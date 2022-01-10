Voltalia SA : Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of December 31, 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital
as of December 31, 2021
(Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)
Date
Total number of shares in the capital
Number of theoretical voting rights
Number of exercisable voting rights
12/31/2021
95 375 232
156 901 918
156 770 674
Next on the agenda: Q4 2021 revenues, 26 january 2022 (after market closing)
About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.7 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 10.7 GW.
Voltalia
Actifin
Attachment