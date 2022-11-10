U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,765.50
    +10.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,609.00
    +82.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,862.25
    +31.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.90
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.41
    -0.42 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.40
    -4.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    -0.18 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9964
    -0.0050 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.43
    +0.89 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1383
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4780
    +0.0680 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,549.57
    -919.55 (-5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.11
    -36.60 (-8.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.43
    -14.82 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

VoLTE Roaming Readiness Ranked As High Priority For Mobile Operators: Kaleido Q3 2022 Mno Survey

KALEIDO INTELLIGENCE LIMITED
·3 min read
KALEIDO INTELLIGENCE LIMITED
KALEIDO INTELLIGENCE LIMITED

Identification and Monetisation of IoT Roaming Traffic Ranked Amongst Top 2 Most Immediate Roaming Challenges Faced by Mobile Operators

VOLTE ROAMING READINESS RANKED AS HIGH PRIORITY FOR MOBILE OPERATORS: KALEIDO Q3 2022 MNO SURVEY

Survey analysis from over 60 operators worldwide shows the top roaming priorities as business units continue to recover from the COVID pandemic, in conjunction with rapidly changing new technologies and business models.
Survey analysis from over 60 operators worldwide shows the top roaming priorities as business units continue to recover from the COVID pandemic, in conjunction with rapidly changing new technologies and business models.

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoLTE roaming testing and assurance, 5G NSA (non-standalone) roaming deployment, and 5G SA (standalone) roaming testing and migration were found to be the top 3 most important technical requirements for MNOs, according to Kaleido’s latest Wholesale Roaming MNO Survey conducted in Q3 2022.

According to Kaleido’s research, VoLTE roaming deployment cannot be delayed any further, and the primary support that operators expect from their partner vendors in implementing VoLTE includes the testing and monitoring of IMS core and VoLTE service. This will ensure the same or better experience as on legacy voice networks.

In comparison, VoLTE roaming readiness, followed by the identification and monetisation of IoT roaming traffic, were the top 2 most immediate roaming challenges faced by mobile operators. With more operators focusing on 5G rollout and refarming their 2G/3G spectrum, enabling VoLTE roaming has become a critical strategy for operators to maintain geographical voice reach for their customers.

Kaleido Wholesale Roaming MNO Survey Q3 2022: Key Findings

Key findings from Kaleido Intelligence’s operator survey* conducted in Q3 2022 included:

  • 5G NSA roaming was the number 1 driver for increasing roaming revenues, with around 53% of respondents finding this very or extremely important.

  • Innovation is required the most in roaming analytics and intelligence products offering insights into roaming behaviour, traffic forecasts, device identification and fraud management, according to 31% of the survey respondents; a slight drop from 33% in 2021.

  • 47% of operator respondents are looking to develop IoT roaming-specific wholesale agreements, with 33% currently in the process of doing so.

  • Around 50% of the operator respondents confirmed a full recovery to pre-COVID data roaming traffic levels by the end of 2022. In comparison, around 20% expect this to occur only in 2024 and beyond.

Nitin Bhas, Chief of Strategy & Insights at Kaleido Intelligence, said: “While VoLTE roaming struggled to be a top priority amongst mobile operators prior to 2022, this is rapidly changing with operators accelerating their testing and deployment of VoLTE roaming over the next 12 months. Kaleido expects 2022-2024 to be the years when VoLTE roaming finally takes off on a global scale.”

Access Kaleido’s Wholesale Roaming Strategies & MNO Outlook 2022 report to understand the critical areas of wholesale roaming, including business challenges, technical requirements, future roaming revenue drivers, innovation, and investment plans in 2022.

Members of Kaleido’s Global Survey audience can download the survey findings here.

Consumer & IoT Roaming Wholesale Revenues to Exceed $35 Billion in 2023

The report found that wholesale revenues from consumer and IoT inbound roaming connections will reach $38 billion in 2023, and is forecast to exceed $60 billion annually by 2027. Meanwhile, consumer and IoT data roaming traffic will reach 6,300 PB by 2027, representing an annual average growth of 27% over the next 5 years.

The survey found that around 87% of the respondents expect wholesale rates for SMS, voice, and data to fall over the next 3-5 years. In comparison, pricing decline for IoT roaming traffic will likely be a challenge, with 46% expecting this to rise over the next 3-5 years.

About Kaleido Intelligence

Kaleido Intelligence is a specialist consulting and market research firm with a proven track record delivering telecom research at the highest level. Kaleido Intelligence is the only research company addressing mobile roaming in its entirety, covering:

  • Data Forecasts by Market

  • Historical & Forecast Viewpoints

  • Competitive Intelligence

  • Strategic Insight

  • Trend Analysis

Research is led by expert analysts, each with significant experience delivering roaming insights that matter.

Contact details for further information:

Jon King

Chief Commercial Officer, Kaleido Intelligence

Jon.king@kaleidointelligence.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/509ebc82-eb42-4a88-bb6a-eeeaeba03298


Recommended Stories

  • Spirit AeroSystems supplier hiccup hits Boeing’s October deliveries

    A problem with a vendor in the supply chain of Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems Inc. slowed delivery activity for the Boeing Co. last month. Boeing this week reported 35 aircraft deliveries for October, down from 51 deliveries in September as handovers of its 737 MAX jet fell from 36 to 22 sequentially. The slip comes as Boeing works to stabilize production of its best-selling MAX at 31 aircraft per month, with commercial airplanes unit CEO Stan Deal attributing the decline at the company’s investor day last week to a problem with its fuselage supplier.

  • Neo Performance Materials to Receive First-Ever Grant Under Europe's Just Transition Fund for Neo's Planned Sintered Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Plant in Estonia

    Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo", the "Company") (TSX: NEO) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a grant of up to 18.7 million Euros from the Government of Estonia under Europe's Just Transition Fund ("JTF") program to help pay for the cost of constructing a state-of-the-art sintered rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Estonia.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Shell handed £90m by taxpayers to cut energy bills under price guarantee

    Shell has been handed £90m of taxpayer cash under the Government’s scheme to help families with surging energy bills.

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Fell Today

    Republicans doing worse than expected in the midterms could be causing a sell-off in oil and gas stocks today, but oil prices were down as well.

  • Southern Copper Gets a Fundamental Supporter

    On Tuesday a sell-side firm raised their fundamental opinion of Southern Copper Corp to overweight (buy) with a $54 price target. In this daily bar chart of copper futures (continuous contract) we can see that prices have rallied above the 50-day moving average line. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is still in a decline but the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is crossing the zero line now for an outright buy signal.

  • Oil drops for fourth day on China demand concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil extended losses on Thursday for a fourth consecutive session as renewed COVID curbs in China raised concern about fuel demand in the world's biggest crude importer. China is battling a rebound in infections in several economically vital cities, including the capital Beijing. "Chinese COVID-related demand woes, the reinvigorated dollar and a loose fourth-quarter oil balance could push prices further south," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

  • Cotton slides on USDA's one-two punch from low demand, high U.S. crop view

    Cotton contracts for December fell 1.5 cent, or 1.7%, to 86.18 cents per lb at 1310 ET (1810 GMT) having shed as much as 4% at 84.19 cents a lb after USDA's monthly World Agricultural and Supply Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. "All in all, this report is trying to show the current reality of the market, both on the supply and the demand side, with the latter being the one that could come back at any point, unlike production," said Valentin Olah, cotton risk management consultant at StoneX Group. The USDA report saw U.S. ending stocks 200,000 bales higher at 3 million bales, which Olah said was surprising and "softens a bit the tightness of ending stocks, for now."

  • 3 Foreign Auto Stocks to Ride the Industry's Upbeat Mood

    The Zacks Foreign Auto industry is currently placed in the top 38% of more than 250 Zacks industries. Riding on rising sales of EVs and high retail prices, investing in BYDDY, BAMXF and XPEV could fetch you solid returns.

  • Oil prices tally a third straight loss as U.S. crude supplies post biggest weekly rise in a month

    Oil futures decline on Wednesday, posting a third straight session loss, after U.S. government data reveal an unexpected weekly climb in domestic crude supplies.

  • Peabody Energy Is Making Hay While the Sun Shines

    Peabody's 3rd-quarter earnings report shows incredible strength

  • Primark mulls retreat from Germany after suffering £200m hit

    Primark is considering shutting stores in Germany as it struggles to attract shoppers in the same numbers as prior to the pandemic.

  • Losing My Appetite for Beyond Meat Ahead of Earnings

    Beyond Meat Inc. is scheduled to release its third-quarter results after the close of trading here on Wednesday. BYND trades below the negatively sloped 50-day moving average line and below the negatively sloped 200-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in its own downward trend as sellers of BYND have been more aggressive than buyers.

  • EMP METALS SPUDS FIRST LITHIUM WELL IN VIEWFIELD, SASKATCHEWAN

    EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL"), a subsidiary company to EMP, has spud its first targeted lithium well in Viewfield, Saskatchewan. Drilling operations are expected to be completed by November 14th, 2022. Following drilling, testing of the Duperow formation to evaluate brine concentration and flow rates will commence.

  • Biden overlooked diesel fuel inflation. Why that's extra bad for the economy.

    Most people don't pay attention to diesel fuel prices, but they're up way more than the cost of gasoline and driving the cost of many other things higher.

  • ConocoPhillips: A Great Income Play During Times of Volatility

    The energy giant is rewarding investors through a mix of buybacks and dividends

  • Laser Photonics to Participate in North America’s Largest Metal Forming, Fabricating, Welding and Finishing Event

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • Oil Drops as US Inventories Swell Amid China’s Covid Challenges

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as US crude inventories rose while China struggles to contain rising Covid cases. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeFTX Had a Death SpiralWest Texas Intermediate lost 3.5% to settle near $86 a barrel. US crude stockpiles rose 3.93 mill

  • The most influential CEOs in markets today

    They are the corporate chiefs whose actions, work and opinions are reverberating through these financial markets. There are 14 CEOs on the MarketWatch 50.

  • ArcelorMittal's Q3 profit beats expectations on energy savings

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steelmaker, reported higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday as cost cutting and energy savings offset declining demand. ArcelorMittal said it had cut its gas consumption in Europe by 30% in a bid to counter surging energy prices, as a slowdown in economic growth across the globe weakened demand for steel.