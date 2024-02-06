Volunteers to be honored at 99th annual Jacksonville Chamber Dinner & Awards Banquet

Feb. 6—The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner & Awards Banquet will be held Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Legacy Venue in Jacksonville. The doors will open at 5:15 p.m. with the buffet line beginning at 5:45 p.m. and a 6 p.m. program start.

Nathan Jones, of Austin Bank, will be Master of Ceremonies. Britian McKinney, 2023 Chairwoman of the Board, will announce several awards during the evening and highlight the year's accomplishments. Dillon Rodriguez, of Texas National Bank, has taken the leadership for 2024 as Chairman of the Board.

Awards given during the evening are Chairwoman's Award, Rookie of the Year, Unsung Hero, Chamber Division Chair of the Year, Business Man of the Year, Business Woman of the Year and Outstanding Citizen of the Year.

Three local businesses will be awarded during the event. Porter Pharmacy will receive the Small Business of the Year, Modine is the Medium Business of the Year and Cardinal Health is the Large Business of the Year recipient.

The 40th Annual Tomato Fest is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 , and the unveiling of the design will be released during the event.