U.S. markets open in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.75
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,768.00
    +94.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,272.75
    -46.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.20
    +8.20 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.84
    +0.86 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.70
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1710
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.38
    -0.25 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3704
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9370
    +0.2520 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,851.46
    +806.33 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.19
    -8.87 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.86
    +11.38 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Volvo Buses launches new global electromobility offer

·5 min read

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Buses is expanding its electromobility offer worldwide. With the launch of the new Volvo BZL Electric chassis, Volvo Buses provides a solid platform for sustainable and efficient public transport in cities around the world, along with reliable and profitable operations for customers.

"We are committed to leading the transformation of our industry towards a more sustainable future. With the launch of the new Volvo BZL Electric, our ambition is to offer the world's most responsible electric bus systems. We do it by focusing on sustainability, safety and reliability," says Anna Westerberg, President of Volvo Buses.

The global demand for electromobility solutions in the public transport sector is rising and Volvo Buses expects a rapid increase in the coming years.

"With the new Volvo BZL Electric we offer a global platform for clean, silent, and energy-efficient public transport to meet the rising demand on important markets that are ready for the shift to electromobility," says Anna Westerberg.

Circularity is important

Environmental care is at the heart of Volvo and sustainability, less noise, lower emissions, and reduced CO2 is essential. Volvo Buses has a wider scope than just that.

"We have a lifecycle perspective and take responsibility for the environmental impact of our products, from the cradle to the grave. This means we ensure that materials, manufacturing, operation and recycling meet the highest environmental standards," says Anna Westerberg.

At Volvo Buses, circularity is important, and the new Volvo BZL Electric has been developed to be over 90 percent recyclable.

Volvo reliability, efficiency and safety

Volvo Buses has years of experience of electromobility solutions from working closely together with operators all over the world. The new Volvo BZL Electric is designed for both single and double decker applications with multiple options for bodybuilders.

"The new Volvo BZL Electric is based on proven and successful technologies already implemented in Europe. All the chassis and driveline components have been developed and manufactured by Volvo. To safeguard the premium qualities of our buses we partner up with selected bodybuilders around the world," says Dan Pettersson, Head of International at Volvo Buses.

An electric bus is always part of a system. Route length, frequency, capacity, charging and local regulations all translate into different solutions.

"Through experience, we know that we need to work closely together with our customers and partners to be able to tailor electromobility solutions to each individual city. And through our worldwide service network and dedicated service teams, we can ensure the reliability and efficiency of our products and services even in the long-term perspective. It's all about delivering zero unplanned downtime," says Dan Pettersson.

Safety is a guiding star at Volvo, and the new Volvo BZL Electric meets the highest European standards for superior drivability and safe operation. It includes Volvo Buses' latest connected technology offer, Volvo Connect. With features such as Volvo's Zone Management, the operator can create safety zones where the maximum speed is limited, for example outside a school or in a bus depot.

A first-class driving experience and charging flexibility

The Volvo BZL Electric features a driveline developed entirely by Volvo. The 200 kW electric motor is coupled to a two-stage automated gearbox. This increases wheel torque at low speed and evens out current peaks, thus reducing energy consumption and sustaining motor and battery health. The driveline can be configured as a single or dual motor unit with a power output of no less than 540 hp. This makes the Volvo BZL Electric an untiring hill climber and allows for swift and smooth operation.

The Volvo BZL Electric is designed for charging flexibility using hardware interfaces for both OppCharge high-power charging on route as well as CCS charging in the depot. Volvo Buses also offers a usable energy commitment, which means that Volvo Buses guarantees capacity for an agreed amount of energy for the operation – thus eliminating any customer worries about batteries.

Facts Volvo BZL Electric
Length (mm): 11,815 (single decker), 10,585 (double decker).
Driveline: Electric motor, max output one/two motors: 200/400 kW (single decker), 200 kW (double decker).
Gearbox: 2-speed automated manual transmission.
Charging: OppCharge, max charge power: 300 kW. Combo2/CCS, max charge power 150 kW.
Energy storage capacity: up to 470 kWh

September 27, 2021

Pictures, film and data sheet can be downloaded here: https://www.volvobuses.com/en/news-stories/press.html
The launch film can be seen here: https://www.volvobuses.com/en/news-stories/events/electrifying-world-premiere-2021.html

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:

Joakim Kenndal
Head of Media Relations
Volvo Bus Corporation
phone: +46 739 02 51 50, or
mail: joakim.kenndal@volvo.com

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com
For frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2020, net sales amounted to about SEK 338 billion (EUR 33.6 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/volvo-buses-launches-new-global-electromobility-offer,c3421950

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/3421950/1473467.pdf

210927-volvo-buses-launches-new global-electromobility-offer-pressrelease-eng

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/image-volvo-bzl-electric,c2959616

image-volvo-bzl-electric

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volvo-buses-launches-new-global-electromobility-offer-301385444.html

SOURCE AB Volvo

Recommended Stories

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Sunrun Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • The first electric truck hits the road, and it’s not a Ford, Tesla or Hummer

    Electric startup Rivian has won the race to put the first electric pickup into customer hands. “After months of building pre-production vehicles, this morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line,” founder and CEO RJ Scaringe tweeted Sept. 14. The first Rivian built for a customer was an R1T pickup in Rivian Blue, driven off the production line surrounded by cheering and masked workers at the company’s plant in Normal, Illinois.

  • Tesla’s Stock Is On the Move Again. 3 Things to Drive It Higher.

    ADVISOR CENTER Tesla stock has been dead money for much of 2021—but it’s showing signs of life again. The next month could go a long way in determining the direction of the stock over the next couple of quarters and beyond.

  • Delta Teases Boeing 737 MAX Interest

    The U.S. airline giant may be interested in the 737 MAX, but probably not at the prices Boeing is demanding.

  • U.K. Takes Emergency Steps as Fuel Panic Spreads: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering bringing in army drivers to fix a supply chain crisis in Britain, with many gasoline stations running dry over the weekend as panic among motorists spread.The governmen

  • Tesla Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage - sources

    Tesla Inc's Shanghai factory is expected to produce 300,000 cars in the first nine months of the year, capped by a delivery rush in the end of the July-September quarter, despite a global semiconductor shortage, two sources said. The factory makes the electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles for domestic and international markets, including Germany and Japan. Around 240,000 vehicles were shipped from the factory in the first eight months, including many for export, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association.

  • Gores Guggenheim SPAC Nears Deal to Combine With Polestar

    Polestar is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company that would value the Swedish electric-vehicle maker at $21 billion.

  • Swedish EV-maker Polestar reportedly preparing to go SPAC at $21B valuation

    Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar is reportedly preparing to go public via special purpose acquisition with Gores Guggenheim Inc., reports the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter. The SPAC deal, which sources say could be reached by Monday, would value Polestar at $21 billion. Polestar falls under Volvo Car Group's electric performance brand, but both Polestar and Volvo are owned by Chinese car maker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Existing investors, including actor Leonardo DiCaprio, will receive an additional $250 million investment as part of the SPAC deal, sources say.

  • Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up and cool down

    Speed has always been paramount for supercar makers, and now they're in the race of their lives to go electric before climate policy cuts their combustion engines. That's why the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz are turning to startups such as Oxford-based electric motor company YASA for expertise and technology to solve the unique challenges of electrifying the highest-performance vehicles. Batteries are immensely heavy and electric motors overheat if driven too hard - big problems for a niche industry that charges hundreds of thousands of dollars for lightweight cars capable of screaming round 10 laps of a track at full throttle.

  • Thai taxi company turns its idle cars into vegetable gardens

    Restrictions linked to the on-going coronavirus pandemic have devastated the taxi industry in Thailand. Many drivers left big cities to return to the villages they come from, so one Bangkok-based taxi company has transformed its fleet of idle cars into a giant vegetable garden. Bangkok's taxi companies are heavily dependent on tourism, and the industry stalled as restrictions kept travelers at home throughout most of 2020.

  • First Drive: Mercedes-Benz’s Bold New EQS Brings Old-World Craftsmanship to the Electric Revolution

    The German marque’s first EV is an S-Class for the new age.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1986 Toyota Camry LE Liftback

    While the actual first-generation Camry was a Japan-only Celica variant, the first time the Camry appeared in American Toyota showrooms was when the second-gen car showed up in early 1983 (and I've managed to find one of the very first US-market Camrys in a Denver junkyard). Today's Junkyard Gem isn't quite as well-traveled, but it boasts plenty of luxurious (by the standards of the middle 1980s) options. Toyota went to six-digit odometers during the early 1980s, and I'm always hoping to find an odometer with a crazy-high reading when I spot an early Camry (though the biggest odometer reading I've found on a junkyard Toyota was seen in a 1988 Tercel 4WD wagon).

  • Five Hospitalized Passengers of Derailed Amtrak Train in Stable Condition

    Five people remained hospitalized in stable condition Sunday after an Amtrak train derailed Saturday in Montana, killing three people and injuring dozens more, state officials said.

  • EV maker Polestar to go public at $20 billion valuation via SPAC

    (Reuters) -Swedish electric-car maker Polestar said on Monday it will go public by merging with a blank-check firm backed by billionaire Alec Gores and investment bank Guggenheim Partners at a valuation of $20 billion including debt. Polestar's listing plan comes as automakers shift their focus to environment friendly vehicles, amid rising pressure from lawmakers and investors concerned about climate change. The deal with Gores Guggenheim Inc will include cash proceeds of around $800 million, assuming no share redemptions by public stockholders of the blank-check firm.

  • Less Than Ten Of These Muscle Cars Made It Into Production

    These are some of the rarest muscle cars produced.

  • Swedish Electric-Vehicle Maker Polestar in Talks to Strike $20 Billion SPAC Deal

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Electric-vehicle maker Polestar is attempting to go public through a deal with blank-check company Gores Guggenheim that would value the Swedish-based, Chinese-owned company at around $20 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Insane Restomod 1966 Chevelle Is A Corner Carving Monster

    This build is insane!

  • Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious To Kick Off Fall

    These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week.

  • U.S. agency to probe Amtrak derailment that killed 3 in Montana

    The Seattle-bound Empire Builder train had about 141 passengers and 16 crew aboard when eight cars derailed near the town of Joplin at about 4 p.m. MDT (2200 GMT), Amtrak said in a statement. A social media user posted photos of train cars on their side after the incident and other damaged train cars. Amtrak said Empire Builder trains originating on Saturday are canceled between Minot, North Dakota, and Shelby, Montana, while on Sunday the westbound Empire Builder train will terminate in Minneapolis and an eastbound Empire Builder train will originate in Minneapolis.

  • New Caterham 170 R weighs 947 pounds, has 84 horsepower

    Since 2009, VT Holdings was the Japanese importer for Caterham Cars. The Japanese dig themselves an old-school lightweight English roadster, the previous entry-level Caterham 160 said to have been requested by VT to feed local demand. At the end of March this year, VT Holdings bought Caterham outright, not only safeguarding the flow of product, but getting more products tuned to Japanese tastes.