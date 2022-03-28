U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,519.75
    -16.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,635.00
    -124.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,692.50
    -63.25 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,065.20
    -10.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    -3.29 (-2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.50
    -6.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.20 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0958
    -0.0029 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -0.86 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3151
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8860
    +0.8260 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,877.34
    +2,094.02 (+4.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,078.62
    +63.09 (+6.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.35
    -121.49 (-0.43%)
     

Volvo Cars' New CEO Talked about Future of Mobility at China EV 100 for His First Public Appearance

·3 min read

BEIJING, March 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th China EV 100 was held in Beijing from March 25th to 27th, with the theme of "Embracing a New Stage of NEV's Market-Driven Growth". In-depth discussions were made on policy adjustment in the NEV market development, international cooperation and policy synergy under the carbon neutrality goal, and industrialization, investment and innovation of next-generation power batteries. In addition, the new CEO and President of Volvo Cars, Mr. Jim Rowan, was invited to deliver a speech via video. It was the first public appearance of Mr. Jim Rowan since he took up his new position at Volvo Cars.

Volvo Cars New CEO and President Jim Rowan (PRNewsfoto/Volvo)
Volvo Cars New CEO and President Jim Rowan (PRNewsfoto/Volvo)

Mr. Jim Rowan joined Volvo Cars on March 21st as CEO & President. Jim was previously CEO and Board member of Ember Technologies and formerly Group CEO of the Dyson Group. He has over three decades of global experience in the consumer and technology sectors, delivering strong growth and profitability through transformation strategies and consumer engagement. He has also worked extensively with digitalization, disruption, innovation, engineering and supply chains.

In his speech, Mr. Jim Rowan looked at how today's forward-thinking technologies are a massive boost to the industry and the future of mobility. He said, "when it comes to the future of mobility, I think of a future shaped by connectivity, sustainability, safety, and one that feels personal. Just as your phone gives you a seamless experience, from shopping to messaging, listening to music, and answering your emails, a car will be the new platform. This new device will connect to the other elements of your daily life."

When talking about Volvo Cars' vision for the future, Mr. Jim Rowan mentioned, "Volvo Cars has always been a pioneer in mobility that not just protects you, your loved ones and the environment, but also gives you enjoyment and convenience in mobility." Volvo Cars' strategy combines the century-long strength of product quality with cutting-edge investments in technology to deliver a new experience for everyone built on Volvo Cars' fundamental values.

Mr. Jim Rowan also explained the five clear goals of Volvo Cars' future strategy. First, Volvo Cars will introduce new sustainable materials, accelerating the shift towards electrification and integrating enhanced safety. Second, Volvo Cars will become fully electric by 2030, with more to come. Third, Volvo Cars will continue to strengthen its technology leadership, especially the core computer. Fourth, Volvo Cars will focus on direct consumer relations to quickly respond to consumer changes. Fifth, Volvo Cars will be the fastest transformer with a unique structure, open tech partnerships, and collaborative culture, solidifying Volvo Cars as the employer of choice.

Lastly, Mr. Jim Rowan stated that China was a core market for Volvo Cars' business growth on multiple levels, including consumers, product development, electrification, and intelligent supply chain integration. The fantastic team in China assures him of delivering this plan. In the future, Volvo Cars will continue to implement the electrification strategy deeply, make explorations in brand evolution, and provide everyone with the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volvo-cars-new-ceo-talked-about-future-of-mobility-at-china-ev-100-for-his-first-public-appearance-301511380.html

SOURCE Volvo

Recommended Stories

  • CZUR Launches a Brand New Indiegogo Campaign for the ET24 Pro Document Scanner

    CZUR TECH CO., LTD (CZUR) is a well-known service as the inventor of the smart book scanner. It will launch its latest crowdfunding campaign for CZUR ET24Pro on Mar. 29, Incomparable Professional Book Scanner, which has some major improvements.

  • Multi-Chain Networks Key to Blockchain’s Long-Term Development: Huobi Research Institute Report

    A new report by Huobi Research Institute, a leading blockchain research organization, has identified multi-chain networks as key to the blockchain ecosystem’s long-term development due to the secur...

  • Scottish Widows cuts out $2 billion of tobacco, coal investments

    British pensions provider Scottish Widows will no longer invest in tobacco stocks and will cut back further on coal investments as it expands its responsible investment strategy, it said on Monday. Scottish Widows, part of Lloyds Banking Group, said this added a further 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) to its exclusions, bringing total divestments from firms deemed to pose a threat to the pension provider's environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals to 3 billion pounds. The firm said it would not invest in any company deriving more than 10% of its revenue from tobacco, which it said meant excluding all tobacco manufacturers and major distributors.

  • Ukraine’s NFT museum of Russian conflict goes live

    Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation launched the Meta History Museum of War on Friday, a museum hosted on the Ethereum and Polygon networks that chronicles the country’s war with Russia through non-fungible tokens (NFTs). See related article: Zelenskyy legalizes cryptocurrency in Ukraine Fast facts “Disinformation is used by Russia on a par with deadly military […]

  • McDonald's McPlant May Already By a McFailure

    Wendy's has had some success with its seasonal salad and Burger King has kept the Impossible Whopper on its menu, but fast-food chains, at least these three, aren't known for their healthy menu items. That has not stopped them from trying.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • Asia shares and oil slip; yen sinks as BOJ stays super-loose

    Asian shares and oil prices both slid on Monday as coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai looked set to hit global activity, while the yen extended its stomach-churning descent as the Bank of Japan acted to keep local yields near zero. Early action on Monday was muted with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.8%. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.4%, but is still almost 6% firmer for the month as a sinking yen promised to boost exporter earnings.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These well-known, profitable, and time-tested Dow components can make you a millionaire by the turn of the decade.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This market favorite soared following its IPO, but recent volatility has many investors worried about jumping into the stock.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • 8 Stocks That Are Still Negative Since the Pandemic Lows—and 1 That Finally Turned Positive

    Intel stock surged this week, lifting the chip giant's shares out of a group of S&P 500 stocks that are sporting losses since the pandemic low for the index.

  • Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

    Firefighters taking part in the search found the flight data recorder on a mountain slope about 130 feet from the point of impact.

  • U.S. Big Cap Stocks Turn Into World’s Top Haven as Risk Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are scrambling for safety as risks mount, from the war in Ukraine to rising interest rates and a global recession. They have found it in the U.S. stock market -- particularly the biggest American companies.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Kyiv Says In-Person Talks to Resume in TurkeyUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’German Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkrainePutin,

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    Investors are familiar with Dividend Aristocrats, which have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Companies belonging to this category have a track record of running a successful business while rewarding shareholders with consistent dividends. My favorites on the list include healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), consumer products powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), and industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM).

  • Why AMC Entertainment Turned In Another Stellar Week

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) ended the week 28.1% higher than where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after posting four out of five days of gains and continuing a winning streak that began nine days ago. The spark that ignited the rally was AMC's somewhat baffling purchase of a stake in Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC), an all but defunct gold and silver miner in Nevada that shut down production in November because it was strapped for cash. Coupled with the investments, Hycroft has raised $195 million in two weeks.

  • The Stock Market Has Been Ripping. Three Reasons It Can Keep Gaining.

    The S&P 500 has risen about 9% from its lowest closing level of the year, even though the factors dragging stocks down are formidable.

  • The Riskiest Bets in the Stock Market Are the Most Popular

    Market swings have triggered a stampede into exotic exchange-traded products.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    Investors are worried mainly because of the history with a more recent model of the 737, the Boeing 737 MAX. There were no survivors in Monday's crash.

  • Short-Term Wyckoff Accumulation Pattern Is Near Completion For Gold

    The Wyckoff accumulation pattern in Gold Futures (GC) as shown in the 4-hour chart suggests a short-term up trend to at least test the previous high near 2080.