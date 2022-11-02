U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,868.00
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,681.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,345.75
    +13.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.90
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.22
    -0.15 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.60
    +7.90 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    19.67
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9902
    +0.0024 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    +0.28 (+1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1494
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2190
    -1.0130 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,477.53
    -147.79 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.80
    -1.24 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,179.42
    -6.74 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Volvo Cars' sales up 7% in October on "robust" underlying EV demand

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: An employee at a Volvo car dealer, is seen in the showroom in Brussels

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden-based Volvo Car AB said on Wednesday its sales grew 7% year-on-year in October to 54,317 cars.

"Overall underlying demand for the company’s cars remains robust, especially for its recharge range of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars," it said in a statement.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by Chinese automotive company Geely Holding, said fully electric vehicles accounted for 15% of sales. Recharge models including those not fully electric accounted for 37%.

The group last week reported a drop in quarterly operating profit as higher costs bite and predicted slightly lower wholesale volumes in 2022 than last year.

Its shares were down 1.4% in Stockholm at 0920 GMT.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

Recommended Stories

  • Barclays builds up Asia business, sees growth in India and Australia

    Barclays Plc, which recently made big investments in India and Australia and set up a Taiwan subsidiary in July, is evaluating entering new markets but is currently focused on building up its franchises, its top regional executive said. The British lender has been re-building its Asian business after a global restructuring in 2016, which took a heavy toll on its operations in the region, leading to job cuts, exits from many markets and the shutdown of its Asian cash-equities unit. The bank mainly caters to corporate and institutional clients in Asia and has hired about a dozen senior executives over the past two years to beef up its investment bank, markets unit and private banking business.

  • Geely's Zeekr plans electric vehicle sales in Europe in 2023

    Zhejiang Geely Holding Group's premium electric car business plans to sell the first electric vehicle produced under the Zeekr brand in Europe next year, Zeekr's CEO said. Zeekr joins a growing list of Chinese automakers looking to launch or expand sales of electric vehicles in Europe next year, including BYD, Xpeng and Great Wall Motors.

  • Sony Jumps After Hiking Outlook and PlayStation Expectations

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. shares had their biggest surge in seven months after the company said PlayStation 5 production went better than expected in the past quarter and it now aims to surpass its sales target for the fiscal year.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires 17 Missiles in Biggest-Ever Daily Bar

  • UK warns Russia of severe consequences if nuclear weapons used in Ukraine

    Britain on Monday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe consequences if Moscow uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying such a step would change the nature of the conflict. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also urged Russia not to impede grain exports, and said that "increasingly desperate statements" from the Kremlin were designed to distract from its faltering war effort. Putin has said that Russia hasn't talked about using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying instead that Kyiv could create and detonate a "dirty bomb".

  • Stocks Steady Ahead of Fed Meeting; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities erased early gains ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting Wednesday. A gauge of the dollar fell and gold rose. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires 17 Missiles in Biggest-Ever Daily BarrageChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningEuropean stocks and US futur

  • JPMorgan: The S&P 500 could surge 10% in just one day if the Fed does these two things tomorrow — here are 3 top stocks to bet on it

    Wednesday could be the turning point.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • The world’s top stock strategist called markets’ unexpected October rally—what he sees coming next isn’t as pretty

    Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson has seen a song of “ice” and “fire” in markets for over a year now, and he says winter is still coming.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    NGL export volumes significantly exceeded the third quarter of last year, driven by record Ethane exports out of both Nederland and Marcus Hook. Gathered gas volumes were a record 19.1 million MMBtus per day compared to 13 million MMBtus per day for the same period last year.

  • FTSE and European markets rise as investors await the Fed's interest rate decision

    Pharmaceutical stocks were leading the gains on London’s benchmark index after GSK raised its outlook for the full year on the back of strong demand for its shingles vaccine.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • Why Abiomed Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) soared 50% on Tuesday after the medical device maker struck an acquisition deal with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). J&J will make a tender offer for Abiomed's publicly traded shares. Under the terms of the agreement, Abiomed's share owners would receive $380 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of roughly $16.6 billion.

  • You Should Have Waited. The New I Bond Rate is More Attractive.

    Individual investors rushed to purchase series I Treasury inflation-linked savings bonds last week, before a Friday deadline to get a 9.6% interest rate for the first six months. Investors were so eager to get the juicy rate that the TreasuryDirect website struggled under the traffic last week. Yet the new rate structure for I Bonds actually is more attractive, even though the rate of 6.89% for the first six months, announced earlier Tuesday by the Treasury, is lower, Barron’s estimates.

  • Devon Energy Falls After Q3 Earnings Beat, Dividend Cut

    Energy stock Devon Energy Q3 earnings came in ahead of views after Tuesday's market close. Oklahoma City-based oil and natural gas explorer Devon has its largest concentration in the Delaware Basin area of the Permian Basin in West Texas. It also has acreage in the Eagle Ford basin in Texas, the Williston Basin in the north central U.S., the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and the Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

  • How Low Can These 2 FAANG Stocks Go?

    The beginning of a new month wasn't enough to inspire lasting gains for the stock market. After the market jumped briefly at the open, investors pulled back throughout the day, giving back gains from a substantial recovery in October, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) modestly lower on the day.

  • China Traders Gripped by Frenzied Reopening Talk as Stocks Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading desks across China have become inundated with unverified talk of a shift in Xi Jinping’s Covid Zero policy, sparking an epic rally in stocks and underscoring just how desperate investors have become for signs that the country’s $6 trillion market rout is ending. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Devon Energy (DVN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.35% and 10.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Shopify CEO Buys $10 Million of Stock in the Open Market

    Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke disclosed in a Canadian securities filing that he bought $10 million of the e-commerce software company’s shares on Monday, a week after the company reported its third-quarter financial results. This is the second time this year that Lutke has increased his bet on Shopify (ticker: SHOP) shares. “Our founder believes in Shopify’s strong business potential and vision for long-term growth,” Shopify said in a statement about Lutke’s latest purchase.

  • DraftKings (DKNG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    DraftKings' (DKNG) third-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from the robust demand for mobile sports betting and expansion efforts in new states.