U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,247.51
    +0.92 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,286.28
    -13.05 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,101.68
    +28.82 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,309.19
    -10.88 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.74
    +0.62 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.90
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    27.89
    +0.19 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2121
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4910
    -0.0080 (-0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4104
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9390
    -0.0950 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,704.74
    -1,246.01 (-3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.57
    -32.90 (-3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,197.13
    +24.65 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,291.01
    -150.29 (-0.51%)
     

Volvo hopes to make cars using fossil-free steel

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read
Volvo XC40 Recharge EV (made using conventional steel)

Volvo hasn't been shy about wanting greener cars between its electric car plans and efforts to ditch leather, but it's now extending that eco-conscious mindset to the very bodies of those vehicles. As TechCrunch reports, Volvo is partnering with Swedish steel producer SSAB to develop fossil-free steel for cars. The automaker is exploring how SSAB's hydrogen-based steelmaking process could be used to shrink a car's CO2 footprint and make a stronger case for electrified vehicles.

SSAB hopes to mass-produce its fossil-free steel in 2026. Volvo ultimately wants to use the steel in production cars and would be tied to SSAB's progress as a result. You might see results sooner, though, as Volvo is considering a concept car built around the new material.

It's not certain if the new steel will raise the price of cars.

This could be a significant step for Volvo and the industry as a whole. While Volvo's pure electric cars generate a lower percentage of CO2 from steel and iron production than combustion engine models, at 20 percent versus 35 percent, that's still a significant amount. Fossil-free steel could give Volvo an edge as it competes for green-minded buyers, and might spur rivals to make similar moves.

Recommended Stories