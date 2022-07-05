U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,784.88
    -40.45 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,621.31
    -475.95 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,170.60
    +42.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,706.18
    -21.57 (-1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.97
    -10.46 (-9.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.80
    -36.70 (-2.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    -0.55 (-2.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0259
    -0.0166 (-1.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7930
    -0.0960 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1929
    -0.0176 (-1.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7780
    +0.1180 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,623.96
    -175.31 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.50
    -15.52 (-3.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Volumetric Video Market Research Report by Volumetric Capture, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Volumetric Video Market Research Report by Volumetric Capture (Hardware, Services, and Software), Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Volumetric Video Market Research Report by Volumetric Capture, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287221/?utm_source=GNW

The Global Volumetric Video Market size was estimated at USD 1,695.33 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,919.12 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 13.45% to reach USD 3,615.74 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Volumetric Video to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Volumetric Capture, the market was studied across Hardware, Services, and Software.

Based on Application, the market was studied across E-commerce, Education, Medical, Others, Signage & Advertisement, Sports Events & Entertainment, Training, Video Games & eSports, and Video Streaming & Alternate Realities.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:
We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Volumetric Video market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Volumetric Video Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Volumetric Video Market, including 4D View Solutions SAS, 8i Ltd., Canon Inc., Facebook, Inc., Fraunhofer HHI, Google LLC, Holoxica Ltd (Holoxica), Intel Corporation, IO Industries Inc., LightSpace Technologies, SIA, Magic Leap, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, OTOY Inc., Raytrix GmbH, RealView Imaging Ltd., Samsung Electronics America Inc., Sony Pictures Digital Productions Inc., Stereolabs, The Coretec Group Inc., Unity Technologies, VividQ, Volograms Limited., and Voxon Photonics.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Volumetric Video Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Volumetric Video Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Volumetric Video Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Volumetric Video Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Volumetric Video Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Volumetric Video Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Volumetric Video Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287221/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Stock Market

    Berkshire Hathaway has returned to trouncing the market in 2022. Roughly halfway through the year, CEO Warren Buffett's company is down roughly 9%, while the S&P 500 index has slid roughly 21% across the stretch. Read on for a look at two companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that are posting eye-catching performance despite the tough market conditions in 2022.

  • Should You Buy 2 of the Worst-Performing Nasdaq Stocks in 2022?

    These two technology stocks are each trading down over 90%. Is it time to buy shares at a steep discount?

  • 15 Best Utility Stocks To Invest In

    In this piece we will take a look at the fifteen best utility stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Utility Stocks To Invest In. The ongoing worrisome state of the […]

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • Micron, Intel warnings signal slowdown for chip makers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the chipmaker slowdown as consumer demand for PCs continues to decline.

  • Exxon Mobil Could See Its Shares Decline Even Further

    Exxon Mobil is pulling back from its recent zenith. In this daily bar chart of XOM, below, we can see prices have pulled back around $20 from its early June peak. Prices are so far holding the $85 area but prices are trading below the 50-day moving average line.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones

    In this article, we talk about the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Paul Tudor Jones. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Jones’ investment philosophy and views on the current market situation, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones. Paul Tudor […]

  • 10 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip consumer stocks to consider. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider. Consumer stocks have lost about $1.8 trillion in market value so far in 2022, according to a recent Bloomberg report. This comes in light […]

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best monthly dividend stocks to buy in July. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their past performance and go directly to the 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in July. The emergence of dividend investing opened new avenues for income and corporate investors […]

  • U.S. dollar hits multi-decade high as stocks fall

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré and Jared Blikre break down the moves in the U.S. dollar index and what it means for long stock positions.

  • Oil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to Forefront

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil futures dropped below $100 a barrel for the first time since May as concerns grow that a global economic slowdown will ultimately hobble demand. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the

  • Tesla stock: It's important 'to look forward,’ analyst says

    Deutsche Bank U.S. Auto Technology Analyst Emmanuel Rosner joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss second-quarter deliveries for Tesla as EV production reaches a new high, production, raising prices, recessionary risks, and the outlook for growth.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be even worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July

    For well over a century, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been the most-watched stock index in the world. Originally comprised of 12 mostly industrial companies when it debuted in 1896, the Dow Jones has, today, grown to a 30-stock index packed with profitable, time-tested, and diverse multinational businesses. The maturity of the 30 components that comprise the Dow makes these stocks especially popular with the broader market undergoing its steepest downturn since March 2020, and closing out its worst start to a year since 1970.

  • Shareholders in ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) have lost 60%, as stock drops 18% this past week

    Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Anyone who held ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:CHPT...

  • Exxon Stock Slumps As Oil Slide Offsets Bets For Record Q2 Profits

    "High energy prices are largely a result of underinvestment by many in the energy industry over the last several years and especially during the pandemic," Exxon said.

  • Is Mosaic (MOS) a Great Investment Choice?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio continues to be invested in a balance of companies that should do well in a cyclical recovery as well as in companies it believes to […]

  • It's Not Too Late to Buy These 3 Top Dividend Stocks

    It's hard to buy good companies when their stock prices keep going up -- especially in a bear market when most stocks are going down. Investing in equal parts of each stock gives an investor a dividend yield of 2.9%. Daniel Foelber (Chevron): Share prices of Chevron stock are now down over 20% in less than a month as the energy sector pulls back from recent highs due to concerns that demand will weaken in an economic downturn.

  • Morgan Stanley Says US Growth Slowdown Worse Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy is firmly in the middle of a slowdown that’s turning out to be worse than expected amid the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid Zero policy, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold

  • Have $1,000 to Invest? 2 Stocks to Buy Right Now That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Protracted drawdowns in the stock market are unnerving, to say the least. Two of my personal favorites in this buyer's market are AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM). AMC Entertainment Holdings' underlying fundamentals and near-term growth prospects aren't going to win over many classic value investors.