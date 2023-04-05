U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

Volvo Car's sales up 8% in March

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: An employee at a Volvo car dealer, wearing a protective mask is seen in a showroom, in Brussels, Belgium

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Car AB said on Wednesday its sales increased by 8% year-on-year in March to 63,132 cars, helped mainly by the company's fully electric cars.

Volvo Cars, majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said in a statement its fully electric models made up 41% of all its cars sold globally in the first three months of this year.

In Europe, Volvo Car's fully electric models made up 62% of overall sales in the first three months of 2023.

In February, the group's total car sales were up 22%, helped by a 187% month-on-month jump for its recharge models, with fully electric cars accounting for 19% of total sales.

(This story has been corrected to show monthly, not quarterly figures, in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Essi Lehto)