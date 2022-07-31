U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,130.29
    +57.86 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,845.13
    +315.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,390.69
    +228.09 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.23
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.30
    +1.88 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.00
    +13.70 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    +0.47 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1900
    -1.1300 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,813.00
    -691.07 (-2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.24
    -1.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Volunteer at TechCrunch Disrupt and attend all three days for free

Lauren Simonds
·3 min read

It takes a veritable army to make TechCrunch Disrupt — which takes place October 18–20 in San Francisco — the well-oiled experience that savvy startuppers have come to know and love. And we couldn’t do it nearly as well without our incredible volunteers.

If you’re looking for a no-budget way to experience Disrupt up close and personal, sign up to volunteer for work exchange. Not only will you get a behind-the-scenes look at how to produce events, but you’ll also earn a free pass ($1995 value) to experience the event.

You’ll work hard, play hard and get free access to all three days of Disrupt. Whether you dream of becoming a startup founder, marketer or event coordinator, this is a great way to see what it takes to produce a world-renowned tech startup conference.

Plus, your free pass gives you access to the full Disrupt experience — the main stage, the TechCrunch+ stage, the expo floor — where you’ll find the Startup Battlefield 200 — and the Startup Battlefield competition.

Volunteers handle a variety of tasks to help make this startup conference an epic experience for everyone. At any given time, you might help with registration, wrangle speakers, direct attendees, stuff goodie bags, place signage, scan tickets or help with pre-marketing activities.

We need volunteers on October 17–20. If you can meet the following criteria, we want to hear from you:

  • Attend a mandatory orientation on Monday, October 17 at Moscone Center.

  • Work a minimum of 10 hours during the entire conference, starting from October 17 (the day before the conference starts) to October 20. You’ll find volunteer shift availability in the application. We might select you for some pre-event opportunities, which would count toward your hours.

  • You may be scheduled for an 8- to 9-hour shift or you may be scheduled with two separate shifts of 4 to 5 hours each. Shifts can start as early as 6:30 a.m. PT or end as late as 8:30 p.m. PT

  • You must provide your own housing and transportation.

  • Due to the high volume of applications, we will notify only the selected applicants.

Read the volunteer FAQ for more information.

Lend us a helping hand, and we’ll hand you a free pass. Save money, gain valuable experience and still have plenty of time to take in all the startup goodness that TechCrunch Disrupt has to offer. Apply to volunteer by October 3 to get your free pass, and we’ll see you in October!

