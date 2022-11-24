U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.69
    -0.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.40
    +7.80 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    +0.18 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0416
    +0.0016 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2080
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1030
    -0.4700 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,593.48
    +51.11 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.89
    +5.32 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.86
    +1.62 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Voltalia signs a 350 megawatt solar power supply contract with Renault Group to support its energy transition

Voltalia
·3 min read
Voltalia
Voltalia

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, has announced the signature with Renault Group of the largest renewable electricity supply contract (Corporate PPA1) ever signed in France.

The contract covers a total capacity of 350 megawatts, representing the production of approximately 500 gigawatt hours per year. With a duration of 15 years, this is an unprecedented commitment in France in terms of power.

Committed to the energy transition for more than 10 years, Renault Group has announced its intention to accelerate the decarbonisation of its plants in France. The agreement with Voltalia will enable Renault Group to cover up to 50% of the electricity consumption of the manufacturer's production activities in France in 2027, including the electricity consumption of Cléon, as well as all the sustainable electricity needs of the ElectriCity hub, Europe's largest and most competitive electric vehicle production centre, whose ambition is to produce 500,000 vehicles per year by 2025. With its Renaulution strategic plan, Renault Group confirms its commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions from its ElectriCity hub plants in France by 2025, in Europe by 2030 and worldwide by 2050.

Voltalia will install 100 megawatts of photovoltaic panels at its sites in France starting in 2025. The capacity made available to Renault by Voltalia will increase steadily over the following years, reaching a total of 350 megawatts by 2027.

"Voltalia is proud to be a privileged partner in this new phase of Renault Group's Climate Plan and to actively contribute to its goal of net zero carbon for the plants of the ElectriCity hub. Voltalia's daily mission is to provide renewable, low-carbon and competitive electricity to reduce CO2 emissions. We are delighted with this major partnership and it illustrates our ability to be a key player in green electricity solutions in France," said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Revenues Q4 2022, on January 25, 2023 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 13.6 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,450 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

Actifin
Press Contact: Loris Daougabel
Email: ldaougabel@actifin.fr T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11


1 Corporate Power Purchase Agreement, a long-term contract for the supply of renewable electricity that directly links the producer, a power plant, to the final consumer of the electricity, a company.

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Duke Energy (DUK). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why Should You Stay Invested in Argo Group (ARGO) Stock?

    Argo Group (ARGO) is set to grow banking on the strength of highly profitable business, growth efforts, expense initiative program, investment in technology and a solid capital position.

  • Shareholders in Spur (JSE:SUR) are in the red if they invested three years ago

    In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market...

  • Investors in CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) have made a respectable return of 91% over the past three years

    CentralNic Group Plc ( LON:CNIC ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 10% in the last...

  • The Weeknd Is Rumored To Join Ryan Reynolds in Buying the Ottawa Senators NHL Team

    A recent episode on Sportsnet's 32 Thoughts: The Podcast has sparked a rumor that Canadian crooner...

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • Buying Verizon Stock for Its Dividend? Read This First.

    Among the telecoms is Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), the second-largest provider behind AT&T. The stock sports an attractive 6.89% dividend yield, which also places it in red-flag territory. Often, when a stock's dividend yield rises higher than 5%, it's seen as a warning sign that the company won't be able to pay its dividend obligations sustainably. Should Verizon shareholders be concerned?

  • FTX Assets Missing, Stolen; This Fund Sees Bitcoin At $1 Million

    FTX lawyers say a substantial amount of assets are missing or stolen in latest bankruptcy proceedings; Cathie Wood still sees Bitcoin at $1 million

  • George Soros Backs Elon Musk, Tesla

    The legendary investor continues to amass shares of the electric vehicle maker despite the stock market slump.

  • 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks to Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

    This year has been tough for investors. The inflation numbers may have been down in October, but it was still 7.7% compounded on last October’s 6.2%, and that’s too high. Interest rates are rising fast in response, making capital more expensive, and the available cash is chasing goods constrained by tight supply chains and continued COVID lockdowns in China. Food and energy prices are high, and likely to rise, as Russia’s war in Ukraine puts a major clamp on global supplies of natural gas, wheat

  • Coinbase Debt Was ‘Canary in the Coal Mine’ for Crypto Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- In the wake of the spectacular meltdown of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, many investors are looking for early warning signs that may have foretold the contagion that was about to unfold. One possibility? Coinbase Global Inc.’s junk bonds.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesChina Covid Cas

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • ‘Hardcore’ won’t save you: Twitter workers who committed to sticking with Elon Musk have reportedly been laid off

    Some Twitter employees who chose to stay at the company as it transformed to "Twitter 2.0" are being shown the door.

  • Intel amends CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards package

    Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) said in a filing this week it would alter the CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards, changing the metrics for him to earn stock awards. The changes "increase the stock price performance hurdles for certain awards" and "provide even greater alignment with stockholders by lengthening the period during which stock price performance hurdles must be maintained." According to Intel's SEC filing Tuesday, Gelsinger's amended compensation raises the threshold for Gelsinger's performance-based awards.

  • Why Silvergate Capital Stock Gained 10% on Wednesday

    Shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had gained 10.1% as of 3:05 p.m. ET on heavy trading volume. The jump was a welcome respite from Silvergate's plunging price trend in recent weeks, as the crypto-friendly bank was hit by fallout from the FXT crypto exchange's financial meltdown. FTX-related concerns drove Silvergate's stock 26% lower between Nov. 7 and Tuesday's closing bell.

  • AMC stock trends up on news of Amazon’s $1 billion investment in movie theater releases

    Yahoo Finance Live examines AMC shares after Amazon's invests in in-person movie releases for its content.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 30% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 now sits 17% lower year-to-date. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to the downside is that investors