U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,403.75
    +9.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,740.00
    +50.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,104.50
    +31.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.00
    +4.30 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.54
    +0.39 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.30
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.45
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.69
    -0.35 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3926
    +0.0042 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5070
    +0.0390 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,988.30
    +60.31 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.19
    +13.42 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,112.69
    -11.17 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Voltaware receives Technology Commercialisation Award at CleanEquity® Monaco 2021

·1 min read

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity® Monaco 2021, the forum for sustainable technology innovation, hosted by Innovator Capital and the Monaco Economic Board, closed on Friday, 23rd July with the Awards Ceremony in the presence of His Excellency, Monsieur Bernard Fautrier.

An independent panel of industry expert judges selected Voltaware to receive the award for Excellence in the Field of Environmental Technology Commericlisation.

Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital commented: "We shall be excited to watch Voltaware's progress from here. Their smart meters enable customers to understand energy usage and make informed decisions to help their homes to be more energy efficient and sustainable."

Voltaware is a London based company revolutionising the way people interact with and learn from energy use. Their mission is to use electricity data to make homes more efficient, greener, reliable and secure. Voltaware delivers actionable energy insights to help users save energy and improve their comfort at home.

Sergey Ogorodnov, CEO of Voltaware said, "We are very proud to have been awarded the Technology Commercialisation 2021 award from CleanEquity Monaco thanks to our extensive work with leading utilities. Our mission is critical now more than ever, to develop technologies for utilities which will advance the energy transition and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We would like to thank all attendees and organisers - the event was hugely insightful!"

CleanEquity thanks, in particular: The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, MIT Solve, the Monaco Economic Board, Parkview and Taronis Fuels.

CleanEquity Monaco will be returning to the Principality of Monaco in 2022.

Follow CleanEquity on Twitter and LinkedIn to keep up to date with the news.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voltaware-receives-technology-commercialisation-award-at-cleanequity-monaco-2021-301349169.html

SOURCE Innovator Capital

Recommended Stories

  • What's Weighing Down Plug Power and Bloom Energy's Stocks Today?

    Consistent with the overall bearish mood that's driving the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average lower today, shares of fuel cell leaders Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are also slipping. As of 3:40 p.m. EDT, the stocks of Plug Power and Bloom Energy are down 2.8% and 3.7%, respectively. Plug Power's decline may seem confusing today considering the company's news this morning.

  • Biden administration proposes new mileage standard as automakers agree EV goal

    The Biden administration wants automakers to raise gas mileage and cut tailpipe pollution between now and model year 2026, and it has won a voluntary commitment from the industry that electric vehicles comprise up to half of U.S. sales by the end of the decade.

  • Fire destroys cabin of New Hampshire man forced out of woods

    For almost three decades, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small cabin adorned with solar panels. Lidstone, or “River Dave” as he’s known by boaters and kayakers, was jailed July 15 on a civil contempt sanction. Lidstone is accused of squatting for 27 years in the cabin on private property in Canterbury.

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Plug Power Shows One Way to Survive Cleantech’s Booms and Busts

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- The momentum behind cleantech stocks may be fading—again. For about a year, companies pushing to decarbonize and electrify the world captured the market’s imagination as never before. But now, as investors try to determine which companies can make it over the long run, they may want to consider the story of Plug Power Inc.The hydrogen fuel cell maker, based in a suburb of Albany, N.Y., has already survived boom-bust cycles that devastated many other cleantech companies. It

  • Democrats aim to boost solar roof tiles in U.S. budget bill

    A pair of Democrats hope to expand a U.S. federal renewable energy tax credit to make it easier for consumers to install roofs with solar shingles like those made by Tesla Inc and GAF Energy, betting it will boost a nascent segment of the industry. The bill, introduced by New Jersey Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff, would expand the solar tax credit for residential consumers and small businesses to include entire roofing systems that integrate solar power technology.

  • China Typhoons Pose Latest Supply-Chain Threat as Ports Shut

    (Bloomberg) -- Extreme weather in China is becoming the latest challenge to global supply chains, as a heavy typhoon season threatens to further delay goods stuck at some of the world’s busiest container ports.Yantian port in southern China’s export and industrial hub of Shenzhen temporarily stopped drop-off services of containers on Tuesday night due to a typhoon alert. Just two weeks earlier, Shanghai’s Yangshan mega-terminal facility and nearby ports evacuated ships as Typhoon In-Fa slammed i

  • PG&E says its equipment have have sparked blaze that merged with bigger wildfire

    Pacific Gas & Electric said its equipment may have been involved in starting a small wildfire that merged with a massive blaze now threatening homes in the Northern California mountains, a revelation that came Tuesday as the nation's largest utility briefed state regulators on plans to use intentional power shutoffs to try to prevent more fires.

  • Check out these generous tax credits for energy- saving at home — and there are no income limits

    The federal income tax rules are constantly changing. Here’s updated information on tax-saving credits for installing energy-efficient equipment for your home. You can still claim a federal income-tax credit for expenditures to buy and install qualifying energy-saving solar equipment for your home.

  • Firefighters battle spreading flames throughout Northern California

    From the ground and the air, firefighters continued to battle growing wildfires across Northern California on Aug. 4.

  • Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses

    California’s largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain community. The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow. “If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!!” the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook earlier Wednesday.

  • The EV Revolution Is Just Getting Started

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is still undoubtedly the EV king. But new entrants are coming and traditional automakers going all in to be able to participate in the EV race. General Motors (NYSE: GM) is reporting earnings this week and it has a tough task if it wants to follow up, let alone beat Tesla and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) who delivered better-than-expected results last week. EV Adoption Is Accelerating Sales of EVs are speeding up. Over the second quarter, total new vehicle sales increase

  • Removal of old Tamiami Trail roadbed opens new doors for Everglades revival

    The Tamiami Trail was hailed as an engineering milestone when it opened nearly a century ago, a thin ribbon of rocky fill and asphalt connecting Florida’s two coasts.

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • Now there are two. Hurricane center watching disturbances in the far eastern Atlantic

    A disturbance in the far east Atlantic has dissipated, leaving two more for the National Hurricane Center to track.

  • Wildlife Researchers Urge Bird-Lovers to Remove Feeders

    You may want to clean your bird baths, too.

  • Fire that reached Turkey power plant contained, others burn

    A wildfire that reached the compound of a coal-fueled power plant in southwest Turkey and forced nearby residents to flee in boats and cars was contained on Thursday after raging for some 11 hours, officials and media reports said. Strong winds drove the fire toward the Kemerkoy power plant in Mugla province late Wednesday, prompting evacuations from the nearby seaside resort of Oren. Turkey's worst wildfires in decades have raged for nine days amid scorching heat, low humidity and constantly shifting strong winds.

  • Fish with human-looking teeth is creeping people out after capture off Outer Banks

    “I’m not that hungry, thanks.”

  • Otter attacks 12-year-old boy floating in Montana river, wildlife officials say

    Otter attacks are rare but can happen when they are protecting their young.

  • Spanish engineers extract drinking water from thin air

    A Spanish company has devised a system to extract drinking water from thin air to supply arid regions where people are in desperate need. "The goal is to help people," said Enrique Veiga, the 82-year-old engineer who invented the machine during a harsh drought in southern Spain in the 1990s. "The goal is to get to places like refugee camps that don't have drinking water."