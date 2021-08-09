U.S. markets closed

Volvo Car Canada Ltd. celebrates opening of Volvo Cars Royal Oak

·3 min read

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Opening today is the newest addition to the #Volvofamily retailer network, Volvo Cars Royal Oak, located in the Northwest Auto Mall in Calgary, Alberta.

Volvo Car Canada Ltd. celebrates opening of Volvo Cars Royal Oak (CNW Group/Volvo Car Canada Ltd.)

The newly constructed 35,000 sq ft building occupies a 4-acre site at 112th Ave NW, a prominent regional commercial centre located close to the Calgary's Stoney Trail ring road. The design and layout of the recently christened Royal Oak location follows Volvo's design philosophy for all retail locations. Dubbed the "Volvo Retail Experience" or "VRE" for short, this facility design concept features both classic and modern Scandinavian design cues that reflect the company's Swedish roots.

The new store offers a full-service showroom for both new and certified pre-owned vehicle sales, 11 service bays, 4 detailing bays, as well as a host of ChargePoint+ electric vehicle chargers throughout the property to support Volvo's all-electric future.

Volvo Cars Royal Oak is the second joint-venture between the Calgary-based Valentine Group and the Saskatoon-based Wyant group.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome back both Paul and Vaughn to the Volvo Cars Canada retailer network with this new retail location. Over the past 54 years, the Valentines have built a strong reputation in the Calgary automotive market and I am confident that they will continue to deliver to our well-established clientele. We also wish to thank Mr. Vaughn Wyant for his unwavering passion and commitment to the Volvo brand over 10 years. I cannot think of a more ideal partnership to bring Volvo Cars Royal Oak to fruition," said Matt Girgis, Managing Director, Volvo Cars Canada.

The Valentine family has owned and operated Valentine Volvo in the south end of Calgary since its inception in 1967 by Ted Valentine, who will always be remembered as a prominent figure of the Greater Calgary automotive business community. Now, more than 50 years later, Paul Valentine has partnered with Vaughn Wyant, President and CEO of Wyant Group, to grow the business further.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our business in Calgary with this Volvo store. We'll combine our strengths and expertise in the premium automotive sector, and will continue to provide excellent customer service," said Wyant.

"Vaughn and myself deeply respect one another and I am honoured to work with the Wyant group once again. The addition of another Volvo Cars retail location is quite the dream come true for me, as it represents a natural progression of the Valentine legacy," said Paul Valentine, Retailer Principal.

About Volvo Car Canada Ltd.
Volvo Car Canada Ltd. is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden. VCCL provides marketing, sales, parts, service, technology and training support to the 37 Volvo automobile retailers across Canada. For more information please refer to the Volvo Cars Canada media website at: www.media.volvocars.com/ca/en-ca

SOURCE Volvo Car Canada Ltd.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/09/c8395.html

