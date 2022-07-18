Volumetric Video Market to Record 33.03% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Hardware Segment will be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The volumetric video market is set to grow by USD 3.05 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 26.48% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The volumetric video market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. 4D VIEW SOLUTIONS SAS, 8i, Arcturus Studios Holdings Inc., Canon Inc., EF London Ltd., Evercoast, Hammerhead Interactive Ltd., HoloCap AS, Imverse SA, Magic Leap Inc., Mantis Vision Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Sony Group Corp., StoryFile Inc., Tetavi Ltd., Volograms Ltd., Volucap GmbH, and VOLUMETRIC CAMERA SYSTEMS are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Volumetric Video Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

4D VIEW SOLUTIONS SAS - The company offers volumetric video capture systems named HOLOSYS.

For in-depth insights into all vendor profiles with complete offerings - Request a sample!

Volumetric Video Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our volumetric video market report covers the following areas:

Volumetric Video Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Revenue Generating Segment: The volumetric video market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant for revenue generation. The hardware segment in the global volumetric video market is expected to witness significant growth in terms of market revenue when compared with other segments, such as software and services, during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for hardware, such as cameras, processors, and specialized digital imaging devices, globally.

Geography

Regional Analysis: 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for volumetric video in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing demand for 3D, 360 degrees, and augmented reality (AR)/VR video content from the entertainment, gaming, sports, and advertisement industry will facilitate the volumetric video market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Story continues

To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments - Grab a sample!

Volumetric Video Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The rising demand for enhanced match-viewing experience, rising demand for AR in retail and e-commerce sectors & rising investments in the AR/VR ecosystem will offer immense growth opportunities.

Challenges: The high cost of production of volumetric videos, lack of standardization for 3D content creation & less effective projection under sunlight will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Enclose successful business strategies with detailed information on drivers & the market challenges - Click Now!

Volumetric Video Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist volumetric video market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the volumetric video market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the volumetric video market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of volumetric video market vendors

Related Reports:

The gaming computer market share is expected to increase to USD 50.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.66%.

The 3D technology market share is expected to increase to USD 218.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.89%.

Volumetric Video Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 26.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 33.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 4D VIEW SOLUTIONS SAS, 8i, Arcturus Studios Holdings Inc., Canon Inc., EF London Ltd., Evercoast, Hammerhead Interactive Ltd., HoloCap AS, Imverse SA, Magic Leap Inc., Mantis Vision Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Sony Group Corp., StoryFile Inc., Tetavi Ltd., Volograms Ltd., Volucap GmbH, and VOLUMETRIC CAMERA SYSTEMS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 4D VIEW SOLUTIONS SAS

10.4 8i

10.5 Arcturus Studios Holdings Inc.

10.6 Canon Inc.

10.7 Evercoast

10.8 Hammerhead Interactive Ltd.

10.9 Mantis Vision Ltd.

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

10.11 Sony Group Corp.

10.12 Tetavi Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

demand for infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS): The ongoing migration from on-premise infrastructure to cloud-based services is having an impact on the revenues of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of servers, albeit the adverse impact on them is slightly milder than the effect on storage equipment. The emergence of IaaS has had a strong impact on the IT hardware market. The biggest advantage of IaaS is that it allows enterprises to scale operations or introduce innovations in the workflow without the need to make substantial investments in storage and servers for the traditional on-premise hardware environment. At the same time, cloud-focused infrastructure spending is expected to increase in terms of server, disk storage, and networking hardware.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volumetric-video-market-to-record-33-03-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--hardware-segment-will-be-significant-for-revenue-generation---technavio-301586967.html

SOURCE Technavio