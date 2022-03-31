U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,610.75
    +14.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,191.00
    +74.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,148.50
    +77.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,093.60
    +5.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.30
    -4.52 (-4.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.20
    -4.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1183
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    -0.0420 (-1.75%)
     

  • Vix

    19.33
    +0.43 (+2.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3141
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.2260
    +0.3660 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,284.86
    +157.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.04
    +2.94 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,019.47
    -7.78 (-0.03%)
     

VOLUNTARY CLASS II RECALL ANNOUNCED FOR A LIMITED NUMBER OF JARS OF SKIPPY® REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER SPREAD, SKIPPY® REDUCED FAT CHUNKY PEANUT BUTTER SPREAD AND SKIPPY® CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER BLENDED WITH PLANT PROTEIN.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HRL

A limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment

No Reports of Consumer Concerns and no other Skippy Foods Products are Involved with the Voluntary Recall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skippy Foods, LLC is voluntarily recalling 9,353 cases, or 161,692 total pounds, of a limited number of code dates of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein due to the possibility that a limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment. The code date is located on top of the lid. A photo of the products and "Best If Used By" dates appear below. There have been no consumer complaints associated with this recall to date, and all retailers that received the affected product have been properly notified.

VOLUNTARY CLASS II RECALL ANNOUNCED FOR A LIMITED NUMBER OF JARS OF SKIPPY&#xae; REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER SPREAD, SKIPPY&#xae; REDUCED FAT CHUNKY PEANUT BUTTER SPREAD AND SKIPPY&#xae; CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER BLENDED WITH PLANT PROTEIN.
VOLUNTARY CLASS II RECALL ANNOUNCED FOR A LIMITED NUMBER OF JARS OF SKIPPY® REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER SPREAD, SKIPPY® REDUCED FAT CHUNKY PEANUT BUTTER SPREAD AND SKIPPY® CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER BLENDED WITH PLANT PROTEIN.

Skippy Foods, LLC, out of an abundance of caution and with an emphasis on the quality of its products, is issuing the recall to ensure that consumers are made aware of the issue. The manufacturing facility's internal detection systems identified the concern.

Products subject to this recall action:

Product

Recalled Code Date

SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz

Best if Used By MAY0423
Best if Used By MAY0523

SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter - Club, 2/40oz

Best if Used By MAY0523

SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz

Best if Used By MAY0623
Best if Used By MAY0723

SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz

Best if Used By MAY1023

No other sizes, varieties, or other packaging configurations of SKIPPY® brand peanut butter or peanut butter spreads are included in this recall.

If a consumer has this product, they should return it to their retailer for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779 or visit the website at www.peanutbutter.com for instructions and information. The Consumer Engagement team is available Monday – Friday, 8 am to 4 pm Central Time.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Media Contact:
media@hormel.com
507-434-6352

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voluntary-class-ii-recall-announced-for-a-limited-number-of-jars-of-skippy-reduced-fat-creamy-peanut-butter-spread-skippy-reduced-fat-chunky-peanut-butter-spread-and-skippy-creamy-peanut-butter-blended-with-plant-protein-301514361.html

SOURCE Skippy Foods, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

    Russian oil tankers have been disappearing from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and figuring out who is difficult.

  • LNG Vessels Idling Off Top Exporter Qatar Worsen Global Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of empty liquefied natural gas tankers outside one of the world’s biggest exporters of the fuel has risen to the highest in almost a year, exacerbating a global shortage. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Bi

  • Philip Morris, British American Tobacco At Loggerheads As Industry Evolves

    Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) and British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) migrated from simple cigarettes to high-tech, rechargeable gadgets as heated tobacco, vapes, and nicotine pouches gained traction, Bloomberg reports. Tobacco companies that once competed for the best marketing executives are now chasing the top patent lawyers to win disputes following an explosion of inventions to deliver nicotine without the most harmful effects of smoking. The report noted that Philip Morri

  • Coke vs. Pepsi Market Share: Who Controls the Beverage Industry?

    Find out how much of the global non-alcoholic beverage industry is controlled by the two major companies, Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

  • How would the economy handle $200 oil? Here’s what one simulation found

    Oil has been one of the most volatile assets since the Russian invasion of Ukraine as traders balance the impact of sanctions with both the likelihood of increased production elsewhere and the possibility that high prices would knock demand.

  • How an IRA Works After Retirement

    You've read a lot about saving for your future retirement with IRAs. But what happens to the IRA when the future is here and you actually retire?

  • China’s Lockdowns Are Hurting Electronics Demand, TSMC Head Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand for consumer electronics including smartphones, PCs and TVs has been hurt by China’s lockdowns, the head of the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, adding to concerns about the economic impact of the country’s measures to contain Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsPutin ‘Misinformed

  • IIT-ian Raj Subramaniam’s journey to the top at FedEx

    The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have one more reason to cheer. Another of their alumni has grabbed a top position at a global company. Raj Subramaniam, a product of IIT Bombay, was yesterday (March 29) named the new president and CEO of global delivery giant FedEx Corp.

  • Semiconductors: U.S. manufacturing won't be a 'silver bullet' for the industry, analyst says

    Chip manufacturers hoping to fix supply chain tie-ups are finding that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to deglobalize supply chains.

  • Lululemon has ‘extreme pricing power,’ analyst says

    Barclays Managing Director Adrienne Yih joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings for Lululemon despite being impacted by COVID-19.

  • How the Russia-Ukraine war is warping global shipping

    The global shipping market is becoming more complicated and expensive as Russia's invasion of Ukraine snarls regional logistics and rattles global commodities, Genco Shipping and Trading CEO John Wobensmith told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • ‘Pouring gasoline on the fire’: JPMorgan, Citi and other U.S. banks lead rise in lending to oil and gas: report

    JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo and Bank of America in all account for 25% of fossil fuel financing in the last six years, since the Paris climate pact was signed.

  • The Secure Act 2.0 may be coming – Americans’ retirement security is top of mind for Congress this year, experts say

    The House and Senate are both prioritizing retirement security this week. House members passed the “Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022” bill on Tuesday, a comprehensive package of retirement-focused rules to improve Americans’ retirement security. The Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee (also known as HELP) also had a hearing on Tuesday to discuss retirement savings proposals that would benefit American workers and retirees.

  • Saudis May Hike Oil Price to Record as War Reroutes Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia, the largest oil exporter, will likely boost pricing of its main crude variety to a record as the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reverberates through markets more than a month after the assault.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosBiden’s $5.8 Trillion Budget Would Hike Taxes o

  • In Zimbabwe, coal power project seeks other backing after China's U-turn

    A Zimbabwean company that had been banking on Chinese financing to build a major coal-fired power plant says it is now looking for alternative backers as China pulls back on funding such projects overseas. The effort by RioZim Ltd, one of Zimbabwe's biggest mining and energy companies, reflects how China's recent U-turn on foreign coal financing is forcing developing nations across Africa and Asia to rethink their energy plans. China, which had been a top funder of coal power projects around the globe, announced in September it would not build new coal projects abroad as part of efforts to curb future carbon emissions.

  • Laurie Nordquist, Wells Fargo Minnesota's CEO, stepping down

    Laurie Nordquist has spent 32 years at Wells Fargo, the last several as the bank's lead for the Midwest region. Her replacement will be based in Texas, not Minnesota.

  • Chicken Trial Failures Have Judge Asking Why Do This Over Again

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Justice Department has tried and failed twice to prove price-fixing in the chicken industry. Now, before it tries for a third time, a federal judge in Denver is demanding an explanation.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaBiden Poised to Use Cold-War Powers to Boost Battery MetalsHackers Steal About $600

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    When investors hear the name Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX), e-commerce probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Since its inception, Wix has been best known for its no-code, drag-and-drop platform that allows anyone to quickly and easily build a website. Over the last several years, Wix has been expanding its available tools for users and building out the necessary functionality to run a business online.