Volunteer at TC Sessions: Climate and earn a free pass to TechCrunch Disrupt

Lauren Simonds
·1 min read

It takes a lot of people to bring a tech conference to life, and we’re looking for a few fabulous volunteers to support our events team and help make TC Sessions: Climate & The Extreme Tech Challenge 2022 Global Finals an awesome experience for our attendees.

If you’re fabulous and interested in event planning, tech startups, climate change or all of the above, apply to volunteer at TC Sessions: Climate, which takes place on June 14 in Berkeley, California. It’s a great way to see what it takes to produce a world-renowned startup event.

We expect around 1,000 people at this event, and volunteers will handle a variety of tasks. At any given time, you might help with registration, wrangle speakers, direct attendees, scan tickets or help with general event setup.

What’s in it for you? Fair question. If you’re selected, not only will you get a behind-the-scenes look at how events are produced, but you’ll also earn a free pass to attend TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, October 18–20.

Plus, when you complete your volunteer shift, you can attend the interviews, presentations and breakout sessions. Did you know that Bill Gates is one of the speakers? Check out the agenda to see the incredible lineup. Swing by the expo floor, too, where you’ll find these early-stage startups exhibiting the latest climate tech.

Volunteer spots are limited. If you want to gain valuable event experience, take in all the climate-startup goodness and earn a free pass to TechCrunch Disrupt, apply to volunteer before May 31 to be considered!

  • Three arrested after climate protesters take over Shell shareholder meeting

    Around 80 demonstrators were said to be inside the meeting hall in central London, with hundreds more outside.

  • Minerva Announces the Launch of climate85 - Providing Climate Risk Information to Canadians

    Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) (OTCQB: MVAIF) ("Minerva" or "the Company"), an artificial intelligence software company focused on building decision support tools for physical climate risk, mineral exploration and mining, is pleased to announce the launch of climate85. climate85 is a data and analytics platform providing access to physical climate risk information at every location in Canada.

  • Free speech row erupts after HSBC suspends banker over climate change criticism

    The head of one of HSBC’s biggest rivals has launched a defence of "free speech" after it suspended a senior banker for criticising the febrile tone of the climate debate.

  • Top bank chiefs unimpressed after banker gives speech about ‘nut job’ climate change doom-mongers

    Stuart Kirk, global head of responsible investments, has reportedly been suspended, with HSBC leaders publicly denouncing his comments.

  • At Davos, climate debate over role of oil in ‘going green’

    As government officials, corporate leaders and other elites at the World Economic Forum grapple with how to confront climate change and its devastating effects, a central question is emerging: to what extent can oil and gas companies be part of a transition to lower-carbon fuels?

  • Greenhouse gas pollution trapping almost 50 percent more heat than 30 years ago

    Planet-warming gases are trapping more and more heat in the atmosphere, holding in significantly more heat than they were in previous decades, a new assessment has found. The Monday assessment from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found that human-caused greenhouse gas pollution trapped 49 percent more heat in 2021 than in 1990. “Our…

  • Davos’ post-COVID return laden with climate, economic woes and a war in Europe

    Davos — the hub of an elite annual gathering in the Swiss Alps — is back, more than two years after the coronavirus pandemic kept its business gurus, political leaders and high-minded activists away. There’s no shortage of urgent issues for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting to tackle. With their lofty ambition to help improve the state of the world, forum organizers have their work cut out for them: there are soaring food and fuel prices, Russia’s war in Ukraine, climate change, drought and food shortages in Africa, yawning inequality between rich and poor, and autocratic regimes gaining ground in some places — on top of signs that the pandemic is far from over.

  • Baker Hughes Presents- The Global Methane Pledge: Challenges and Opportunities for Emissions Management

    Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022Time: 02:00 PM British Summer TimeDuration: 1 hour

  • ‘Don’t work for the climate wreckers’: U.N.’s António Guterres to 2022 graduates

    ‘My message to you is simple: Don’t work for climate wreckers. Use your talents to drive us towards a renewable future.’

  • MacKenzie Scott gives $123M to Big Brothers Big Sisters

    MacKenzie Scott gave $122.6 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the national youth-mentoring charity announced on Tuesday. With this latest donation, Scott has contributed a total of nearly $12.5 billion since 2020 to at least 1,253 nonprofits, many of which aim to help low-income and underserved populations.

  • Bank of England: Climate delay could cost lenders £350bn extra

    The Bank projected that total losses for the financial sector could reach as high as £350bn in a severe physical risk scenario, where no additional action is taken.

  • South Asia's intense heat wave a 'sign of things to come'

    The devastating heat wave that has baked India and Pakistan in recent months was made more likely by climate change and is a glimpse of the region's future, international scientists said in a study released Monday. The World Weather Attribution group analyzed historical weather data that suggested early, long heat waves that impact a massive geographical area are rare, once-a-century events. If global heating increases to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) more than pre-industrial levels, then heat waves like this could occur twice in a century and up to once every five years, said Arpita Mondal, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai, who was part of the study.

  • John Kerry on Economic Opportunity of Climate Change

    US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry discusses the changing tone of political debate in America, US leadership around the world, and calls climate change "the largest economic opportunity and transformation since the industrial revolution." He speaks at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting on "Bloomberg Surveillance."

  • Brazil president announces carbon market, thin on details

    Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has signed a decree that he says will create a national carbon market to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Brazil ranks sixth in the world for climate pollution, according to Climate Watch . “In this still new green economy market, Brazil emerges as a powerhouse,” Bolsonaro said to a crowd of businessmen during a government-sponsored Global Carbon Market Congress Thursday night in Rio de Janeiro that was webcast but closed to the press.

  • BOE Says Climate Transition Will Cost Finance System Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England said UK banks and insurers face climate-related losses of £209 billion to almost £334 billion over the next three decades depending on how quickly the government acts to shift the economy toward net zero emissions.Most Read from BloombergSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $160 Billion on Snap WarningTech Drags Down US Stocks While Treasuries Climb: Markets WrapBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With Beiji

  • Climate change will harm sleep: Study

    By the end of this century, warmer temperatures will cost humans an average of 50 to 58 hours of sleep per person per year, according to a new study in the journal One Earth. That works out to a little less than 10 minutes per night.

  • Blockchain Company Everstake Wrote a Rap With Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine to Ask for More Crypto Donations

    Everstake, a Ukraine-based blockchain company, created a rap video featuring Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov to urge the crypto community to keep donating to a charitable organization Aid For Ukraine.

  • Chanting climate change activists disrupt Shell shareholders meeting

    Some sang "We will, we will stop you!" to the tune of Queen's 1977 rock anthem "We will rock you." Some glued themselves to their seats.

  • HSBC suspends senior executive after climate-change comments: report

    Kirk's presentation was approved ahead of the conference, Financial Times reported.

  • How a French bank set the gold standard for climate action

    La Banque Postale is the first and only bank to set a hard deadline for ending finance to oil and gas.