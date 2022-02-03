U.S. markets open in 5 hours 24 minutes

Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size [2022-2027] | is Projected to Reach USD 700.5 Million, with 11.7% CAGR | Growth Rate, Share, Emerging Technologies, Key Players, Regional and Global Industry Forecast to 2027 Say’s Market Reports World

Market Reports World
·10 min read

“Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market size is projected to reach US$ 700.5 million by 2027, from US$ 305.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2021-2027.”

Pune, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market 2022 research report study entails a thorough examination of the industry's future and current conditions. The study also breaks down market size, both in terms of volume and value, and market share, by geography. Market classifications, applications, primary supply chain structure, and principles are all discussed in the Voluntary Carbon Offsets market. The most recent market analysis survey, which is aimed at a global audience, looks at development patterns, the growth status of main regions, and a business outlook overview. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Voluntary Carbon Offsets market share, global consumer prices, and annual growth rate was also examined in the study.

Get a Sample PDF of the report - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/19861749

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Voluntary Carbon Offsets market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

About Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market:

The total data of this report covers the global voluntary carbon market. In the report, revenue is based on the location of the project supplier rather than the actual location of the project.

Carbon offsets are measured in metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) and may represent six primary categories of greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6). One carbon offset represents the reduction of one metric ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases. There are two markets for carbon offsets. In the larger, compliance market, companies, governments, or other entities buy carbon offsets in order to comply with caps on the total amount of carbon dioxide they are allowed to emit. This market exists in order to achieve compliance with obligations of the Kyoto Protocol, and of liable entities under the EU Emission Trading Scheme. In the much smaller, voluntary market, individuals, companies, or governments purchase carbon offsets to mitigate their own greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, electricity use, and other sources. For example, an individual might purchase carbon offsets to compensate for the greenhouse gas emissions caused by personal air travel. Many companies offer carbon offsets as an up-sell during the sales process so that customers can mitigate the emissions related with their product or service purchase (such as offsetting emissions related to a vacation flight, car rental, hotel stay, consumer good, etc.).

As shown in the figure below, carbon dioxide emissions are constantly increasing, which makes more and more people realize the importance of reducing carbon dioxide emissions. This voluntary market has prompted project developers to create technological innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Since trading of voluntary carbon offsets first took off in the late 2000’s, voluntary carbon projects have helped to reduce, sequester, or avoid over 435.7 MtCO2e–equivalent to not consuming over one billion barrels of oil. These projects are supported by companies, individuals and governments purchasing carbon offsets.

There are two markets for carbon offsets. In the larger, compliance market, companies, governments, or other entities buy carbon offsets in order to comply with caps on the total amount of carbon dioxide they are allowed to emit. This market exists in order to achieve compliance with obligations of the Kyoto Protocol, and of liable entities under the EU Emission Trading Scheme.

In the much smaller, voluntary market, individuals, companies, or governments purchase carbon offsets to mitigate their own greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, electricity use, and other sources. For example, an individual might purchase carbon offsets to compensate for the greenhouse gas emissions caused by personal air travel. Many companies offer carbon offsets as an up-sell during the sales process so that customers can mitigate the emissions related with their product or service purchase (such as offsetting emissions related to a vacation flight, car rental, hotel stay, consumer good, etc.).

Get a Sample Copy of the Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Research Report 2022

This report gives a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as profiles of their companies, their product portfolios, marketing strategies, technology integrations, and more information about these market players. Some of the major players are as follow:

The Major Key Players Listed in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Report are:

  • South Pole Group

  • Aera Group

  • Terrapass

  • Green Mountain Energy

  • Schneider

  • EcoAct

  • 3Degrees

  • NativeEnergy

  • Carbon Credit Capital

  • GreenTrees

  • Allcot Group

  • Forest Carbon

  • Bioassets

  • CBEEX

  • Biofílica

  • WayCarbon

  • Guangzhou Greenstone

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market in terms of revenue.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19861749

Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Type:

  • Forestry

  • Renewable Energy

  • Landfill Methane Projects

  • Others

By Application:

  • Personal

  • Enterprise

Get a Sample Copy of the Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Research Report 2022

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Voluntary Carbon Offsets report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Study Objectives of this report are:

  • To study and analyze the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2016 to 2021, and forecast to 2027.

  • To understand the structure of Voluntary Carbon Offsets market by identifying its various subsegments.

  • To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

  • Focuses on the key global Voluntary Carbon Offsets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

  • To analyze the Voluntary Carbon Offsets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

  • To project the value and volume of Voluntary Carbon Offsets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

  • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders:

  • Raw material suppliers

  • Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

  • Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

  • Commercial research and development (RandD) institutions

  • Importers and exporters

  • Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

  • Trade associations and industry bodies

  • End-use industries

This Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

  • Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Voluntary Carbon Offsets? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

  • Who Are the Global Key Players in This Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

  • What Was Global Market Status of Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market?

  • What Is Current Market Status of Voluntary Carbon Offsets Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

  • What Are Projections of Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

  • What Is Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

  • What Is Economic Impact On Voluntary Carbon Offsets Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

  • What Are Market Dynamics of Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

  • What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Voluntary Carbon Offsets Industry?

Purchase this report (Price 3900 USD for a single-user licence) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/19861749

Detailed TOC of Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Report 2022

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Forestry
1.2.3 Renewable Energy
1.2.4 Landfill Methane Projects
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Personal
1.3.3 Enterprise
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Trends
2.3.2 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Drivers
2.3.3 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Challenges
2.3.4 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Breakdown Data by Type

5 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

Continued….

Browse the complete table of contents at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/19861749#TOC

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT: Name: Mr. Ajay More Email: sales@marketreportsworld.com Phone: US +(1) 424 253 0807 / UK +(44) 203 239 8187


