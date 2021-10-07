Voltus Welcomes Tech Leader Ashley Fieglein Johnson to Board of Directors

Ashley Fieglein Johnson

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc., the leading distributed energy resource (DER) technology company, announces the addition of Ashley Fieglein Johnson to its Board of Directors. Johnson brings nearly 30 years of leading technology company strategy, finance, and organizational development experience to complement Voltus's exceptional Board of Directors.

Johnson's career began as a Technology Investment Banker at Morgan Stanley after completing her undergraduate and graduate studies at Stanford University. After several years of private equity-based investment work, Johnson founded GreenAtom, a professional services firm focused on bolstering companies in the cleantech arena, including solar and wind energy, smart grid, energy efficiency, energy storage, and recycling technologies. Johnson then served as an executive with ServiceSource before spending nearly five years as the Chief Financial and Operating Officer at Wealthfront. In early February 2020, Johnson joined Planet on its mission to make global change visible through comprehensive earth imaging, as its Chief Financial and Operating Officer.

"Ashley has a unique ability to see how technology and finance combine to drive market and revenue growth to make the world a better place," explains Gregg Dixon, Voltus's CEO. "Yet, her expertise spans all functions - from finance and strategy to people and operations. We couldn't be more excited to bring this wealth of knowledge and experience to our Board."

"Voltus has the foundation needed to achieve results - an experienced and cohesive executive team, a scalable technology platform, product market fit, and the sense of urgency that comes from solving a real global challenge, in this case climate change," reflects Johnson. "Joining Voltus's Board of Directors and contributing my skills and experience to this mission is consistent with my professional track record of using technology to bring predictable and measurable change to the world."

About Voltus, Inc.

Voltus is the leading technology company connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and grid services partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co.

