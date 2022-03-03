U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

Volvo Cars selects Momentum Dynamics for Wireless Charging Pilot Program in Gothenburg, Sweden

·3 min read

Small fleet of fully electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Cars to be Equipped with Momentum's Wireless Charging System; Used by Largest Taxi Operator in the Nordic Region

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Dynamics has been selected by Volvo Cars as its exclusive wireless charging partner as part of a 'live city environment' three-year pilot program of EV wireless charging. While Momentum's technology has been in full commercial use for more than four years on various types of electric vehicles, this program, which is part of the Gothenburg Green City Zone, will allow a small fleet of fully electric Volvo XC40 Recharge cars to be used as taxis. The taxis will be driven for more than 12 hours a day and 100,000 km per year, marking the first-ever durability demonstration of fully electric Volvo cars in a commercial use scenario.

Wireless Taxi Stand with Volvo XC40 at Lindholmen Science Park, Gothenburg, Sweden
Wireless Taxi Stand with Volvo XC40 at Lindholmen Science Park, Gothenburg, Sweden

"Gothenburg Green City Zone lets us try exciting new technologies in a real environment and evaluate them over time for a potential future broader introduction," said Mats Moberg, head of Research and Development at Volvo Cars. "Testing new charging technologies together with selected partners is a good way to evaluate alternative charging options for our future cars."

Over a three-year period, a small fleet of fully electric Volvo XC40 Recharge cars will be used as taxis by Cabonline, the largest taxi operator in the Nordic region, and use Momentum Dynamics' wireless charging stations placed at two locations in Gothenburg, Sweden. During the test period, Volvo Cars will regularly gather data as well as driver and customer feedback to find ways to further improve the charging experience.

"This is a technology breakthrough moment in the development of wireless charging for all communities," said Momentum Dynamics CEO Andy Daga. "Automated charging provides unlimited driving range for high intensity driving and our system enables Gothenburg cab drivers to stay in revenue service all day. We are pleased that the system was integrated by Momentum and Volvo Cars engineers into the fully electric XC40 Recharge so efficiently, even with the difficulties of COVID-19. This project perfectly outlines the automatic electric taxi charging model for any city looking to implement zero emission transportation as well as use by passenger vehicles. We thank Volvo Cars for their vision and confidence in us as their wireless charging partner."

The wireless charging test is one of many initiatives outlined within a strategic project called Gothenburg Green City Zone, under which designated areas within the city are used as live testbeds for the development of sustainable technologies.

In addition to Momentum Dynamics, other partners involved in the wireless charging project include Volvo Cars' own Swedish dealership group Volvo Bil, Sweden-based energy company Vattenfall and its charging network InCharge, the municipal energy company Göteborg Energi and the municipal business development agency Business Region Gothenburg.

How EV Wireless Charging Will Work in Gothenburg
The charging starts automatically when the Volvo XC40 parks over a charging pad that is embedded in the pavement along the taxi rank. Automatic inductive charging works by sending energy through a transmitter placed on the ground, allowing cars to be charged by positioning their receiver plate above it. Volvo Cars will utilize its innovative onboard 360 camera to guide drivers to the charging position.

About Momentum Dynamics
Momentum Dynamics is the market-leading original technology developer of efficient, automatic, wireless charging systems for the automotive, transportation, and logistics industries with real-world technology in operation that proves the capability and need for fast, automated opportunity charging of electric vehicles. Our charging system has been successfully integrated into passenger vehicles, delivery vehicles, heavy duty trucks, small passenger buses, and large/heavy-duty buses. We have successfully automatically charged autonomously driven electric vehicles ranging from passenger cars to class 8 trucks. Our technology is currently sold as a factory installed option by key vehicle OEMs. Momentum has deployed into operational fleets since 2018 and has a consistent track record of repeat customer sales.

In-vehicle interface during wireless charging at over 40kW
In-vehicle interface during wireless charging at over 40kW
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volvo-cars-selects-momentum-dynamics-for-wireless-charging-pilot-program-in-gothenburg-sweden-301494842.html

SOURCE Momentum Dynamics Corporation

