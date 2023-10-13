Volution Group (LON:FAN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At £0.055

The board of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 10.0% on the 19th of December to £0.055, up from last year's comparable payment of £0.05. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.1%.

Volution Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Volution Group's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 18.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Volution Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Volution Group has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from £0.021 total annually to £0.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Volution Group has been growing its earnings per share at 23% a year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Volution Group could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like Volution Group's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Volution Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 6 Volution Group analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

