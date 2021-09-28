U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

Volvo unveils prototype self-driving semi truck built for long hauls

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Volvo and Aurora are one step closer to putting autonomous semi trucks on North American roads. The two have revealed a prototype self-driving semi truck meant for "long-haul" trips in North America, not just quick hops as with past vehicles. The variant of Volvo's VNL looks familiar, but packs a wide array of sensors to detect the surrounding environment and navigate on its own using the virtual Aurora Driver.

The automaker was shy on technical details, but said the big rig expanded on existing VNL safety features like Volvo Dynamic Steering and automated transmission to create a "redundant" system. This truck might not run into much trouble on the highway, in other words. The companies previously said they hoped for Level 4 autonomy, or completely human-free driving in limited situations.

Volvo has already put autonomous trucks into service in countries like Norway and its Swedish homeland. However, they've generally been limited to short, narrowly defined routes. In theory, the new prototype could handle the longer distances and varied conditions necessary to shuttle payloads between North American cities.

Volvo didn't say when it expected the prototype to reach public roads, let alone when you might see a production truck. The company would also need regulations allowing commercial self-driving trucks, not just the testing you see in some states. This is an important step toward Volvo's driverless trucking goal, but far from the last step.

  • Face ID on the iPhone 13 stops working if a third-party replaces the phone's display

    Conducting a teardown of the device, iFixit found it couldn’t get the iPhone 13’s Face ID feature to work if replaced the phone’s display.

  • Logitech's MX Keys Mini is a compact keyboard for minimalists

    Logitech has unveiled the MX Keys Mini, a compact keyboard for minimalists who don't want mechanical switches.

  • Ford to build $11.4 billion mega campuses for electric car production

    Ford is driving head on into the future of electric vehicles.

  • Ford to build new plants in Tennessee, Kentucky in $11 billion investment in electric vehicles

    Ford is investing $11 billion to build several new plants, including factories in Kentucky and Tennessee, to support its production of EVs.

  • Ford Fortifies EV Bet With Four New Factories in Tennessee and Kentucky

    The auto giant plans to spend $7 billion to build two battery factories in Kentucky and a third in western Tennessee—part of a collaboration with SK Innovation—as well as a factory for producing electric trucks.

  • Tesla Is Sued Over Autopilot Feature Used by Alleged Drunk Driver

    Cars are getting smarter and that is causing problems for the regulatory and legal systems. Investors should pay some attention to what's going on.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Rolls-Royce Lands $2.6 Billion U.S. Air Force Engine Contract. The Stock Soars.

    Shares in Rolls-Royce, which sells turbines and engines for passenger jets and military aircraft, increased more than 10% Monday after the U.K.-listed company signed a valuable U.S. military engine deal and agreed to a landmark disposal. The London-based company said it had been selected to provide engines to the U.S. Air Force. The deal, worth up to $2.6 billion, will mean the American-made Rolls-Royce F-130 engine will power the B-52 Stratofortress for the next 30 years.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Polestar Valued at $20 Billion in SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-vehicle maker backed by Volvo Car Group and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company at a roughly $20 billion enterprise valuation.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe automaker f

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • Ford, SK to invest $11.4 billion to add electric F-150 plant, three battery factories

    Ford Motor Co and its Korean battery partner SK Innovation will invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly plant and three battery plants in the United States, accelerating the U.S. automaker's push into electric vehicles. Ford said on Monday it now expects to have 40% to 50% of its global vehicle volume to be all-electric by 2030, up from its prior forecast of 40%. The companies intend to create nearly 11,000 jobs by opening assembly and battery plants in Stanton, Tennessee, and two additional battery factories in Glendale, Kentucky, as part of Ford's previously announced plan to spend more than $30 billion through 2030 on electrification, Ford said.

  • Volkswagen Is Pulling Ahead With Its Electric Vehicles. That Could Boost the Stock.

    Shares of German car giant Volkswagen tumbled in the past three months over fears that production will be hurt by the global shortage in semiconductors that control the electronic brains of its vehicles, and by supply-chain problems that will delay its parts. This dip could be a good buying opportunity because optimism over VW’s advances in manufacturing electric vehicles could boost sales and trim costs. Its Volkswagen ID.4 GTX—an electric sport-utility vehicle with a €50,000 price tag—is seen as an effective rival to Tesla (TSLA).

  • Toyota buys software firm Renovo to accelerate self-driving tech development

    Toyota Motor Corp's Silicon Valley research arm on Thursday said it had acquired automotive operating system software company Renovo to help accelerate the development of fully-autonomous connected vehicles. "I am hoping to shave off years and months to our minimum viable product launches," James Kuffner, the head of Toyota's Woven Planet subsidiary said during a press briefing. Toyota is in a technological race with other established car companies and newer rivals, such as Tesla Inc and Amazon, to build cars that can operate without drivers and share data within connected networks.

  Ford Gains as it Goes Big on EV With Four Factories for Batteries, Vehicles

By Dhirendra Tripathi

    By Dhirendra Tripathi

  • The first electric truck hits the road, and it’s not a Ford, Tesla or Hummer

    Electric startup Rivian has won the race to put the first electric pickup into customer hands. “After months of building pre-production vehicles, this morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line,” founder and CEO RJ Scaringe tweeted Sept. 14. The first Rivian built for a customer was an R1T pickup in Rivian Blue, driven off the production line surrounded by cheering and masked workers at the company’s plant in Normal, Illinois.

  • GM's commercial EV unit to expand vehicle lineup, add Verizon as customer

    General Motors Co said on Tuesday its BrightDrop electric commercial vehicle business will add a second delivery van to its lineup in 2023 and has agreed to supply that vehicle to Verizon Communications Inc. GM said the medium-sized EV410, aimed at a segment that includes grocery, telecommunications and other service providers that require smaller vehicles, will be built starting in the second half of 2023 at the company's CAMI assembly plant in Canada. "We're seeing incredible demand for these things," BrightDrop Chief Executive Travis Katz said in an interview.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As China's Tesla Plans 3 New EVs In 2022?

    China EV startup Nio more than doubled Q2 sales, and July sales as well. But Nio stock is selling off.

  • Swedish Electric-Vehicle Maker Polestar Strikes $20 Billion SPAC Deal

    Electric-vehicle maker Polestar said Monday it would go public through a deal with U.S.-based blank-check company Gores Guggenheim that would value the Swedish-based, Chinese-owned company for an enterprise value of around $20 billion. It is owned by Chinese car maker Zhejiang Geely, which also acquired Volvo from Ford (ticker: F) in 2010. Shares of Gores Guggenheim were up over 4% in morning trading.

  • Boeing shows off emissions-reducing technology, heeding market demand

    Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving environmental metrics has become a “requirement of entry” for the aviation market, Mike Sinnett, head of Boeing product development said at an event Monday.

  • Goldman Sachs Downgrades Lordstown Motors To Sell - Read Why

    Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) to Sell from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $5, representing 34% downside. Delaney wrote in a note that the price target reflects the "competitive albeit growing" market for electric vehicles as well as the operational challenges that Lordstown is facing. The analyst points out that Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is planning to bring out a battery electric vehicle F-150 in 2022 starting at $40,000 for fleets,