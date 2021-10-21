U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

Voltus and PowerSecure Collaborate to Optimize Economic Value to Microgrids

Voltus, Inc.
·2 min read

Voltus, Inc.

Voltus, Inc.
Voltus, Inc.
Voltus, Inc.

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc., the leading distributed energy resource (DER) technology company, today announced a collaborative relationship with PowerSecure, Inc., the leading developer of microgrid solutions for commercial and industrial customers. This partnership advances Voltus' mission of unlocking the full economic, reliability, and sustainability benefits of all DER types, and will enhance PowerSecure's presence in emerging markets.

"We're eager to create more value for PowerSecure's thousands of customer sites across the nine deregulated electricity markets in the U.S. and Canada that Voltus serves," says Françoise Parker, Voltus' Vice President of Strategic Sales. "Our platform was designed for partners like PowerSecure, simplifying DER integration across the unique complexities of each market and helping to bring thousands of megawatts of DERs under PowerSecure's management into the wholesale and emerging electricity markets that need these resources more than ever." Parker continues, "Voltus is also excited to introduce to its own customers the benefits of PowerSecure's unique distributed energy solutions offering."

PowerSecure and Voltus share a passion for maximizing the value delivered to end-use customers. "PowerSecure provides immediate and impactful economic and resilience benefits to our customers' facilities through our microgrid and energy efficiency projects," explains Eric Dupont, PowerSecure's Chief Development Officer. "A strategic partner like Voltus offers us an innovative platform-based solution that enhances the revenue potential of our deployed microgrids across deregulated markets, which makes this collaboration a clear win for our microgrid customers."

About Voltus, Inc.

Voltus is the leading platform connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and grid services partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co.

About PowerSecure, Inc.

PowerSecure, a Southern Company subsidiary, is the nation's leading distributed energy innovation company. Our team of experts has developed, installed, managed and serviced 2+ GW of microgrid capacity over the past 20 years, as well as implemented over $800 million of energy efficiency upgrades. We take a full-facility, lifecycle approach through production and management, delivering clean and resilient energy to our customers at the best possible value. By combining our product innovation capabilities with our 360 integrated processes, we offer the best custom solution for your needs, backed by an unmatched level of expertise, quality and service. To learn more, visit www.powersecure.com.

Voltus Media Relations
Kelly Yazdani
VP of Marketing
703-340-9353
kyazdani@voltus.co

