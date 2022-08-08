U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,140.06
    -5.13 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,832.54
    +29.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,644.46
    -13.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,942.51
    +20.68 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.53
    +1.52 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.80
    +13.60 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.64
    +0.79 (+4.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    -0.0750 (-2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2078
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0330
    +0.0630 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,929.74
    +758.81 (+3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.70
    +15.82 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.37
    +42.63 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Volunteer for work exchange and get a free pass to Disrupt

Lauren Simonds
·2 min read

Team TechCrunch wants you! Forget the village, people. It takes a battalion of smart, eager people to produce a world-class tech conference as epic as TechCrunch Disrupt. That’s where you come in.

We’re looking for volunteers interested in work exchange. You give us 10 hours of your time, and we’ll give you a three-day pass to Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco (a $1,995 value). This is a great no-budget way to experience Disrupt up close and get a behind-the-scenes look at how to produce events.

Volunteers handle a variety of tasks to help make this startup conference an epic experience for everyone. You might help with registration, wrangle speakers, direct attendees, stuff goodie bags, place signage, scan tickets or help with premarketing activities.

Here’s what you need to know before you sign up to volunteer. If you can meet the following criteria, we want to hear from you:

  • Be available October 17–20.

  • Attend a mandatory orientation on Monday, October 17 at Moscone Center.

  • Work a minimum of 10 hours during the entire conference, starting from October 17 (the day before the conference starts) to October 20. You’ll find volunteer shift availability in the application. We might select you for some pre-event opportunities, which would count toward your hours.

  • You may be scheduled for an 8- to 9-hour shift or you may be scheduled with two separate shifts of 4 to 5 hours each. Shifts can start as early as 6:30 a.m. PDT or end as late as 8:30 p.m. PDT.

  • You must provide your own housing and transportation.

  • Due to the high volume of applications, we will notify only the selected applicants.

Read the volunteer FAQ for more information.

Lend us a helping hand, and we’ll hand you a free pass. Save money, gain valuable experience and still have plenty of time to take in all the startup goodness that TechCrunch Disrupt offers. Apply to volunteer by October 3 to get your free pass, and we’ll see you in October!

