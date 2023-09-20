U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

Volvere First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.13 (vs UK£0.48 loss in 1H 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Volvere (LON:VLE) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£19.1m (up 6.8% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: UK£317.0k (up from UK£1.22m loss in 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 1.7% (up from net loss in 1H 2022). The move to profitability was primarily driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: UK£0.13 (up from UK£0.48 loss in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Volvere's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Volvere that you should be aware of.

