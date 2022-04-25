U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,296.12
    +24.34 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,049.46
    +238.06 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,004.85
    +165.56 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,954.20
    +13.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.62
    +0.08 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.10
    +3.10 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.57 (-2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0716
    -0.0087 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2744
    -0.0091 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1540
    -0.2710 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,168.10
    +573.13 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.23
    +30.35 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Volunteer at TC Sessions: Mobility for a free Disrupt Pass

Alexandra Ames
·1 min read

TC Sessions: Mobility is back and raring to go big — returning live and in-person — for year number four. It’s a two-day deep dive featuring the best, brightest and most intriguing founders, engineers, investors, regulators and technologists dedicated to transforming the way we move people and packages around the globe!

Here’s where you come into the picture. We’re looking for incredible volunteers. Sign up to volunteer for work exchange, and not only will you get a behind-the-scenes look at how to produce events, you’ll also earn a free Innovator pass to experience TechCrunch Disrupt, our three-day flagship conference in San Francisco this October.

Whether you dream of becoming a startup founder, marketer or event coordinator, this is a great way to see what it takes to produce a world-class startup event. Plus, after your volunteer shifts end, you can attend all of the expert-led workshops covering essential topics like accelerating user growth, finding funding and building your brand.

We expect more than 2,000 people at this event, and volunteers will handle a variety of tasks to help make this startup event a worthwhile experience for everyone. At any given time, you might help with registration, wrangle speakers, direct attendees, scan tickets or help with general event set up.

We need volunteers from May 17 through May 19. Lend us a helping hand, and we’ll hand you a free Disrupt pass. Save money, gain real-world experience and still have plenty of time to hear valuable insights from industry leaders, expand your network and test drive the latest e-bikes, e-scooters and AVs this event has to offer.

Volunteer spots are limited. Beat the May 9 deadline and apply ASAP!

