adults in Britain to about 300 pounds each if successful. Former financial ombudsman Walter Merricks, who alleges that Mastercard overcharged more than 46 million people in Britain over nearly 16 years, hopes the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) will certify the case after the UK Supreme Court overruled objections to it proceeding in December. A two-day court hearing will kick off on Thursday and will determine the fate of Britain's first mass consumer claim -- and clarify the rules for a string of other competition class actions that have stalled in its wake.

  • U.S. SEC Opens Inquiry Into SPAC IPO Frenzy, Reuters Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has started an inquiry into the blank check company frenzy that’s gripping Wall Street and is seeking information on how underwriters are managing the risks involved, Reuters reported.The regulator has in recent days sent letters to Wall Street banks on their dealings with special purpose acquisition companies, the news agency reported, citing four unidentified people with direct knowledge of the matter. The inquiry is asking for voluntary information and isn’t at the level of a formal investigation, Reuters said.The SEC is seeking information on deal fees, volumes and internal controls to police deals and asking questions on compliance and reporting, according to Reuters. Concerns may center around due diligence and the heightened risk of insider trading when a SPAC goes public and when it announces an acquisition target, the report said.Press officials at the SEC didn’t immediately respond to a Bloomberg email seeking a comment sent outside of normal business hours.Deals in SPACs have sparked a frenzy on Wall Street and beyond. In the past 12 months, more than 700 SPACs-- mostly backed by billionaires, business titans, private equity, venture capital and even corporations -- have flocked to New York exchanges, seeking to raise about $227 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.U.S. regulators have been growing concerned about the risks posed to investors from the unprecedented bubble. The regulator recently warned against buying stakes in SPACs based solely on endorsements from Hollywood actors, professional athletes and other celebrities, without singling anyone out specifically.“Lately, we have seen more and more evidence on the risk side of the equation for SPACs as we see studies showing that their performance for most investors doesn’t match the hype,” Acting Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Allison Herren Lee said earlier this month.SPACs are publicly traded shell companies with no revenue that raise money from investors with the goal of buying a profitable business. A top worry is that as more and more SPACs sell shares, there will be few viable companies available for them to acquire, leaving investors holding the bag.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip as traders eye Powell, Yellen testimony

    Traders closely monitored remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

  • Intel doubles down on chip manufacturing with $20 billion investment

    Intel plans to build two new chip factories in Arizona.

  • RBC Urges Measures to Cool Canada’s ‘Overheating’ Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The Canadian housing market is “overheating” and policy makers need to take steps to cool it down, according to an economist at Royal Bank of Canada, the country’s largest bank and biggest mortgage lender.“Demand is exceedingly strong, inventories are generally low, and property values have soared to levels far outside historical norms,” Robert Hogue, an economist at RBC, wrote in a research note published Wednesday. “Making matters worse: buyers and sellers expect prices to continue to escalate.”Hogue is the latest to add his voice to a chorus arguing that the frenetic housing market, which has pushed home prices to record levels, is getting out of hand. While policy makers have maintained that the combination of low interest rates and demand for larger properties fueled by the pandemic are driving the market, they’ve also indicated they’re watching closely for signs that speculation is starting to takeover.Hogue argues for action now to head off the possibility of a painful correction down the road and to stop surging real estate valuations from making the widening gulf between rich and poor any worse.With the Bank of Canada likely to keep interest rates low to support the broader economy, Hogue says responsibility to rein in the housing market could fall to local officials at the municipal and provincial level who have the most power to increase housing supply through permitting and zoning processes.He also said the federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should reexamine the supports it gives to homeownership, from national mortgage-lending rules to tax incentives for investors in residential real estate. In addition, he suggested ending the longstanding tax exempt status of capital gains on a person’s principal residence.“This support was largely designed during times when interest rates were much higher, and in some cases to counter the effect of high rates,” Hogue said. “With the Bank of Canada committed to keeping interest rates low for an extended period of time, we believe policy support for home ownership needs to be recalibrated.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tug Boats Scramble to Move Massive Ship Blocking Suez Canal

    (Bloomberg) -- Tugs and diggers have so far failed to dislodge a massive container ship stuck in the Suez Canal for a third day, increasing the chances of prolonged delays in what is arguably the world’s most important waterway.Work to re-float the Ever Given was suspended until Thursday morning in Egypt, shipping agent Inchcape said, citing the Suez Canal Authority. Dredgers are still trying to loosen the vessel before any attempt to pull it out, the ship’s manager said.It’s taxing to even grasp how big this ship is. About a quarter mile long (400 meters) and weighing in at 200,000 metric tons, its sheer size is overwhelming the efforts to dig it out. A huge yellow excavator, itself about twice as tall as its driver, looked like child’s toy parked next to the ship’s bulking bow.The situation has gotten so desperate that an elite salvage squad is due to arrive Thursday to work on prising the Ever Given from the bank of the canal, where it’s blocking oceangoing carriers that haul everything from oil to consumer goods.Still, the best chance for freeing the ship may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak, according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for refloating the Costa Concordia, the cruise ship that capsized on the coast of Italy in 2012. Sloane works as the senior salvage master for Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Resolve Marine Group.About 12% of global trade goes through the canal, making it so strategic that world powers have fought over the waterway since it was completed in 1869. For now, all that traffic is backed up with the Ever Given aground in the southern part of the canal, creating another setback for global supply chains already strained by the e-commerce boom linked to the pandemic.“The Suez Canal blockage comes at a particularly unhelpful time,” said Greg Knowler, European editor at JOC Group, which is part of IHS Markit Ltd. “Even a two-day delay would further add to the supply chain disruption slowing the delivery of cargo to businesses across the U.K. and Europe.”A rough estimate shows the blockage is costing about $400 million an hour, based on calculations from Lloyd’s List that suggest westbound traffic is worth around $5.1 billion a day and eastbound traffic is approximately $4.5 billion. On Wednesday, 185 vessels were waiting to cross the canal, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg, while Lloyd’s estimates there’s 165.About 34 container vessels chartered by Maersk and other shipping lines are either stuck in the canal or en route, according to supply-chain tracking company project44. Preliminary reports show 10 crude tankers carrying a total of 13 million barrels could be affected by the disruption, according to Vortexa Senior Freight Analyst Arthur Richier.The incident began on Tuesday when strong winds blasted through the region and kicked up sands along the banks of the 120-mile-long canal, which connects the Mediterranean in the north with the Red Sea in the south. The waterway is narrow -- less than 675 feet wide (205 meters) in some places -- and can be difficult to navigate when there’s poor visibility.But Ever Given stayed its course through the canal, on its way to Rotterdam from China. As gusts that reached as high as 46 miles an hour swept up dust around it, the crew lost control of ship and it careened sideways into a sandy embankment, blocking nearly the entirety of the channel. It’s still in the same position as when it ran aground, according to Inchcape.Two canal pilots were onboard when the ship went aground at about 5:40 a.m. The ship’s last known speed was 13.5 knots at about 5:30 a.m.At the heart of all of this is the ship’s massive scale.Container vessels have nearly doubled in size in the past decade as global trade expanded, making the job of moving such ships much harder when they get stuck.Even while key routes -- including the Suez Canal -- have been widened and deepened over the years to accommodate the mega-sized vessels, the work to dig them out after they get stuck takes enormous power.The struggle to dislodge the ship is now falling to SMIT Salvage, a legendary Dutch firm whose employees parachute themselves from one ship wreckage to the next, saving vessels often during violent storms. This ship is so heavy that the salvors may have to lighten it by removing things like the ballast water, which helps keep ships steady when they’re at sea. Fuel could also be unloaded.How to Dislodge a 200,000-Ton Ship From a Canal WallThe Suez Canal Authority hasn’t commented on the work or given any indication of when traffic could resume.The canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, used by tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America, as well as in the opposite direction.The blockage highlights a major risk faced by the shipping industry as more and more ships transit maritime choke points including the Suez, Panama Canal, the Strait of Hormuz and Southeast Asia’s Malacca Strait. Such occurrences could become more common as ships get bigger and waterways get more congested.“Every hour, more vessels -- including container ships, oil tankers, RoRo vessels, and bulk carriers -- are being backed up in the Mediterranean to the north and the Red Sea to the south,” said p44’s chief executive officer, Jett McCandless. “It’s another big blow to global trade in an already back-logged and battered supply chain year.”Oil companies are starting to prepare for the worst. On Wednesday, there was an uptick in interest from oil companies looking to book tankers with options to avoid the canal, according to a broker, and several bid for space on the pipelines that allow bypass of the waterway completely. For now, that’s a just-in-case move. Container ships will most likely have to wait it out, as the main alternative is the unattractive option of sailing around the southern tip of Africa.The disruption comes at a time when oil prices were already volatile. Crude surged above $70 a barrel earlier this month on Saudi production cuts, only to slump close to $60 this week due to setbacks in Europe’s coronavirus vaccine program. Brent crude rose more than 5% on Wednesday.Ever Given’s crew are safe and accounted for, and there have been no reports of injuries or pollution, according to the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement. The vessel is also carrying cargo for logistics company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., according to Mark Wong, a spokesman for OOCL.(Adds cost estimate in eight paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Thailand Keeps Rate at Record Low, Cuts GDP Outlook With Tourism Stalled

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Thailand kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at an all-time low and cut its growth forecast as it lets fiscal measures take the lead in reviving the economy from its sharpest fall in more than two decades.The central bank held the policy rate Wednesday at 0.5% in a unanimous decision, after cutting by a total of 75 basis points last year. All 25 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted the hold.Monetary policy must stay accommodative while “fiscal measures must continue to sustain the economy,” the central bank said in a statement. It added that it would “monitor the adequacy of the government measures and various risks,” and is “ready to use additional appropriate monetary policy tools if necessary.”Many economists expect the Bank of Thailand to stand pat throughout the year because of its limited remaining policy space, letting fiscal policy do the heavy lifting in reviving the economy from its deepest contraction since 1998. The central bank on Wednesday cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth this year to 3%, from 3.2% previously, as the key tourism industry remains mothballed.“In addition to the weak economy, the other main concerns for the central bank are the strong currency and persistent deflation,” Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note after the decision. “Both of these point in the direction of interest rates remaining low for the foreseeable future.”The decision comes a day after the government approved steps to help businesses affected by the outbreak, including 250 billion baht ($8.1 billion) of soft loans and 100 billion baht for a program allowing cash-starved companies to park their assets with lenders in exchange for credit.Weaker BahtThe baht was down almost 0.3% against the dollar after the decision, heading for its lowest close since early November, while the benchmark stock index was up 0.2%. The currency, which rose 5.8% against the dollar in the final three months of 2020, is down 3.5% so far this year.“The Bank of Thailand noted that they’ll monitor the Thai baht closely, and we think they’re likely to be comfortable with recent weakness as long as it does not become disorderly,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging markets Asia & Europe strategist at TD Securities.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“With still ‘high’ downside risks to an already soft growth outlook for 2021 and 2022, the door appears open for further support from the central bank, in our view. Even so, we still expect the BOT to lean on other tools to support growth if needed, before considering further depletion of its limited conventional policy space.”-- Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economistHigh oil prices and low tourist arrivals should mean a narrower current-account surplus, relieving some pressure on the baht, Assistant Governor Titanun Mallikamas told reporters in Bangkok.“A strong dollar from U.S. stimulus also helps reduce pressure on the baht,” Titanun said. “But we can’t be complacent. We continue to monitor closely and try to fix the structural problem by creating an FX ecosystem.”Other points from the briefing:The central bank raised its forecast for headline inflation this year to 1.2%, while keeping its core inflation estimate at 0.3%Export forecast raised to 10% growth this year, from 5.7% in DecemberGDP is expected to grow 4.7% in 2022, down from 4.8% previouslyRisks to the economy speed of the vaccine rollout, pace of tourism revival and continuity of fiscal supportThe central bank lowered its estimate for tourist arrivals this year to 3 million -- from December’s estimate of 5.5 million -- and 21.5 million in 2022, from 23 million. In 2019, before the pandemic, Thailand welcomed 40 million visitorsThe bank cut its estimate for the 2021 current-account surplus to $1.2 billion, from $11.6 billion forecast in December(Adds comment from Bloomberg Economics in text box.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Tech Giants Dive as Delisting Threat Joins Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. dived after U.S. regulators revived threats to toss China’s largest corporations off U.S. bourses, compounding concerns of a widening domestic antitrust crackdown.Tencent and Alibaba slid more than 5% in Hong Kong Thursday before paring losses, joining a U.S. selloff that wiped more than 20% off Chinese tech names including Tencent Music Entertainment and iQiyi Inc., Baidu Inc.’s Netflix-like streaming subsidiary. The Hang Seng Technology Index slid as much as 5% to its lowest since November.The losses followed a warning from the Securities Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges. That threat worsened sentiment in China’s giant tech sector just as Beijing is widening a crackdown on the country’s largest corporations, fearful of their growing clout after years of relatively unfettered expansion.“Sentiment got hurt after Chinese technology stocks slumped overnight on Nasdaq,” while local reasons accelerated the selloffs, including a lack of upside surprises in Tencent earnings and worries about government regulation on the sector, said Daniel So, a CMB International analyst.On Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported China’s government has proposed establishing a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers. The preliminary plan, which is being led by the People’s Bank of China, would mark a significant escalation in regulators’ attempts to tighten their grip over the country’s internet sector. Tencent executives sought to tamp down the impact of Beijing’s heightened scrutiny after reporting revenue growth that barely met expectations.“The major reason is still valuation,” said Linus Yip, First Shanghai Securities analyst. “Even after such a big drop, the sector is still not cheap. I don’t think the tech stocks will resume upward trend any time soon. Any bad news will trigger further selloffs, be it Nasdaq plunge or news about China’s regulation.”Read more: Tencent Dives Despite Assurances About China Antitrust Fallout(Adds a quote)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett says make this the priority for your $1,400 stimulus check

    Though he's not getting a payment, he has this good advice on what to do with yours.

  • Kiwi Bonds Surge Amid Global Debt Rally Fueled by Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s biggest bond rally in a year set the tone for moves across other debt markets Wednesday following declines in U.S. Treasury yields.Kiwi yields posted their biggest drop since the coronavirus wreaked havoc in March last year as traders curbed wagers for interest-rate hikes in the wake of government measures to cool housing prices. Bonds in Australia and emerging Asian economies also advanced while German bund futures signaled a firmer start.Gains in Treasuries provided the cornerstone for broader moves as the Federal Reserve continued to emphasize its intention to keep monetary policy loose for longer. Renewed Covid-19 lockdowns in France and Germany cast a shadow over Europe’s recovery and reinforced the risks confronting the global economy.“One of the key reasons why bonds were so strong overnight is fears that the re-openings of economies might not be as fast as investors might have previously thought,” said John Vail, chief global strategist at at Nikko Asset Management Co. in Tokyo. He also pointed to end-of-quarter portfolio re-balancing by investors buying back into bonds after the selloff seen in recent months.New Zealand’s benchmark 10-year yields fell 17 basis points, extending a move that began Tuesday when the government unveiled a suite of measures to clamp down on runaway house prices.Momentum increased Wednesday when a central bank debt purchase operation failed to find enough sellers of a five-year bond, which is particularly sensitive to the short-term rate outlook. Markets are now pricing around 14 basis points of rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand by end-2022, compared with 35 basis points as of Monday.Australia’s 10-year yields declined as much as nine basis points to 1.65%. Bonds in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia also advanced. German bund futures rose, implying 10-year yields will open around two basis points lower in London.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dipped as low as 1.59% before trading down one basis point at 1.61% as at 4:20 p.m. in Tokyo.“Market participants got pretty bullish on vaccine success and vaccine roll-out stories, and we had a major spike in yields and inflation fears,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Sydney. “Some of that bullishness has faded over the past 24 hours. New lockdowns in France and Germany are a reminder that there are still challenges ahead.”(Recasts to add moves in bond markets across Asia)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bargain Hunters Save Turkish Stocks From Worst Drop in 20 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Losses in Turkish markets slowed on Tuesday as a number of investors scooped up bargains, pulling the main equity gauge back from its biggest two-day drop in 20 years.The morning started with the BIST 100 Index plunging almost 9%, triggering circuit breakers on the Istanbul bourse. But after a few hours, stocks had clawed back almost all of the losses and the lira’s decline was a fraction of the previous day’s tumble. The BIST 100 ended the day 0.1% lower, still down nearly 10% since the start of the week, while the lira was trading 0.4% lower as of 6:17 p.m. in Istanbul.After a chaotic trading day on Monday in the wake of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to fire central bank Governor Naci Agbal, markets seemed to calm down following reassuring statements from Turkish officials. Yigit Bulut, a senior adviser to Erdogan, said the central bank would avoid any extraordinary steps under Agbal’s successor, Sahap Kavcioglu. He also reiterated Erdogan’s monetary policy theory that high inflation is caused by elevated interest rates.“We’re starting to remove some of the hedges as we see opportunities in some stocks,” said Semih Kara, chief investment officer of Tacirler Asset Management. Kara said the fund is mostly looking to add names outside the banking industry, particularly the shares of exporters and companies with strong cash positions and no foreign-currency debt.The BIST 100‘s intraday reversal was led by gains in shares of exporters and companies with foreign currency income, while a gauge of banking stocks ended the day down 8.5%.READ MORE: Turkey ETF Gets Best Inflow Since 2018 on Worst-Ever Day: Chart“Investors had a bitter pill to swallow with yet another pivot at the central bank,” said Akber Khan, senior director of asset management at Al Rayan Investment in Doha. “With his proactive measures, Agbal had rapidly built precious credibility with investors, so his abrupt departure, and little clarity on the way forward, left investors fearing the worst.”READ MORE: Central Bank of Erdogan Has Foreign Cash Exiting TurkeyThe lira plunged as much as 15% on Monday. Renaissance Capital predicts the currency could slide a further 12% by year-end, while Commerzbank AG expects it to reach 10 per dollar. Options traders are the most bearish on the currency on record, one-month risk reversals show.“In contrast to previous periods, like in 2018 or November 2020, interest-rate hikes might not stop lira depreciation” because any tightening has proved short-lived, said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of currency strategy at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. “What will end the next lira depreciation episode? I am asking myself, without having an answer.”The yield on Turkey’s benchmark 10-year local-currency bond was up 21 basis points at 19.1%, the highest since May 2019, following Monday’s record jump of 483 basis points.“Barring the carry, which is suppressing short-term weakness in the lira, the overall decimation of central-bank credibility and independence will see further outflows out of Turkey,” said Saed Abukarsh, chief investment officer at Ark Capital Management in Dubai. “Ultimately, Erdogan would like to make an omelet without breaking any eggs.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Intel Spending Billions to Revive Manufacturing, Chase TSMC

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. unveiled an ambitious bid to regain its manufacturing lead by spending billions of dollars on new factories and creating a foundry business that will make chips for other companies. The stock jumped about 5%.The plan, launched Tuesday by new Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger, is an aggressive move that puts Intel into direct competition with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s most-advanced chipmaker.Gelsinger will spend an initial $20 billion on two new plants in Arizona to support Intel’s attempt to break into the foundry business. Intel plans even more factories in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere, with the CEO pledging that the majority of the company’s chips will be manufactured in-house.Read more: Intel CEO Charts Comeback on Foundry Model TSMC MasteredIntel dominated the $400 billion industry for decades by making the best designs in its own cutting-edge factories. That strategy crumbled in recent years as the company missed deadlines for new production technology, while most other chipmakers tapped foundry specialists to make their designs.Intel’s factories now trail TSMC and Samsung Electronics Co., which make chips for Intel competitors, such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc., and big Intel customers including Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc.The plan will give Intel “a unique ability to have leadership products, with the leadership supply chain and leadership cost structure across every portion of our business,” said Gelsinger, who re-joined the company earlier this year. “We are off to the races, we’re going to be at parity and then to move to sustained leadership, over time.”What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysIntel’s new CEO’s plan to reinvigorate chip manufacturing -- expanding it as a service to cloud customers and its own rivals -- will depend on his execution prowess. Surmounting the challenges could push the chip giant’s profit growth beyond the low-single-digits after 2021, with a possible boost to its low-teens P/E, though margins may stay mixed.- Anand Srinivasan and Marina Girgis, analystsClick here for the research.Intel’s Chip Moonshot Is About Supremacy, Not Profit: Tim CulpanGelsinger’s predecessor considered abandoning Intel’s in-house manufacturing entirely and some investors wanted the company to cut costs by outsourcing production. The new plan scraps those approaches and represents an expensive, multiyear re-commitment to Intel’s manufacturing heritage.During a presentation on Tuesday, Intel forecast capital expenditure of as much as $20 billion in 2021, up from $14 billion last year. The company also projected revenue this year that missed Wall Street estimates.The company’s problems came to a head last year with a delay in its latest 7-nanometer production process. That followed similar missed deadlines for the previous 10-nanometer standard.Read more: Intel ‘Stunning Failure’ Heralds End of Era for U.S. Chip SectorOn Tuesday, Intel said the latest manufacturing technique is now progressing well, helped by a simplified process. “Even though the stumble on 10 and seven was embarrassing for a company like ours, it’s fixed,” Gelsinger said in an interview. “We understand what the problem is.”Intel will use TSMC chip foundries for some of its needs, including parts of its most important products, Gelsinger also said. While that’s a step beyond what it currently does, the company will still produce the majority of its products internally.The world’s largest chipmaker is creating a new unit, called Intel Foundry Services, that aims to “become a major provider of U.S. and Europe-based foundry capacity to serve the incredible global demand for semiconductor manufacturing.”To support this effort, Intel will begin a “significant” expansion of its manufacturing capacity, beginning with two new plants adjacent to its site in Chandler, Arizona. TSMC is also considering building a plant in the area. Intel will announce further capacity expansions in the U.S., Europe and other global locations later this year. The Santa Clara, California-based company currently has factories in Ireland, Israel and China.TSMC and Samsung slipped after the news, while shares of semiconductor equipment makers rallied on expectations of increased spending by Intel. Nikon Corp. surged as much as 13%, Lasertec Corp. rose 7.6% and Tokyo Electron saw a 4.9% increase in Tokyo on Wednesday morning.Gelsinger’s plan is a rallying cry for those who want Intel -- and the U.S. -- to reassert technology leadership. China is investing hundreds of billions of dollars to develop its own semiconductor industry and there are renewed calls for the U.S. government to support domestic production.Read more: The World Is Dangerously Dependent on Taiwan for SemiconductorsThere’s considerable ground to make up for Intel and the U.S., though. Some analysts doubt the company can catch TSMC soon, or ever. Doing so will require a heavy investment. TSMC will spend as much as $28 billion in 2021. That’s twice what Intel spent last year.“We are excited to be partnering with the state of Arizona and the Biden administration on incentives that spur this type of domestic investment,” Gelsinger said in a statement. He later noted that Intel will pursue its plan with or without government incentives.Intel tried and failed to get into the foundry industry before. That effort failed because its manufacturing process was too tied to its own chip designs, which are primarily high-performance computer microprocessors. That made Intel factories ill-suited to other types of chips, particularly smartphone components that need to be more energy efficient.“Our past attempts were somewhat half-hearted,” Gelsinger said. The new foundry unit will report directly to the CEO as a standalone business with its own profit-and-loss requirements, he added.Gelsinger also addressed the potential for conflicts between Intel’s own chip efforts and this new business. Under the plan, Intel’s factories will potentially provide production and license technology to companies that compete with its own products.Intel is committing “serious” production capacity and leading chip technologies to IFS, the CEO said. “Customers will get the best we’ve got to offer” he added. “We’re going about this in a much more aggressive holistic fashion.”Gelsinger is making other radical changes. IFS will make chips for other companies, based on Intel’s X86 technology. Previously, only AMD was able to create chips using this dominant computing standard. Intel will also embrace rival standards from Arm Ltd. and an open-source alternative called RISC-V.Read more: Silicon Valley’s Next Revolution Is Open Source SemiconductorsChip manufacturing is unique in that the process of making the tiny components has a large influence on the characteristics and performance of the end product. The best production technology shrinks the transistors on chips so they can store more information, crunch data more quickly, use less power or be cheaper.Intel revenue rose 8% to a record $77.9 billion in 2020 as the company filled orders for chips in computers needed to work and study from home during the pandemic. This year, analysts predict sales will fall 5%, the first decline since 2015.Read more: The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTake(Updates with stock price reaction in fourteenth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • So you want to buy a Tesla or other electric car — will your insurance go up?

    You don’t necessarily have to say goodbye to savings when you ditch the gas-guzzler.

  • London Stock Exchange Readies Jumbo Three-Currency Bond Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc plans to offer bonds in dollars, euros and sterling in its first foray into international debt markets since 2018.The company hired Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc as global co-ordinators to arrange calls with bond investors on Wednesday, according to information from a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.The exchange seeks to offer U.S. debt with maturities ranging from three to 20 years, euro notes due in four to 12 years, and nine-year sterling notes, the person said. The group priced 500 million euros ($593 million) of nine-year notes in its latest bond offering that took place in November 2018.The stock exchange completed a $27 billion purchase of financial-data provider Refinitiv this year, starting a new era in which most of its revenue will come from data. Last month it agreed a $6 billion package of mixed-currency bank loans to refinance debt following the acquisition. In early March the group said it would spend more on its integration with Refinitiv in 2021.A company spokesperson declined to comment when reached by Bloomberg News by phone.The parent company of Bloomberg News competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.