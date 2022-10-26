U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

Volunteer at TC Sessions: Crypto and earn a free pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Lauren Simonds
·2 min read

It takes a lot of people to bring a tech conference to life, and we’re looking for a few amazing volunteers to support our events team and help make TC Sessions: Crypto an awesome experience for our attendees.

If you’re amazing, crypto curious, a DeFi die-hard, big on blockchain, wild about web3, interested in event planning — or all of the above — apply to volunteer at TC Sessions: Crypto, which takes place on November 17 in Miami.

We expect around 1,000 people at this event, and volunteers will handle a variety of tasks. At any given time, you might help with registration, wrangle speakers, direct attendees, scan tickets or help with general event setup.

What’s in it for you? Fair question. If you’re selected, not only will you get a behind-the-scenes look at how events are produced, but you’ll also earn a free pass to attend TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 next year in San Francisco on September 19–21.

Plus, when you complete your volunteer shift, you can attend the interviews and presentations. You’ll hear some of the leading voices in the crypto universe, including Nicole Muniz (Yuga Labs), Amy Wu (FTX Ventures), Changpeng “CZ” Zhao (Binance) and many more.

Volunteer spots are limited. If you want to gain valuable event experience; take in all the blockchain, crypto, DeFi, NFT and web3 goodness; and earn a free pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, then apply to volunteer before November 7 to be considered!

Not interested in volunteering? Buy your TC Sessions Crypto pass now and save $150 — before the early-bird pricing disappears. Either way, we’ll see you on November 17 in Miami!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Crypto? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

