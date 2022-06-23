U.S. markets close in 2 hours 26 minutes

Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Lucius Partners Company, Announces Initiation of Key Preclinical Study of VTX-067 in Immuno-Oncology

·5 min read

Study is designed to assess immunologic responses, efficacy and safety of a novel self-assembling vaccine candidate

Data may support filing of an Investigational New Drug Application (IND)

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucius Partners, LLC today reported that its portfolio company, Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., had announced the initiation of a preclinical study of its novel vaccine candidate VTX-067 in an immune-oncology model. This study, if successful, may support filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Lucius Partners Logo
Lucius Partners Logo

Initiation of this study was the culmination of a tremendous effort by our highly skilled team of scientists, physicians and manufacturing experts to design and manufacture VTX-067 to bolster the immune system against a validated oncology target. Results are expected in the coming months.

Previous preclinical studies have evaluated the self-assembling vaccine technology, which consists of an immune activating MTBhsp70-avidin component and an antigen targeting biotinylated immunogenic peptides, for its impact on immune response relative to controls or peptides alone. Results have demonstrated that the SAV construct significantly increased both helper and cytotoxic T cell responses to the vaccine targeted antigens, when compared to controls. These proof-of-concept efforts utilizing the SAV platform will drive continued development of both oncology and infectious disease targeted vaccines

VTX-067 was developed using Voltron's vaccine platform, which was designed by scientists at the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC) at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Harvard Medical School, to meet an important unmet medical need in the treatment of certain cancers.

"Voltron is excited to advance our vaccine candidate to this important step in product development," said Pat Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. "We have taken exceptional science and pressure tested it with a very rigorous clinical and regulatory assessment process. I am delighted with how Voltron's multifunctional team integrated the outstanding research from the VIC, our internal development and operating group and TD2, our CRO partner, to identify ideal patient populations and optimize the ultimate targeting peptide selection and protocols. We aim to file an IND for at least one cancer indication in the coming months."

James Ahern, Founding Partner, Lucius Partners, LLC added, "Advancing development of VTX-067 has the potential to create value for our shareholders and stakeholders and significant potential treatment solutions/options for patients. This is another testament to the quality of the companies we continue to incubate, the operating teams we establish and the unique investment opportunities they present our investors. We will continue to fully vet new opportunities moving forward, focusing on our ability to add value for our companies and investors."

About Voltron Therapeutics, Inc.

Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, was founded in 2017 to lead and accelerate the development of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC), and the Massachusetts General Hospital's novel Self Assembling Vaccine technology in a variety of indications, including in Oncology and emerging Infectious Diseases. Voltron holds an exclusive worldwide license to this technology. With the work of our world class team of researchers and physicians, this technology has shown in certain pre-clinical studies initial proof of concept in two infectious diseases (Lassa Fever and Q Fever) as well as two oncology indications (Ovarian and HPV Related Cancers). For more information please visit www.voltrontx.com.

About Lucius Partners, LLC

Lucius Partners is a consultancy that provides a broad suite of services to help healthcare companies grow, achieve milestones and generate value for their shareholders.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the advancement and development of the VaxCelerate Platform, the commencement of clinical trials, the availability of data from clinical trials and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Voltron's current expectations and various assumptions. Voltron believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Voltron may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and any Voltron filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Voltron's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Voltron cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Voltron does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1846494/Lucius_Partners_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Patrick Gallagher, CEO 
Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. 
Managing Partner 
Lucius Partners, LLC 
pgallagher@luciuspartnersllc.com

Matthew Duffy, President  
Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. 
Managing Partner 
Lucius Partners, LLC 
mduffy@luciuspartnersllc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voltron-therapeutics-inc-a-lucius-partners-company-announces-initiation-of-key-preclinical-study-of-vtx-067-in-immuno-oncology-301574293.html

SOURCE Lucius Partners

