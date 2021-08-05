Voltaware receives Technology Commercialisation Award at CleanEquity® Monaco 2021

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity® Monaco 2021, the forum for sustainable technology innovation, hosted by Innovator Capital and the Monaco Economic Board, closed on Friday, 23rd July with the Awards Ceremony in the presence of His Excellency, Monsieur Bernard Fautrier.

An independent panel of industry expert judges selected Voltaware to receive the award for Excellence in the Field of Environmental Technology Commericlisation.

Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital commented: "We shall be excited to watch Voltaware's progress from here. Their smart meters enable customers to understand energy usage and make informed decisions to help their homes to be more energy efficient and sustainable."

Voltaware is a London based company revolutionising the way people interact with and learn from energy use. Their mission is to use electricity data to make homes more efficient, greener, reliable and secure. Voltaware delivers actionable energy insights to help users save energy and improve their comfort at home.

Sergey Ogorodnov, CEO of Voltaware said, "We are very proud to have been awarded the Technology Commercialisation 2021 award from CleanEquity Monaco thanks to our extensive work with leading utilities. Our mission is critical now more than ever, to develop technologies for utilities which will advance the energy transition and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We would like to thank all attendees and organisers - the event was hugely insightful!"

