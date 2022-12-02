U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

Volvo Cars' sales growth accelerates to 12% in November

·1 min read
Logo of Volvo on the front grill of a Volvo truck in a customer showroom at the company's headquarters in Gothenburg

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Car AB said on Friday its sales grew 12% year-on-year in November to 59,154 cars.

"Overall underlying demand for the company's cars continues to remain robust, especially for its Recharge range of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars," it said in a statement.

The sales growth accelerated compared with October when it was 7%.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by Chinese automotive company Geely Holding, said fully electric vehicles accounted for 20% of sales, up from 15% the previous month. Recharge models, including those not fully electric, accounted for 42%, up from 37%.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

