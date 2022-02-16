U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

Voluntary Health Organizations Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the market are Mercy Ships, American Heart Association, Angelwood, Valley Aids Council, March of Dimes, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association, American Lung Association, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Center Industries, AccessCNY, American College Of Cardiology Foundation, American Diabetes Association, Arizona Partnership For Immunization, Arc Of Nepa, Acadiana Concern For Aids Relief, Mains’l California, Maui Family YMCA, Parkview Huntington Family and Young Men’s Christian Association.

New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Voluntary Health Organizations Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229726/?utm_source=GNW


The global voluntary health organizations market is expected to grow from $37.40 billion in 2021 to $40.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $54.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The voluntary health organizations market consists of sales of voluntary health services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in raising funds for health-related research such as disease prevention (heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and others), health education, and patient services. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The main types of organizations in voluntary health organizations are multilateral organizations, bilateral single government agency, and non-governmental organizations.The multilateral organization is funded by three or more nations to work on issues that affect all of the countries involved.

The various mode of operation involves online donation and offline donation. The different organization locations include domestic and international.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the voluntary health organizations market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the voluntary health organizations market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increased voluntary contributions are expected to drive the demand for the voluntary health organizations market.Voluntary health organizations generate their revenue primarily from voluntary contributions from the general public, which are to be used for general or specific purposes that are connected with health, welfare, or community services.

For instance, the total voluntary contributions to UNICEF in 2020 exceeded $7 billion. The public sector, including government, inter-governmental, inter-organizational partners, and Global Program Partnerships contributed the largest share, $5.45 billion to UNICEF in 2020. Therefore, a growing number of voluntary contributions from the general public are predicted to fuel the demand for the voluntary health organizations market.

High administrative costs associated with voluntary health organizations are limiting the growth of the voluntary health organizations market.Voluntary health organizations require funds to keep their organization running.

A percent of the amount received through funding is spent on staff, IT services (associated with proper infrastructure and operations), building utilities, legal services, other office supplies, and maintenance.Each organization allocates a percent to administrative costs.

According to the Center for American Progress’s press release in April 2019, in the USA, the administrative spending for non-profit institutions was 25% of the total spending of the institution.However, in some cases, the high administrative costs indicate fraud or unwarranted expenditures by some organizations.

Most of the donors would prefer to see their philanthropic donations go directly to an organization’s core mission, rather than to administrative expenses, and such high and unwarranted expenditures would affect their willingness to donate. Therefore, the high administrative costs associated with voluntary health organizations are likely to hinder the voluntary health organizations’ market growth.

Introduction to online fundraising is gaining popularity in the voluntary health organizations market.Major players operating in the industry are highly focused on introducing digital philanthropy which is widely favorable among donors (and the non-profits they support).

For instance, according to fundraising statistics 2021, 60% of millennials give an average of $481 to NGOs, while online donations accounted for 14.1% of all gifts received by nonprofits. In 2020, online giving is expected to increase by 21%. Facebook fundraisers accounted for 1.3% of all online earnings for nonprofits. In 2020, revenue from Facebook Fundraisers increased by 14%.

In August 2020, Cone Health, a not-for-profit health care network serving people in Alamance, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, and surrounding counties, planned to merge with Sentara Healthcare.With the merger of Sentara Healthcare, Cone Health plans to create a combined organization with a unique value-based approach that is focused on keeping people healthy and well, while providing high-quality, accessible, and affordable health care in more ways and more places.

Sentara Healthcare is a US-based not-for-profit health system company operating in North Carolina and Virginia, with 12 hospitals, outpatient care centers, imaging centers, and more.

The countries covered in the voluntary health organizations market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229726/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


