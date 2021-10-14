U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

Voltus and ENTOUCH Partner to Create New Cash-Generating Opportunities for Multi-Site Operators

Voltus, Inc.
·2 min read

Voltus, Inc.

Voltus, Inc.
Voltus, Inc.
Voltus, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc., the leading distributed energy resource (DER) technology company, today announces a partnership with ENTOUCH, the leader in energy management solutions for multi-site operators. This partnership will unlock new cash-generating market opportunities for the thousands of retail facilities under ENTOUCH's management in the nine U.S. and Canadian markets Voltus serves.

"ENTOUCH and Voltus are innovating the way multi-site operators can participate in DER programs," explains Françoise Parker, Voltus' Vice President of Strategic Sales. "Historically, opportunities for these customers have been limited due to perceived lack of operational flexibility and load on a per-site basis. Voltus' platform, alongside ENTOUCH's energy management solutions, solves these problems by instantaneously curtailing energy consumption across thousands of locations in response to electricity market signals. This aggregate demand reduction not only delivers cash to retailers but also brings much-needed relief to the electric grid."

"Voltus provides our customers with more programs and significant unplanned revenue opportunities," says ENTOUCH's Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Todd Brinegar. "Through Voltus, many of our customers will have the opportunity to access the value of quick-response operating reserves products for the first time. By marrying Voltus' and ENTOUCH's capabilities together, we have a unique opportunity to provide a critical resource to an overstressed grid while improving the profits of our customers."

About Voltus, Inc.

Voltus is the leading platform connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and grid services partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co.

About ENTOUCH

Founded in Dallas, Texas, in 2008, ENTOUCH is the pioneer in energy management as a service and smart building technology. Our turnkey solution digitally transforms and optimizes operations while reducing energy usage to drive profitability for multisite businesses. We are the only provider that owns our entire technology stack and has the capability to take over heterogeneous systems and manage them from a single cloud solution. We lead the industry in speed and quality of deployment, and the ENTOUCH.360 service has earned a 100% renewal rate.

Voltus Media Relations
Kelly Yazdani
VP of Marketing
703-340-9353
kyazdani@voltus.co

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


